Інтерпретація деяких фізичних висновків
Finding
Possible Causes
Comments
Hepatic abnormalities
Hepatomegaly
Passive venous congestion
Liver hemorrhage (into a cyst or the parenchyma)
—
Palpable mass
Cancer
—
Liver firmness, irregular shape, blunt edges, and few if any individual nodules
—
Tenderness
Passive congestion
Liver hemorrhage
Because of patient anxiety, often overdiagnosed
True liver tenderness (a deep-seated ache) best elicited by percussion or compression of the rib cage
Occasionally, if severe, mimics peritonitis
Friction rubs or bruits (rare)
Tumor
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Osler Webber Rendu)
—
Extrahepatic abnormalities
Alcoholic hepatitis if chronic or severe
Peritoneal carcinomatosis
Generalized fluid retention (eg, heart failure, nephrotic syndrome, hypoalbuminemia)
Typically abdominal distention, shifting dullness, and fluid wave
May not be detectable if volume is < 1500 mL
Visibly dilated abdominal veins (caput medusae)
Inferior vena cava obstruction
—
Splenomegaly
Nonalcoholic cirrhosis
—
Asterixis
Uremia
Heart failure if severe
Bilateral, asynchronous flapping of dorsiflexed hands with the arms outstretched
Fetor hepaticus
Sweet, pungent smell
Drowsiness and confusion
Drugs
Brain or systemic disorders
Nonspecific
Wasted extremities plus protuberant abdomen with ascites (cirrhotic habitus)
Cirrhosis if advanced
Cancers with peritoneal metastases if advanced
—
Drugs
Pituitary, genetic, systemic, and endocrine disorders
Testicular atrophy, erectile dysfunction, infertility, and loss of libido
In men, gynecomastia, loss of axillary or chest hair, and female pattern of pubic hair
Alcohol use disorder if chronic
Drugs
Endocrine disorders
Gynecomastia differentiated from pseudogynecomastia (in overweight men) by examination
Gynecomastia plus testicular atrophy
Alcohol use disorder if chronic
Pituitary or other endocrine disorders
—
Pregnancy
Undernutrition if severe
Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)
After compression, blanching with peripherally directed blood flow (to the outside of the lesion)
Possibly increased risk of severe cirrhosis and variceal hemorrhage as number of angiomas increases
May occur as a normal variant (usually < 3)
Palmar erythema
Feminization (in men)
Pregnancy
Hematologic cancers
Alcohol use disorder if chronic (possibly)
Often most obvious on thenar and hypothenar eminences
In patients with cirrhosis, clubbing
Possibly advanced portosystemic shunting or biliary cirrhosis
Lung disorders if chronic
Cyanotic heart disease
Infection (eg, infective endocarditis) if chronic
—
Hyperbilirubinemia caused by conditions such as hepatic or biliary disorders, hemolysis, use of certain drugs, or inborn errors of metabolism
Visible when bilirubin level is > 2 to 2.5 mg/dL (> 34 to 43 micromol/L)
Affects sclerae (unlike carotenemia)
Muddy skin pigmentation, excoriations caused by constant pruritus, and xanthelasmas or xanthomas (cutaneous lipid deposits)
Cholestasis (including primary biliary cholangitis) if chronic
—
Parotid gland enlargement
Alcohol use if chronic (often present with alcohol-associated cirrhosis)
—
Slate gray or bronze skin
Hemochromatosis with deposition of iron and melanin
—
Alcohol use if chronic
Cigarette use
Complex regional pain syndrome
Repetitive motion or vibration
—