(синдром Мюнхгаузена)

Factitious disorder is falsification of physical or psychological symptoms without an obvious external incentive; the motivation for this behavior is to assume the sick role. Symptoms can be acute, dramatic, and convincing. Patients often wander from one physician or hospital to another for treatment. The cause is unknown, although stress and a severe personality disorder, most often borderline personality disorder, are often implicated. Diagnosis is clinical. There are no clearly effective treatments.

(See also Overview of Somatization.)

Factitious disorder imposed on self was previously called Munchausen syndrome, particularly when manifestations were dramatic and severe. Factitious disorder imposed on another person (previously called factitious disorder by proxy) may also occur.

These patients initially and sometimes chronically become the responsibility of medical or surgical clinics. Nevertheless, this is a psychiatric disorder and is more complex than simple dishonest simulation of symptoms, and is associated with severe emotional difficulties.

Patients may have prominent features of borderline personality disorder and are frequently intelligent and resourceful. They know how to simulate disease and are sophisticated regarding medical practices. They differ from malingerers because, although their deceits and simulations are conscious and volitional, there are no obvious external incentives (eg, economic gain, time off from work) for their behavior. It is unclear what they gain beyond medical attention for their suffering, and their motivations and quest for attention are largely unconscious and obscure.

Patients may have an early history of emotional and physical abuse. Patients may also have experienced a severe illness during childhood or had a seriously ill relative. Patients appear to have problems with their identity as well as unstable relationships. Feigning illness may be a way to increase or protect self-esteem by blaming failures on their illness, by being associated with prestigious physicians and medical centers, and/or by appearing unique, heroic, or medically knowledgeable and sophisticated.

Symptoms and Signs of Factitious Disorder Imposed on Self Patients with factitious disorder imposed on self may complain of or simulate physical symptoms that suggest certain disorders (eg, abdominal pain suggesting an acute surgical abdomen, hematemesis). Patients often know many associated symptoms and features of the disorder that they are feigning (eg, that pain from a myocardial infarction may radiate to the left arm or jaw or be accompanied by diaphoresis). Sometimes they simulate or induce physical findings (eg, pricking a finger to contaminate a urine specimen with blood, injecting bacteria under their skin to produce fever or abscess; in such cases, Escherichia coli is often the infecting organism). Their abdominal wall may be crisscrossed by scars from exploratory laparotomies, or a digit or a limb may have been amputated.

Diagnosis of Factitious Disorder Imposed on Self Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders , 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria

Sometimes general medical evaluation to exclude other etiologies Diagnosis of factitious disorder imposed on self is based on its characteristic symptoms and signs according to DSM-5-TR (1): Falsification of physical or psychological signs or symptoms, or induction of injury or disease, associated with identified deception.

The individual presents himself or herself to others as ill, impaired, or injured.

The deceptive behavior is evident even in the absence of obvious external rewards.

The behavior is not better explained by another mental disorder, such as delusional disorder or another psychotic disorder. Diagnosis of factitious disorder imposed on self is based on history and examination, along with any tests necessary to exclude physical disorders and demonstration of exaggeration, fabrication, simulation, and/or induction of physical symptoms. The behavior must occur in the absence of obvious external incentives (eg, time off work, financial compensation for injury) (1). Довідковий матеріал 1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). American Psychiatric Association Publishing, Washington, DC, 2022, pp 367-370.