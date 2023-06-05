Дисморфічний розлад тіла

Symptoms of body dysmorphic disorder may develop gradually or abruptly. Although intensity may vary, the disorder is thought usually to be chronic unless patients are appropriately treated.

Concerns commonly involve the face or head but may involve any body part or parts and may change from one part to another over time. For example, patients may be concerned about perceived thinning hair, acne, wrinkles, scars, vascular markings, color of their complexion, or excessive facial or body hair. Or they may focus on the shape or size of the nose, eyes, ears, mouth, breasts, buttocks, legs, or other body part. Men (and rarely women) may have a form of the disorder called muscle dysmorphia, which involves preoccupation with the idea that their body is not sufficiently lean and muscular. Patients may describe the disliked body parts as looking ugly, unattractive, deformed, hideous, or monstrous.

Patients usually spend many hours a day worrying about their perceived defects and often mistakenly believe that people take special note of or mock them because of these perceived defects. Most check themselves often in mirrors, others avoid mirrors, and still others alternate between the 2 behaviors.

Other common compulsive behaviors include comparing their appearance with that of other people, excessive grooming, skin picking (to remove or fix perceived skin defects), hair pulling or plucking, reassurance seeking (about the perceived defects), and clothes changing. Most try to camouflage their perceived defects—eg, by growing a beard to hide perceived scars or by wearing a hat to cover slightly thinning hair. Many undergo dermatologic, dental, surgical, or other cosmetic treatment to correct their perceived defects, but such treatment is usually unsuccessful and may intensify their preoccupation. Men with muscle dysmorphia may use anabolic-androgenic steroids and various supplements to build muscle and/or lose fat, which can be dangerous.

Because people with body dysmorphic disorder feel self-conscious about their appearance, they may avoid going out in public. For most, social, occupational, academic, and other aspects of functioning are impaired—often substantially—because of their concerns about appearance. Some leave their homes only at night; others, not at all. Social isolation, depression, psychiatric hospitalization, and suicidal behavior are common. In very severe cases, body dysmorphic disorder is incapacitating.

The degree of insight varies, but it is usually poor or absent. That is, most patients genuinely believe that the disliked body part probably (poor insight) or definitely (absent insight or delusional beliefs) looks abnormal, ugly, or unattractive.

Over their lifetime, about 80% of people with body dysmorphic disorder experience suicidal ideation, and about one quarter to nearly 30% attempt suicide (see Suicidal Behavior). Body dysmorphic disorder is characterized by significantly higher levels of suicidality than other psychiatric disorders (1, 2)