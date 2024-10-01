Пухлини паращитовидної залози

Parathyroid adenomas are benign tumors that secrete excessive amounts of parathyroid hormone (PTH), leading to hyperparathyroidism which causes hypercalcemia, hypophosphatemia, and excessive bone resorption (leading to osteoporosis).

Parathyroid adenomas are most often isolated solitary adenomas and are more common among older females. However, parathyroid adenoma may occur as part of a hereditary syndrome in patients with multiple endocrine neoplasia.

Most parathyroid adenomas do not cause symptoms and are identified when blood tests done for another reason reveal elevated calcium levels. Symptoms of hyperparathyroidism may occur and are usually due to hypercalcemia or kidney stones.

Diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism is based on the presence of an elevated PTH level in patients with hypercalcemia. In patients with elevated levels of PTH, further studies are needed, including measurement of calcium and phosphorus levels and imaging to evaluate bone density and determine the presence of kidney stones.

Localization of parathyroid tissue before surgery on the parathyroid(s) is sometimes done, especially when minimally invasive surgery is planned. Several techniques have been used, and all are highly accurate:

High-resolution CT with or without CT-guided biopsy

MRI

High-resolution ultrasound

Digital subtraction angiography

Thallium-201–technetium-99 scanning

Technetium-99 sestamibi, a radionuclide agent for parathyroid imaging, is more sensitive and specific than other agents and may be useful for identifying solitary adenomas.

Treatment is usually surgical removal of the affected parathyroid gland. Parathyroid surgery should done by a surgeon experienced in operating on the parathyroid glands.

Occasionally, the calcimimetic, cinacalcet, is given to decrease secretion of PTH.