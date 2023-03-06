Злоякісний нейролептичний синдром

Rapid cooling, control of agitation, and other aggressive supportive measures

In patients with neuroleptic malignant syndrome, the causative drug is stopped and complications are treated supportively, usually in an intensive care unit (ICU) (1). Severe hyperthermia is treated aggressively, mainly with physical cooling (see Heatstroke: Treatment). Some patients may require tracheal intubation (see Airway Establishment and Control/Tracheal Intubation) and induced coma. Benzodiazepines, given IV in high doses, can be used to control agitation. Adjunctive drug therapy can be used, although efficacy has not been shown in clinical trials. Dantrolene 0.25 to 2 mg/kg IV every 6 to 12 hours to a maximum of 10 mg/kg/24 hours can be given for hyperthermia. Bromocriptine 2.5 mg every 6 to 8 hours or, alternatively, amantadine 100 to 200 mg every 12 hours can be given orally or via nasogastric tube to help restore some dopaminergic activity. This condition may not respond to even rapid and aggressive therapy, and mortality in treated cases is about 10 to 20%.