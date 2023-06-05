Загальні відомості про множинні ендокринні неоплазії (МЕН)

The multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN) syndromes comprise 4 genetically distinct familial diseases involving adenomatous hyperplasia and malignant tumors in several endocrine glands.

Clinical features depend on the glandular elements involved. The phenotype of MEN 4 is similar to that of MEN 1 but lacks the cutaneous abnormalities seen in the latter disorder.

Таблиця Стани, пов’язані із синдромами множинної ендокринної неоплазії Таблиця

Each syndrome is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait with a high degree of penetrance, variable expressivity, and production of seemingly unrelated effects by a single mutant gene. The specific mutation is not always known.

Symptoms and signs develop at any age. Proper management includes early identification of affected individuals within a kindred and surgical removal of the tumors when possible. Although these syndromes are genetically and clinically distinct, significant overlap exists (see table Conditions Associated With MEN Syndromes).