Синдром обструктивного апное уві сні (СОАС)

CPAP is the treatment of choice for most patients with OSA and subjective daytime sleepiness, including those in whom it causes cognitive impairment (13, 14). Treatment of OSA with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) has been consistently shown to reduce sleepiness and snoring and improve bed partner sleep (15). There are reports of racial and socioeconomic bias in making this treatment available (16).

There are many different CPAP interfaces (masks) available, including those that insert into the nose (nasal pillows) and those that cover the nose (nasal mask), nose and mouth (full face mask), or the whole face. All have cushions to provide an air seal, which is essential for maintaining a pressure gradient. Cushions may be inflatable or made of silicone, foam, or gel. Proper fit and comfort vary widely among patients but must be optimized for both efficacy and adherence.

CPAP improves upper airway patency by applying positive pressure to the collapsible upper airway segment. Effective pressures typically range from 3 to 15 cm H2O. Pressure requirements are not correlated with disease severity. Many CPAP devices monitor CPAP efficacy and titrate pressures automatically (called adjustable or automatic positive airway pressure [APAP]), according to internal algorithms. If necessary, polysomnographic monitoring can be used to guide manual titration of pressure.

The level of CPAP necessary for airway patency is determined either by CPAP titration in the sleep laboratory or increasingly through the use of automatic positive airway pressure (APAP). With APAP, a range of pressures is prescribed (eg, 5 to 15 cm H2O), and the device uses internal algorithms to adjust the pressure up and down throughout the night as needed. CPAP improves upper airway patency by applying positive pressure to the collapsible upper airway segment. Pressure requirements are not correlated with disease severity. Effective pressures typically range from 3 to 15 cm H2O. If necessary, polysomnographic monitoring can be used to guide manual titration of pressure.

Although a reduction in AHI is one of the treatment goals, CPAP reduces tiredness and improves quality of life regardless of improvement in the AHI. CPAP also may reduce blood pressure, although the impact is usually modest. If CPAP is withdrawn, symptoms recur over several days, although short interruptions of therapy for acute medical conditions are usually well tolerated. Duration of therapy is indefinite.

If clinical improvement is not apparent, CPAP adherence should be reviewed, and patients should be reassessed for comorbid disorders. If patients have septal deviation or nasal polyps, nasal surgery may make CPAP treatment more successful but rarely cures OSA by itself.

Adverse effects of nasal CPAP include discomfort resulting from a poorly fitting mask, and dryness and nasal irritation, which can be alleviated in some cases with the use of warm humidified air. However, newer mask designs have improved comfort and ease of use.

Adherence is difficult for many people and is lower in patients who do not experience sleepiness. Overall, about 50% of patients adhere to use of CPAP long term. Adherence can be improved by efforts to foster a positive attitude toward device use combined with early attention to any problems, particularly mask fit, and close follow-up by a committed caretaker, with reinforcement by the primary care physician. There is also a need to recognize and address the decreased long-term CPAP adherence among patients who do not have obesity and have low respiratory arousal threshold (ie, awaken easily) and thus a propensity for increased arousals and irregular breathing. With many machines, adherence, pressure levels, leak, and residual respiratory events are tracked daily by the PAP devices and available to patients and clinicians.

Even when adherence is adequate, results may become unsatisfactory if patient factors change (eg, weight gain occurs, nasal obstruction develops).

CPAP can be augmented with inspiratory assistance (bilevel positive airway pressure) to increase tidal volume in patients with comorbid obesity-hypoventilation syndrome and sometimes, for comfort.