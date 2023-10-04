The mechanisms of silica-induced toxicity are complex. Alveolar macrophages engulf free silica particles and initiate the release of cytokines, reactive oxygen species, and mediators, promoting inflammation and fibrosis. These substances are released by the macrophages, macrophage-activated lymphocytes, and fibroblasts.

Silica-laden macrophages promote the formation of the pathognomonic silicotic nodule in the lung. These nodules initially contain collagen fibers and scattered birefringent particles of silica that are best seen with polarized light microscopy. As they mature, centrally arranged collagen fibers are surrounded by an outer layer of inflammatory cells.

In low-intensity or short-term exposures, these nodules remain discrete and do not compromise lung function (simple chronic silicosis). With higher-intensity or more prolonged exposures (complicated chronic silicosis), these nodules coalesce and cause progressive fibrosis and restrictive lung dysfunction, or they sometimes form large conglomerate masses (called progressive massive fibrosis).

Silicotic Nodule Зображення Image courtesy of David W. Cugell, MD.

Chronic silicosis, the most common form of the disorder, generally develops slowly and typically appears decades after initial exposure. Chronic silicosis includes simple and complicated (progressive massive fibrosis) forms.

Accelerated silicosis is similar to chronic silicosis but develops more rapidly in patients with high levels of exposure, with onset of disease within 5 to 10 years after initial exposure.

Progressive massive fibrosis (PMF, or conglomerate or complicated silicosis) is the advanced form of chronic or accelerated silicosis. It is characterized by widespread masses of fibrosis, typically in the upper lung zones.

Acute silicosis, also known as acute silicoproteinosis, is caused by intense silica dust exposure over short periods (several months or years). The development of silicoproteinosis usually occurs weeks to a few years after initial high-concentration exposure to respirable crystalline silica. The clinical presentation can be similar to pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.