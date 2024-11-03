Ожиріння у підлітків

Obesity has become more common among adolescents, and approximately 1 in 5 adolescents in the United States has obesity (1). Obesity during adolescence tends to persist into adulthood.

Although most of the complications of obesity occur in adulthood, adolescents with obesity are more likely than their peers to have hypertension. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is occurring with increasing frequency in adolescents due to insulin resistance related to obesity. Because of society’s stigma against obesity, many adolescents with obesity experience teasing or bullying, which can result in becoming increasingly sedentary and socially isolated.

(See also Obesity in adults.)

Довідковий матеріал 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Childhood Obesity Facts. Accessed September 17, 2024.

Etiology of Obesity in Adolescents Many environmental factors are associated with obesity in adolescents, including various social determinants of health, ubiquity of foods with a high glycemic index, lack of access to healthy foods, sedentary habits associated with the use of digital and electronic media, and sleep disorders. Genetic factors appear to play a major role, and specific genetic polymorphisms are being investigated. Endocrine disorders are a rare cause of obesity, and potential underlying diseases include hypothyroidism, pseudohypoparathyroidism, cortisol excess, and growth hormone deficiency. Adolescents with weight gain caused by endocrine disorders usually have other signs of the underlying disorder.

Diagnosis of Obesity in Adolescents History and physical examination

Body mass index (BMI)

Evaluation for comorbidities or endocrine disorders, if indicated Clinical definitions include (percentiles are in comparison to children and adolescents of the same age and sex) the following (1): Overweight: BMI ≥ 85th to < 95th percentile

Obesity: BMI ≥ 95th percentile

Class 2 obesity: ≥ 120% to < 140% of the 95th percentile or BMI ≥ 35 kg/m 2 to < 40 kg/m 2 (whichever is lower based on age and sex)

Class 3 obesity: ≥ 140% of the 95th percentile or BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2 (whichever is lower based on age and sex) BMI is commonly used as a measure in clinical care; however, this number may be misleading because it does not take into account muscle mass, bone density, overall body composition, and racial and sex differences. Primary endocrine (eg, cortisol excess, hypothyroidism) or metabolic causes are uncommon but should be ruled out if height growth slows significantly. If the child has short stature and hypertension, Cushing syndrome should be considered. If comorbidities (eg, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, mental health disorders) are diagnosed or suspected, laboratory evaluation, additional testing, or referrals to specialists are done. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Hampl SE, Hassink SG, Skinner AC, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity [published correction appears in Pediatrics. 2024 Jan 1;153(1):e2023064612. doi:10.1542/peds.2023-064612]. Pediatrics. 2023;151(2):e2022060640. doi:10.1542/peds.2022-060640