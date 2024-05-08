Загальні відомості про нейроендокринні пухлини (НЕП) шлунково-кишкового тракту та підшлункової залози

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) develop from neural crest cells in the

Gastrointestinal (GI) tract

Pancreas

Pulmonary bronchi

Genitourinary tract

More than 90% of NETs develop in the GI tract in 3 sites: the appendix, ileum, and rectum (1). About 7% of NETs originate in the pancreas. The remainder develop in the lungs and rarely in the genitourinary tract or elsewhere.

Although NETs are often benign or only locally invasive, those affecting the ileum or a bronchus are frequently malignant. Malignant tumors range between well differentiated and poorly differentiated, with corresponding variability in aggressiveness. They typically spread to the liver and/or regional lymph nodes, although other metastatic sites are possible.

NETs can be

Endocrinologically inert

Endocrinologically active (produce hormones)

The likelihood that a tumor will be endocrinologically active varies with its site of origin, being highest for tumors originating in the ileum and proximal colon (40 to 50%) (1). The likelihood is lower with bronchial tumors, lower still with appendiceal tumors, and essentially zero with NETs of the rectum.

Endocrinologically active gastrointestinal and pancreatic NETs secrete a variety of hormones and other proteins. Some of these tumors are named for the predominant hormones they secrete (see table Pancreatic Endocrine Tumors). These include

Gastrinomas: Hypersecrete gastrin, stimulating gastric acid secretion and causing ulcers

Vipomas: Hypersecrete vasoactive intestinal peptide, causing diarrhea

Glucagonomas: Hypersecrete glucagon, leading to diabetes

Insulinomas: Hypersecrete insulin, causing hypoglycemia

Other rare NETs may hypersecrete somatostatin, adrenocorticotropin hormone (ACTH), or growth hormone–releasing factor (GRF). When endocrinologically active, gastrointestinal NETs secrete serotonin, histamine, and other hormones. Hypersecretion of these substances can cause autonomic, neuromuscular, and mental status changes that together make up the carcinoid syndrome. Tumor seeding beyond the portal circulation, such as with liver metastases from a gastrointestinal (predominantly midgut) NET, is a prerequisite for the carcinoid syndrome since the liver inactivates the causative peptides secreted by primary NETs.

Some of these clinical syndromes can also occur in multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN syndrome), in which tumors or hyperplasia affects ≥ 2 endocrine glands, usually the parathyroids, pituitary, thyroid, or adrenals.

Endocrinologically inert NETs are suspected because of their symptoms and signs (eg, pain, luminal bleeding, gastrointestinal obstruction). They can be detected by angiography, CT, or MRI. Small-bowel NETs may exhibit filling defects or other abnormalities on barium radiographs. Definitive diagnosis and grading are determined histologically after biopsy or resection.

Staging evaluation typically includes imaging with MRI (probably preferred over CT scan) and sometimes imaging with somatostatin receptor-based imaging techniques (eg, gallium Ga68 dotatate PET/CT), which can be useful in detecting endocrinologically inert tumors as well (2, 3).

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру 1. Tong Gan, B. Mark Evers, Small Intestine. In Sabiston Textbook of Surgery, 21st edition. Editors: Courtney Townsend, R. Daniel Beauchamp, B. Mark Evers, Kenneth Mattox, New York, Elsevier, 2021, pp.1276-1282 2. Johnbeck CB, Knigge U, Loft A, et al. Head-to-Head Comparison of 64Cu-DOTATATE and 68Ga-DOTATOC PET/CT: A Prospective Study of 59 Patients with Neuroendocrine Tumors. J Nucl Med 2017;58(3):451-457. doi:10.2967/jnumed.116.180430 3. Cancer Net: Neuroendocrine Tumor Grades