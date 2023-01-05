Синдром полікістозних яєчників (СПКЯ)

Usually estrogen/progestin contraceptives or progestins

Sometimes metformin or other insulin sensitizers

Management of hirsutism and, in adult women, long-term risks of hormonal abnormalities

Infertility treatments in women who desire pregnancy

Treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome aims to

Manage hormonal and metabolic abnormalities and thus reduce risks of estrogen excess (eg, endometrial hyperplasia) and androgen excess (eg, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders)

Relieve symptoms

Treat infertility

Hormonal medications are used to cause regular shedding of the endometrium and reduce the risk of endometrial hyperplasia and cancer. Women are usually given an intermittent progestin (eg, medroxyprogesterone 5 to 10 mg orally once a day for 10 to 14 days every 1 to 2 months) or combination oral contraceptives to. These treatments also reduce circulating androgens and usually help make menstrual cycles more regular. Hormonal contraceptives are first-line therapy for menstrual abnormalities, hirsutism, and acne in women who have PCOS and who do not desire pregnancy.

Lifestyle changes and pharmacologic approaches are used to manage insulin insensitivity.

If obesity is present, weight loss and regular exercise are encouraged. These measures may help induce ovulation, make menstrual cycles more regular, increase insulin sensitivity, and reduce acanthosis nigricans and hirsutism. Weight loss may also help improve fertility. Bariatric surgery may be an option for some women with PCOS (1). However, weight loss is unlikely to benefit normal-weight women with PCOS.

Metformin 500 to 1000 mg twice a day is used to help increase insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS, irregular menses, and diabetes or insulin resistance if lifestyle modifications are ineffective or if they cannot take or cannot tolerate hormonal contraceptives. Metformin can also reduce free testosterone levels. When metformin is used, serum glucose should be measured, and kidney and liver function tests should be done periodically. Because metformin may induce ovulation, contraception is needed if pregnancy is not desired. Metformin helps correct metabolic and glycemic abnormalities and makes menstrual cycles more regular, but it has little or no beneficial effect on hirsutism, acne, or infertility.

Insulin sensitizers (eg, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists or thiazolidinediones) combined with metformin are being studied (2). Other studies are evaluating the role of microbiota treatments for PCOS (3).

Many patients with PCOS have infertility, and those who desire pregnancy should be referred to infertility specialists. Infertility treatments (eg, clomiphene) are used. Clomiphene is currently the first-line therapy for infertility. Weight loss may also be helpful. Hormone therapy that may have contraceptive effects is avoided. The aromatase inhibitor letrozole can also be used to stimulate ovulation. Other fertility medications may also be tried. They include follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to stimulate the ovaries, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist to stimulate the release of FSH, and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) to trigger ovulation.

If clomiphene and other medications are unsuccessful or if there are other indications for laparoscopy, laparoscopic ovarian drilling may be considered; however possible long-term complications of drilling (eg, adhesions, ovarian insufficiency) must be considered. Ovarian drilling involves using electrocautery or a laser to drill holes in small areas of the ovaries that produce androgens. Ovarian wedge resection is not recommended.

Because women with PCOS-associated obesity have a higher risk of pregnancy complications (including gestational diabetes, preterm delivery, and preeclampsia), preconception assessment of body mass index, blood pressure, and oral glucose tolerance is recommended.

For hirsutism, physical measures (eg, bleaching, electrolysis, plucking, waxing, depilation) can be used (4). Eflornithine cream 13.9% twice a day may help remove unwanted facial hair.

In adult women who do not desire pregnancy, hormone therapy that decreases androgen levels or spironolactone can be tried. Spironolactone 50 to 100 mg twice a day is effective, but because this medication may have teratogenic effects, effective contraception is needed. Cyproterone, an antiandrogen (not available in the US), reduces the amount of unwanted body hair in 50 to 75% of affected women. Weight reduction decreases androgen production in women with obesity and thus may slow hair growth.

GnRH agonists and antagonists are being studied as treatment for unwanted body hair. Both types of medications inhibit the production of sex hormones by the ovaries. But both can cause bone loss and lead to osteoporosis.

Acne can be treated with the usual medications (eg, benzoyl peroxide, tretinoin cream, topical and oral antibiotics). Systemic isotretinoin is used only for severe cases.