skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Причини нефротичного синдрому

Causes

Examples

Primary causes

Idiopathic

Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

IgA nephropathy*

Membranoproliferative GN*

Membranous nephropathy

Minimal change disease

Rapidly progressive GN*

Secondary causes

Metabolic

Amyloidosis

Diabetes mellitus

Immunologic

Cryoglobulinemia*

Immunoglobulin A vasculitis*

Microscopic polyangiitis

Serum sickness

Sjögren syndrome

Systemic lupus erythematosus*

Idiopathic

Castleman disease

Sarcoidosis

Neoplastic

Carcinoma (eg, bronchus, breast, colon, stomach, kidney)

Leukemia

Lymphomas

Melanoma

Multiple myeloma

Drug-related

Gold

Heroin

Interferon alfa

Lithium

NSAIDs

Mercury

Pamidronate

Penicillamine

Probenecid

Bacterial†

Infective endocarditis

Leprosy

Syphilis

Protozoan†

Filariasis

Helminthic infections

Malaria

Schistosomiasis (due to Schistosoma haematobium)

Viral†

Epstein-Barr virus infection

Hepatitis B and C

HIV infection

Allergic

Antitoxins

Insect stings

Snake venom

Genetic syndromes

Congenital nephrotic syndromes

  • Corticosteroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (podocin defect)

  • Denys-Drash syndrome

  • Diffuse mesangial sclerosis

  • Familial FSGS

  • Finnish type (ie, nephrin gene mutation)

  • Nail-patella syndrome

Fabry disease

Alport syndrome*

Sickle cell disease

Physiologic

Adaptation to reduced nephrons

Severe obesity

Oligomeganephronia

Miscellaneous

Chronic allograft nephropathy

Malignant hypertension

Preeclampsia

* More commonly manifests as nephritic syndrome.

† Infectious and postinfectious causes.

FSGS = focal segmental glomerulonephritis; GN =glomerulonephritis; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

Серед цих тем