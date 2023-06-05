skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Загальні відомості про множинні ендокринні неоплазії (МЕН)

(Сімейний ендокринний аденоматоз; множинний ендокринний аденоматоз)

ЗаLawrence S. Kirschner, MD, PhD, The Ohio State University;
Pamela Brock, MS, CGC, The Ohio State University
Переглянуто/перевірено черв. 2023

    The multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN) syndromes comprise 4 genetically distinct familial diseases involving adenomatous hyperplasia and malignant tumors in several endocrine glands.

    • MEN 1 involves primarily hyperplasia or sometimes adenomas of the parathyroid glands (with resultant hyperparathyroidism) and tumors of the pancreatic islet cells and/or pituitary gland.

    • MEN 2A involves primarily medullary thyroid carcinoma, pheochromocytoma, hyperplasia or sometimes adenomas of the parathyroid glands (with resultant hyperparathyroidism), and occasionally cutaneous lichen amyloidosis.

    • MEN 2B involves primarily medullary thyroid carcinoma, pheochromocytoma, multiple mucosal and intestinal neuromas, and marfanoid habitus.

    • MEN 4 involves primarily adenomas and sometimes hyperplasia of the parathyroid glands (with resultant hyperparathyroidism) and tumors of the pancreatic islet cells and/or pituitary gland.

    Clinical features depend on the glandular elements involved. The phenotype of MEN 4 is similar to that of MEN 1 but lacks the cutaneous abnormalities seen in the latter disorder.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Стани, пов’язані із синдромами множинної ендокринної неоплазії

    Condition

    Hyperparathyroidism

    95%

    10–20%

    55–80%

    Enteropancreatic tumors

    30–80%

    15–25%

    Pituitary adenomas

    15–42%

    30–45%

    Medullary thyroid carcinoma

    > 95%

    > 95%

    Pheochromocytomas

    40–50%

    50%

    Mucosal neuromas

    ≈ 100%

    Marfanoid habitus

    ≈ 100%

    Carcinoid tumors

    10–15%

    5%

    Lipomas

    up to 35%

    Angioma or collagenomas (especially on the face)

    70–85%

    MEN = multiple endocrine neoplasia.

    Each syndrome is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait with a high degree of penetrance, variable expressivity, and production of seemingly unrelated effects by a single mutant gene. The specific mutation is not always known.

    Symptoms and signs develop at any age. Proper management includes early identification of affected individuals within a kindred and surgical removal of the tumors when possible. Although these syndromes are genetically and clinically distinct, significant overlap exists (see table Conditions Associated With MEN Syndromes).

