Інтертриго

Intertrigo is skin maceration in intertriginous areas caused by moisture and/or infection. Diagnosis is typically by clinical appearance. Treatment includes drying agents and sometimes topical antibacterial or antifungal medications.

Intertrigo develops when friction and trapped moisture in intertriginous areas cause skin maceration and inflammation with formation of patches or plaques. Infection by bacteria and yeast is also common.

Typical locations are the inframammary, infrapannicular, interdigital, axillary, infragluteal, and genitocrural folds.

Intertrigo (Inframammary) An erythematous rash in the inframammary skin folds is seen in this patient with intertrigo.

Diagnosis of Intertrigo Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of intertrigo is based on clinical appearance; potassium hydroxide wet mounts and cultures can guide treatment. Differential diagnosis of intertrigo includes Tinea cruris (for inguinal intertrigo)

Candidal intertrigo

Inverse psoriasis (psoriasis of intertriginous areas)

Erythrasma

Occasionally allergic contact dermatitis (resulting from use of wipes after toileting or axillary application of antiperspirants/deodorants)