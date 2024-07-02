Внутрішньочеревинний абсцес

Intra-abdominal abscesses are classified as intraperitoneal, retroperitoneal, or visceral (see table Intra-Abdominal Abscesses).

Many intra-abdominal abscesses develop after perforation of a hollow viscus or colonic cancer. Others develop by extension of infection or inflammation resulting from conditions such as appendicitis, diverticulitis, Crohn disease, pancreatitis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or indeed any condition causing generalized peritonitis.

Abdominal surgery, particularly that involving the digestive or biliary tract, is a significant risk factor: The peritoneum may be contaminated during or after surgery by events such as anastomotic leaks. Traumatic abdominal injuries—particularly lacerations and hematomas of the liver, pancreas, spleen, and intestines—may develop abscesses, whether treated operatively or not.

The infecting organisms typically reflect normal bowel flora and are a complex mixture of anaerobic and aerobic bacteria. Most frequent isolates are