Причини нефротичного синдрому
Causes
Examples
Primary causes
Idiopathic
Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
Rapidly progressive GN*
Secondary causes
Metabolic
Immunologic
Cryoglobulinemia*
Idiopathic
Castleman disease
Neoplastic
Carcinoma (eg, bronchus, breast, colon, stomach, kidney)
Drug-related
Gold
Heroin
Interferon alfa
Lithium
NSAIDs
Mercury
Pamidronate
Penicillamine
Probenecid
Bacterial†
Protozoan†
Schistosomiasis (due to Schistosoma haematobium)
Viral†
Allergic
Antitoxins
Genetic syndromes
Congenital nephrotic syndromes
Alport syndrome*
Physiologic
Adaptation to reduced nephrons
Oligomeganephronia
Miscellaneous
Chronic allograft nephropathy
* More commonly manifests as nephritic syndrome.
† Infectious and postinfectious causes.
FSGS = focal segmental glomerulonephritis; GN =glomerulonephritis; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.