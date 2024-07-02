Лихоманка невідомого походження (ЛНП)

Previous test results, particularly for cultures, are reviewed. Cultures for some organisms may require a long time to become positive and special techniques may be required. A microbiology laboratory should be consulted about culture conditions (eg, duration of incubation, special media, temperature, gaseous environment) that may be needed.

As much as possible, clinical information is used to focus testing (see table Some Causes of FUO). For example, housebound older adults with headache would not be tested for tick-borne infections or malaria, but those disorders should be very seriously considered in younger travelers who have hiked, explored caves, or engaged in water sports in an endemic area. Older adults require evaluation for giant cell arteritis; younger adults generally do not.

In addition to specific testing, the following should usually be done:

Complete blood count with differential

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, procalcitonin, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and ferritin

Liver tests

Urinalysis with microscopic examination

Serial blood cultures (ideally before antimicrobial therapy)

HIV antibody test, RNA concentration assays, and polymerase chain reaction assay

Tuberculin skin test or interferon-gamma release assay

Even if done earlier, these tests may suggest a helpful trend.

Urinalysis, urine culture, and chest radiograph, usually already done, are repeated only if findings indicate that they should be.

Any available fluid or material from abnormal areas identified during the evaluation is cultured (eg, for bacteria, mycobacteria, fungi, viruses, or specific fastidious bacteria as indicated). Organism-specific tests, such as polymerase chain reaction assay and serologic titers (acute and convalescent), are helpful mainly when guided by clinical suspicion and not done indiscriminately.

Serologic tests, such as antinuclear antibody (ANA) and rheumatoid factor (RF), are done to screen for rheumatologic disorders.

Imaging tests are guided by symptoms and signs. Typically, areas of discomfort should be imaged—eg, in patients with back pain, contrast-enhanced MRI of the spine (to check for infection or tumor); in patients with abdominal pain, contrast-enhanced CT of the abdomen. However, CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis should be considered to check for adenopathy and occult abscesses even when patients do not have localizing symptoms or signs.

If blood cultures are positive or heart murmurs or peripheral signs suggest endocarditis, echocardiography is done.

In general, CT is useful for delineating abnormalities localized to the abdomen, pelvis, or chest.

MRI is more sensitive than CT for detecting most causes of FUO involving the central nervous system (CNS) and should be done if a CNS cause is being considered.

Venous duplex imaging may be useful for identifying cases of deep venous thrombosis.

Radionuclide scanning with indium-111–labeled granulocytes may help localize some infectious or inflammatory processes. This technique has generally fallen out of favor because it is thought to contribute very little to diagnosis, but some reports suggest that it provides a higher diagnostic yield than CT (1).

Positron emission tomography (PET) may also be useful in detecting the focus of fever. PET scans show areas of high metabolic activity that are areas of inflammation and infection.

Biopsy may be required if an abnormality is suspected in tissue that can be biopsied (eg, liver, bone marrow, skin, pleura, lymph nodes, intestine, muscle). Biopsy specimens should be evaluated by histopathologic examination and cultured for bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mycobacteria or sent for molecular (polymerase chain reaction) diagnostic testing. Muscle biopsy or skin biopsy of rashes may confirm vasculitis. Bilateral temporal artery biopsy may confirm giant cell arteritis in older adults with unexplained erythrocyte sedimentation rate elevation.