Гіпермагніємія

Hypermagnesemia is a serum magnesium concentration > 2.6 mg/dL (> 1.05 mmol/L). The major cause is renal failure. Symptoms include hypotension, respiratory depression, and cardiac arrest. Diagnosis is by measurement of serum magnesium concentration. Treatment includes IV administration of calcium gluconate and possibly furosemide; hemodialysis can be helpful in severe cases.

(See also Overview of Disorders of Magnesium Concentration.)

Symptomatic hypermagnesemia is fairly uncommon. It occurs most commonly in patients with renal failure after ingestion of magnesium-containing drugs, such as antacids or purgatives. Hypermagnesemia may also occur in patients with hypothyroidism or Addison disease.

Even asymptomatic hypermagnesemia is rare in patients with normal renal function.

Symptoms and signs include hyporeflexia, hypotension, respiratory depression, and cardiac arrest.

Diagnosis of Hypermagnesemia Serum magnesium concentrations > 2.6 mg/dL (> 1.05 mmol/L) At serum magnesium concentrations of 6 to 12 mg/dL (2.5 to 5 mmol/L), the ECG shows prolongation of the PR interval, widening of the QRS complex, and increased T-wave amplitude. Deep tendon reflexes disappear as the serum magnesium concentration approaches 12 mg/dL (5.0 mmol/L); hypotension, respiratory depression, and narcosis develop with increasing hypermagnesemia. Cardiac arrest may occur when blood magnesium concentration is > 15 mg/dL (6.0 to 7.5 mmol/L).