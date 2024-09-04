Загальні відомості про нутритивну підтримку

There is no gold standard to assess response to nutritional support. Clinicians may use change in body mass index (BMI) for severely underweight patients, with a goal of promoting weight gain to the normal BMI range. However, routinely using BMI as an indicator for response to nutritional support may be limited by gains in fluid (commonly seen with parenteral nutrition) rather than true gain of lean body mass. Body composition analysis and assessment of body fat distribution can be monitored but may require specialized equipment that may not be available in clinics or hospitals. The clinical response to nutritional support is important to monitor, including wound healing, improvement in strength, and improvement in endurance. (Additional assessment information is available in Evaluation of Undernutrition: Physical examination.)

If patients require long-term nutritional support, gains in lean body mass can be assessed by using body composition measurements.

Other measurements such as nitrogen balance and muscle strength measurement can also be used to assess response to nutritional support, but their use is limited by availability.

Nitrogen balance, which reflects the balance between protein needs and supplies, is the difference between the amount of nitrogen ingested and the amount lost. A positive balance (ie, more ingested than lost) implies adequate intake. Precise measurement is impractical, but estimates help assess response to nutritional support, particularly when serial measurements (eg, 1 to 2 times/week) are done:

Nitrogen intake is estimated from protein intake: Nitrogen (g) equals protein (g)/6.25.

Estimated nitrogen losses consist of urinary nitrogen losses (estimated by measuring urea nitrogen content of an accurately obtained 24-hour urine collection) plus stool losses (estimated at 1 g/day if stool is produced; negligible if stool is not produced) plus insensible and other unmeasured losses (estimated at 3 g).

Muscle strength indirectly reflects increases in lean body mass. It can be measured quantitatively, by hand-grip dynamometry, or electrophysiologically (typically by stimulating the ulnar nerve with an electrode).

Levels of acute-phase reactant serum proteins (particularly short-lived proteins such as prealbumin [transthyretin], retinol-binding protein, and transferrin) sometimes correlate with improved nutritional status, but these levels correlate better with inflammatory conditions (1).