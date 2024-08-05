Токсичність вітаміну D

Vitamin D has 2 main forms:

D2 (ergocalciferol)

D3 (cholecalciferol): The naturally occurring form and the form used for low-dose supplementation

Vitamin D3 is synthesized in skin by exposure to direct sunlight (ultraviolet B radiation) and is obtained in the diet chiefly in fish liver oils and salt water fish (see table Sources, Functions, and Effects of Vitamins). In some countries, milk and other foods are fortified with vitamin D. Human breast milk is low in vitamin D, containing an average of only 10% of the amount in fortified cow’s milk.

Vitamin D levels may decrease with age because skin synthesis declines. Sunscreen use and dark skin pigmentation also reduce skin synthesis of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is a prohormone with several active metabolites that act as hormones. It is metabolized by the liver to 25(OH)D (calcifediol, calcidiol, 25-hydroxycholecalciferol, or 25-hydroxyvitamin D), which is then converted by the kidneys to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol, calcitriol, or active vitamin D hormone). 25(OH)D, the major circulating form, has some metabolic activity, but 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D is the most metabolically active. The conversion to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D is regulated by its own concentration, parathyroid hormone (PTH), and serum concentrations of calcium and phosphate.

Vitamin D affects many organ systems (see table Actions of Vitamin D and Its Metabolites), but mainly it increases calcium and phosphate absorption from the intestine and promotes normal bone formation and mineralization.

Vitamin D and related analogs may be used to treat psoriasis, hypoparathyroidism, and renal osteodystrophy. Its usefulness in reducing all-cause mortality or in preventing leukemia and breast, prostate, colon, or other cancers has not been proved, nor has its efficacy in treating various other nonskeletal disorders in adults (1–3). Vitamin D supplementation does not effectively treat or prevent depression or cardiovascular disease (4, 5) and has minimal effects on preventing acute respiratory infections (6). Taking the combined recommended dietary allowance of both vitamin D and calcium may slightly reduce the risk of falls (7) in patients who are vitamin D deficient, especially those who are institutionalized. However, large doses of vitamin D may increase fracture risk (8, 9). Because the causes of falls are multifactorial, other studies have not found that vitamin D supplements alone reduce falls and fractures in older adults (10, 11).

