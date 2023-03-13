Glenn D. Braunstein, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Членство в професійних спілках
- Professor of Medicine
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Professor of Medicine Emeritus
- The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles
Освіта
- MD--UCSF; Internal Medicine Residency--Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, Harvard Medical School; Endocrinology--NIH (NCI and NICHD) and Harbor General Hospital-UCLA
Сертифікати
- Internal; Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism