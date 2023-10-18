skip to main content
Інтерпретація деяких фізичних висновків

Finding

Possible Causes

Comments

Hepatic abnormalities

Hepatomegaly

Acute hepatitis

Steatotic liver disease

Alcohol-related liver disease

Passive venous congestion

Liver hemorrhage (into a cyst or the parenchyma)

Metastatic cancer

Biliary obstruction

Palpable mass

Cancer

Liver firmness, irregular shape, blunt edges, and few if any individual nodules

Cirrhosis

Tenderness

Acute hepatitis

Passive congestion

Liver hemorrhage

Cancer

Hepatic outflow obstruction

Because of patient anxiety, often overdiagnosed

True liver tenderness (a deep-seated ache) best elicited by percussion or compression of the rib cage

Occasionally, if severe, mimics peritonitis

Friction rubs or bruits (rare)

Tumor

Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler Webber Rendu)

Extrahepatic abnormalities

Ascites

Portal hypertension

Alcoholic hepatitis if chronic or severe

Hepatic vein obstruction

Peritoneal carcinomatosis

Generalized fluid retention (eg, heart failure, nephrotic syndrome, hypoalbuminemia)

Typically abdominal distention, shifting dullness, and fluid wave

May not be detectable if volume is < 1500 mL

Visibly dilated abdominal veins (caput medusae)

Portal hypertension

Inferior vena cava obstruction

Hepatic vein obstruction

Splenomegaly

Portal hypertension

Nonalcoholic cirrhosis

Splenic disorders

Lymphoma

Asterixis

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Uremia

Heart failure if severe

Bilateral, asynchronous flapping of dorsiflexed hands with the arms outstretched

Fetor hepaticus

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Sweet, pungent smell

Drowsiness and confusion

Portosystemic encephalopathy

Drugs

Brain or systemic disorders

Nonspecific

Wasted extremities plus protuberant abdomen with ascites (cirrhotic habitus)

Cirrhosis if advanced

Cancers with peritoneal metastases if advanced

Male hypogonadism

Alcohol-associated cirrhosis

Hemochromatosis

Drugs

Pituitary, genetic, systemic, and endocrine disorders

Testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and loss of libido

In men, gynecomastia, loss of axillary or chest hair, and female pattern of pubic hair

Cirrhosis

Alcohol use disorder if chronic

Drugs

Endocrine disorders

Chronic kidney disease

Gynecomastia differentiated from pseudogynecomastia (in overweight men) by examination

Gynecomastia plus testicular atrophy

Cirrhosis

Alcohol use disorder if chronic

Anabolic steroid use

Pituitary or other endocrine disorders

Spider angiomas

Cirrhosis

Pregnancy

Undernutrition if severe

Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

After compression, blanching with peripherally directed blood flow (to the outside of the lesion)

Possibly increased risk of severe cirrhosis and variceal hemorrhage as number of angiomas increases

May occur as a normal variant (usually < 3)

Palmar erythema

Cirrhosis

Feminization (in men)

Hyperthyroidism

Pregnancy

Rheumatoid arthritis

Hematologic cancers

Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)

Often most obvious on thenar and hypothenar eminences

In patients with cirrhosis, clubbing

Possibly advanced portosystemic shunting or biliary cirrhosis

Lung disorders if chronic

Cyanotic heart disease

Infection (eg, infective endocarditis) if chronic

Stroke

Inflammatory bowel disease

Jaundice

Hyperbilirubinemia caused by conditions such as hepatic or biliary disorders, hemolysis, use of certain drugs, or inborn errors of metabolism

Visible when bilirubin level is > 2 to 2.5 mg/dL (> 34 to 43 micromol/L)

Affects sclerae (unlike carotenemia)

Muddy skin pigmentation, excoriations caused by constant pruritus, and xanthelasmas or xanthomas (cutaneous lipid deposits)

Cholestasis (including primary biliary cholangitis) if chronic

Parotid gland enlargement

Alcohol use if chronic (often present with alcohol-associated cirrhosis)

Slate gray or bronze skin

Hemochromatosis with deposition of iron and melanin

Dupuytren contracture

Alcohol-associated cirrhosis

Alcohol use if chronic

Cigarette use

Complex regional pain syndrome

Repetitive motion or vibration

Diabetes

Peyronie disease

