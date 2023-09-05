skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Інтертриго

ЗаDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Intertrigo is skin maceration in intertriginous areas caused by moisture and/or infection. Diagnosis is typically by clinical appearance. Treatment includes drying agents and sometimes topical antibacterial or antifungal medications.

Intertrigo develops when friction and trapped moisture in intertriginous areas cause skin maceration and inflammation with formation of patches or plaques. Infection by bacteria and yeast is also common.

Typical locations are the inframammary, infrapannicular, interdigital, axillary, infragluteal, and genitocrural folds.

Intertrigo (Inframammary)
An erythematous rash in the inframammary skin folds is seen in this patient with intertrigo.
© Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Intertrigo

  • Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis of intertrigo is based on clinical appearance; potassium hydroxide wet mounts and cultures can guide treatment.

Differential diagnosis of intertrigo includes

Treatment of Intertrigo

  • Drying agents

  • Sometimes topical antibacterial lotions or antifungal creams

If no bacteria or yeast are detected, drying measures and agents should be therapeutic. Effective options include over-the-counter antiperspirants containing 20% aluminum chloride and Burow solution compresses.

If bacteria or yeast are present, topical antibacterial lotions or antifungal creams are given in addition to drying agents (see table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections).

