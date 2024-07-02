Numerous organisms can cause abscesses, but the most common is

Organisms may enter the tissue via

Direct implantation (eg, penetrating trauma with a contaminated object)

A surgical site

Spread from an established, contiguous infection

Dissemination via lymphatic or hematogenous routes from a distant site

Migration from a location where there are resident flora into an adjacent, normally sterile area because natural barriers are disrupted (eg, by perforation of an abdominal viscus causing an intra-abdominal abscess)

Abscesses may begin in an area of cellulitis or in compromised tissue where leukocytes accumulate. Progressive dissection by pus or necrosis of surrounding cells expands the abscess. Highly vascularized connective tissue may then surround the necrotic tissue, leukocytes, and debris to wall off the abscess and limit further spread.

Predisposing factors to abscess formation include the following: