Загальні відомості про кому та порушення свідомості

Initially, pulse oximetry, fingerstick plasma glucose measurements, and cardiac monitoring are done. If the cause is not immediately clear, further testing is done.

Blood tests should include a comprehensive metabolic panel (including at least serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen [BUN], creatinine, and calcium levels), complete blood count (CBC) with differential and platelets, liver tests, and ammonia level.

Arterial blood gases (ABGs) are measured, and if carbon monoxide toxicity is suspected, carboxyhemoglobin level is measured.

Blood and urine should be obtained for culture and routine toxicology screening; serum ethanol level is also measured. Other toxicology screening panels and additional toxicology tests (eg, serum drug levels) are done based on clinical suspicion.

ECG (12-lead) is also done to check for myocardial infarction and new arrhythmias.

Chest x-ray should be done to check for new lung disease that may affect brain oxygenation.

If the cause is still not immediately apparent, noncontrast head CT should be done as soon as possible to check for masses, hemorrhage, edema, evidence of bone trauma, and hydrocephalus. Initially, noncontrast CT rather than contrast CT is preferred to rule out brain hemorrhage; CT detects cerebral bleeding and bone injuries (eg, skull fractures) best within 72 hours of injury. MRI can be done instead if immediately available, but it is not as quick as newer-generation CT scanners and may not be as sensitive for traumatic bone injuries; however, MRI is now as sensitive as CT for detecting blood early as well as late. If noncontrast CT is not diagnostic, MRI or contrast CT can then be done; either of them may detect isodense subdural hematomas, multiple metastases, sagittal sinus thrombosis, herpes encephalitis, or other causes missed by noncontrast CT. MRI provides greater detail than CT when done > 72 hours after symptom onset but is more difficult logistically than CT if the patient is intubated.

КТ голови без контрастування Епідуральний крововилив (КТ у фронтальній проекції) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у вигляді двояковипуклої лінзи, яка не простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Епідуральний крововилив (КТ в аксіальній проекції) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у вигляді двояковипуклої лінзи, яка не простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Субдуральний крововилив (КТ) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у формі півмісяця, що простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Субфальцинова грижа Subfalcine herniation is the most common type of cerebral herniation. In this image, the left brain has herniated under the free edge of the falx cerebri (arrow) because hemorrhage from an infarct in the middle cerebral artery has increased intracerebral pressure. ... прочитати більше © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Епідуральний крововилив (КТ у фронтальній проекції) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у вигляді двояковипуклої лінзи, яка не простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Епідуральний крововилив (КТ в аксіальній проекції) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у вигляді двояковипуклої лінзи, яка не простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Субдуральний крововилив (КТ) Класична ділянка підвищеної щільності у формі півмісяця, що простягається через лінії швів. © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD. Субфальцинова грижа Subfalcine herniation is the most common type of cerebral herniation. In this image, the left brain has herniated under the free edge of the falx cerebri (arrow) because hemorrhage from an infarct in the middle cerebral artery has increased intracerebral pressure. ... прочитати більше © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD.

If coma is unexplained after MRI or CT and other tests, lumbar puncture (spinal tap) is done to check opening pressure and to exclude infection, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and other abnormalities. However, MRI or CT images should first be reviewed for intracranial masses, obstructive hydrocephalus, and other abnormalities that could obstruct CSF flow or the ventricular system and thus significantly increase ICP. Such abnormalities contraindicate lumbar puncture. Suddenly lowering CSF pressure, as can occur during lumbar puncture, in patients with increased ICP could trigger brain herniation; however, this outcome is uncommon.

CSF analysis includes cell and differential counts, protein, glucose, Gram staining, cultures, and sometimes, based on clinical suspicion, specific tests (eg, cryptococcal antigen test, cytology, measurement of tumor markers, Venereal Disease Research Laboratory [VDRL] tests, polymerase chain reaction [PCR] for herpes simplex, visual or spectrophotometric analysis for xanthochromia).

If increased ICP is suspected, CSF pressure may be measured if considered appropriate for the patient (1). If ICP is increased, ICP monitoring is done continuously, and measures to decrease it are taken.

If seizures may be the cause of coma, particularly if nonconvulsive status epilepticus (recurrent seizures without prominent motor symptoms) is being considered, or if the diagnosis remains uncertain, EEG may be done. In most comatose patients, EEG shows slowing and reductions in wave amplitude that are nonspecific but often occur in toxic-metabolic encephalopathy. In some patients with nonconvulsive status epilepticus, the EEG may show a combination of spikes, sharp waves, or spike and slow complexes (2). If psychogenic unresponsiveness or seizure activity (pseudoseizure) that results from a behavior disorder is possible, video EEG monitoring is required.

Depending on the destination, recent travel should prompt testing for bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections that may lead to coma.

Clinicians can consider evoked potentials such as brain stem auditory evoked potentials to assess brain stem function or somatosensory evoked potentials to assess the cortex, thalamic, brain stem, and spinal cord pathways (eg, after cardiac arrest).