skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Гіпермагніємія

ЗаJames L. Lewis III, MD, Brookwood Baptist Health and Saint Vincent’s Ascension Health, Birmingham
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Hypermagnesemia is a serum magnesium concentration > 2.6 mg/dL (> 1.05 mmol/L). The major cause is renal failure. Symptoms include hypotension, respiratory depression, and cardiac arrest. Diagnosis is by measurement of serum magnesium concentration. Treatment includes IV administration of calcium gluconate and possibly furosemide; hemodialysis can be helpful in severe cases.

(See also Overview of Disorders of Magnesium Concentration.)

Symptomatic hypermagnesemia is fairly uncommon. It occurs most commonly in patients with renal failure after ingestion of magnesium-containing drugs, such as antacids or purgatives. Hypermagnesemia may also occur in patients with hypothyroidism or Addison disease.

Even asymptomatic hypermagnesemia is rare in patients with normal renal function.

Symptoms and signs include hyporeflexia, hypotension, respiratory depression, and cardiac arrest.

Diagnosis of Hypermagnesemia

  • Serum magnesium concentrations > 2.6 mg/dL (> 1.05 mmol/L)

At serum magnesium concentrations of 6 to 12 mg/dL (2.5 to 5 mmol/L), the ECG shows prolongation of the PR interval, widening of the QRS complex, and increased T-wave amplitude.

Deep tendon reflexes disappear as the serum magnesium concentration approaches 12 mg/dL (5.0 mmol/L); hypotension, respiratory depression, and narcosis develop with increasing hypermagnesemia. Cardiac arrest may occur when blood magnesium concentration is > 15 mg/dL (6.0 to 7.5 mmol/L).

Treatment of Hypermagnesemia

  • Calcium gluconate

  • Diuresis or dialysis

Treatment of severe magnesium toxicity (eg, 12 mg/dL [5.0 mmol/L]) consists of circulatory and respiratory support and administration of 10% calcium gluconate 10 to 20 mL IV. Calcium gluconate may temporarily reverse many of the magnesium-induced changes, including respiratory depression.

Administration of IV furosemide can increase magnesium excretion when renal function is adequate; volume status should be maintained.

Hemodialysis may be valuable in severe hypermagnesemia, because a relatively large fraction (about 70%) of blood magnesium is not protein bound and thus is removable with hemodialysis. When hemodynamic compromise occurs and hemodialysis is impractical, peritoneal dialysis is an option.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.