Зупинка серця

High-quality CPR, including rapid defibrillation for shockable rhythms (ventricular fibrillation [VF] or ventricular tachycardia [VT])

Early administration of epinephrine for nonshockable rhythms

When possible, treatment of primary cause

Postresuscitative care

Rapid intervention is essential.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an organized, sequential response to cardiac arrest; rapid initiation of uninterrupted chest compressions ("push hard and push fast") and early defibrillation of patients who are in VF or VT (more commonly adults) are the keys to success in achieving return of spontaneous circulation. The 2020 AHA guidelines for treatment of cardiac arrest also advise rapid administration of a first dose of epinephrine for patients who have nonshockable rhythms (1, 2, 3).

In children, who most often have asphyxial causes of cardiac arrest, the presenting rhythm is typically a bradyarrhythmia followed by asystole. However, when cardiac arrest has not been preceded by respiratory symptoms, children present with VT or VF and thus also require prompt defibrillation (3). The incidence of VF as the initial recorded rhythm increases in children > 12 years (3, 4).

After immediate initiation of high-quality and uninterrupted chest compressions, defibrillation, and initial epinephrine, primary causes (eg, hypoxia, hypovolemia, toxins, tamponade) must be promptly treated. If no treatable conditions are immediately apparent, treatment is determined by the cardiac rhythm. For patients in refractory VF or pulseless VT who do not achieve return of pulses after the first 2 defibrillation attempts, repeat defibrillation is done every 2 minutes and epinephrine is given every 3 to 5 minutes. Amiodarone or lidocaine may also be given if the patient continues in a refractory shockable rhythm despite 3 shocks and administration of epinephrine. For non-shockable rhythms, early administration of epinephrine has been associated with improved neurologically intact survival (5, 6).

IV fluid (eg, 1 L 0.9% saline, whole blood, or a combination for blood loss) should be given as needed to optimize volume status. If response to IV fluid is inadequate, clinicians may give additional vasopressors (eg, norepinephrine, epinephrine, dopamine, vasopressin). However, there is no definitive evidence that high levels of vasopressor administration during cardiac arrest improve return of spontaneous circulation or neurologically intact survival.

After return of pulses, postresuscitative care focuses on determination and treatment of cause, stabilization and prevention of rearrest, and optimization of neurologic outcome. In addition to treatment of cause, postresuscitative care may include methods to optimize oxygenation and ventilation and rapid coronary angiography in patients who have a ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). The 2020 AHA guidelines suggest that delayed coronary angiography should also be considered for patients without STEMI. Recommendations are for targeted temperature management to therapeutic normothermia < 37.5° C, although with a lower temperature boundary of 32° C (7, 8). Research is ongoing to determine whether targeted temperature management with controlled hypothermia (32° C to 34° C) benefit select cardiac arrest survivors (9).