Загальні відомості про нейроендокринні пухлини (НЕП) шлунково-кишкового тракту та підшлункової залози

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) develop from neural crest cells in the
Gastrointestinal (GI) tract
Pancreas
Genitourinary tract
More than 90% of NETs develop in the GI tract in 3 sites: the appendix, ileum, and rectum (1). About 7% of NETs originate in the pancreas. The remainder develop in the lungs and rarely in the genitourinary tract or elsewhere.
Although NETs are often benign or only locally invasive, those affecting the ileum or a bronchus are frequently malignant. Malignant tumors range between well differentiated and poorly differentiated, with corresponding variability in aggressiveness. They typically spread to the liver and/or regional lymph nodes, although other metastatic sites are possible.
NETs can be
Endocrinologically inert
Endocrinologically active (produce hormones)
The likelihood that a tumor will be endocrinologically active varies with its site of origin, being highest for tumors originating in the ileum and proximal colon (40 to 50%) (1). The likelihood is lower with bronchial tumors, lower still with appendiceal tumors, and essentially zero with NETs of the rectum.
Endocrinologically active gastrointestinal and pancreatic NETs secrete a variety of hormones and other proteins. Some of these tumors are named for the predominant hormones they secrete (see table Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors). These include
Gastrinomas: Hypersecrete gastrin, stimulating gastric acid secretion and causing ulcers
Vipomas: Hypersecrete vasoactive intestinal peptide, causing diarrhea
Glucagonomas: Hypersecrete glucagon, leading to diabetes
Insulinomas: Hypersecrete insulin, causing hypoglycemia
Other rare NETs may hypersecrete somatostatin, adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH), or growth hormone–releasing factor (GRF). When endocrinologically active, gastrointestinal NETs secrete serotonin, histamine, and other hormones. Hypersecretion of these substances can cause autonomic, neuromuscular, and mental status changes that together make up the carcinoid syndrome. Tumor seeding beyond the portal circulation, such as with liver metastases from a gastrointestinal (predominantly midgut) NET, is a prerequisite for the carcinoid syndrome since the liver inactivates the causative peptides secreted by primary NETs.
Some of these clinical syndromes can also occur in multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN syndrome), in which tumors or hyperplasia affects ≥ 2 endocrine glands, usually the parathyroids, pituitary, thyroid, or adrenals.
Ендокринні пухлини підшлункової залози
Tumor
Hormone
Tumor Location
Symptoms and Signs
ACTHoma
ACTH
Pancreas
Gastrin
Duodenum (60%)
Pancreas (30%)
Other (10%)
Abdominal pain, peptic ulcer, diarrhea
Glucagon
Pancreas
Glucose intolerance, rash, weight loss, anemia
GRFoma
Growth hormone–releasing factor
Lungs (54%)
Pancreas (30%)
Jejunum (7%)
Other (13%)
Insulin
Pancreas
Fasting hypoglycemia
Somatostatinoma
Somatostatin
Pancreas (56%)
Duodenum/jejunum (44%)
Glucose intolerance, diarrhea, gallstones
Vasoactive intestinal peptidase
Pancreas (90%)
Other (10%)
Severe watery diarrhea, hypokalemia, flushing
ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone.
Data from Tong Gan, B. Mark Evers, Small Intestine. In Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, 21st edition. Editors: Courtney Townsend, R. Daniel Beauchamp, B. Mark Evers, Kenneth Mattox, New York, Elsevier, 2021, pp.1276-1282.
Endocrinologically inert NETs are suspected because of their symptoms and signs (eg, pain, luminal bleeding, gastrointestinal obstruction). They can be detected by angiography, CT, or MRI. Small-bowel NETs may exhibit filling defects or other abnormalities on barium radiographs. Definitive diagnosis and grading are determined histologically after biopsy or resection.
Staging evaluation typically includes imaging with MRI (probably preferred over CT scan) and sometimes imaging with somatostatin receptor-based imaging techniques (eg, gallium Ga68 dotatate PET/CT), which can be useful in detecting endocrinologically inert tumors as well (2, 3).
Довідкові матеріали загального характеру
1. Tong Gan, B. Mark Evers, Small Intestine. In Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, 21st edition. Editors: Courtney Townsend, R. Daniel Beauchamp, B. Mark Evers, Kenneth Mattox, New York, Elsevier, 2021, pp.1276-1282
2. Johnbeck CB, Knigge U, Loft A, et al. Head-to-Head Comparison of 64Cu-DOTATATE and 68Ga-DOTATOC PET/CT: A Prospective Study of 59 Patients with Neuroendocrine Tumors. J Nucl Med 2017;58(3):451-457. doi:10.2967/jnumed.116.180430
Treatment of NETs
Surgical resection
Treatment for functioning (endocrinologically active) and nonfunctioning (inert) pancreatic NETs is surgical resection. The type of surgery depends on the location and the size of the tumor (1). However, small (< 2 cm) nonfunctioning tumors can usually be safely observed without surgery.
If metastases preclude curative surgery, various antihormone treatments (eg, long-acting octreotide, lanreotide) may be tried for functioning tumors.
Because of tumor rarity, few clinical trials exist to guide definitive treatment. One study has shown that, with metastatic disease, the combination of capecitabine and temozolomide improved median progression-free survival from 14.4 months to 22.7 months over temozolomide alone (2). Results from the CABINET clinical trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial evaluating cabozantinib, which targets tumor cell and blood vessel growth, showed significantly improved progression-free survival in previously treated patients with advanced pancreatic and extra-pancreatic NETs (3).
Prognosis for neuroendocrine tumors depends on primary site, grade, and stage. Despite metastatic disease, NETs are slow growing, and survival of 10 to 15 years is not unusual.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
1. Tsoli M, Chatzellis E, Koumarianou A, Kolomodi D, Kaltsas G. Current best practice in the management of neuroendocrine tumors. Ther Adv Endocrinol Metab 2018;10:2042018818804698. Published 2018 Oct 31. doi:10.1177/2042018818804698
2. Kunz PL, Graham NT, Catalano PJ, et al: Randomized study of temozolomide or temozolomide and capecitabine in patients with advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (ECOG-ACRIN E2211). J Clin Oncol 41(7):1359-1369, 2023. doi: 10.1200/JCO.22.01013
3. Chan J, Geyer S, Ou F-S, et al. LBA53 Alliance A021602: Phase III, double-blinded study of cabozantinib versus placebo for advanced neuroendocrine tumors (NET) after progression on prior therapy (CABINET). Ann Oncol 34 (Suppl 2): S1292, 2023.