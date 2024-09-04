Ентеральне харчування

Enteral nutrition administration depends on the type of feeding tube and tolerance to feeding.

Nasogastric or gastrostomy tube feeding may be provided as bolus feedings several times/day. Bolus feeding is more physiologic and may be preferred for stable patients with diabetes because it allows for insulin dosing tailored to the carbohydrate content of each bolus. The total daily volume of formula is divided into 4 to 6 separate feedings that are injected through the tube with a syringe or infused by gravity from an elevated bag. Patients should be sitting upright at 30 to 45° during tube feeding and for 1 to 2 hours afterward to minimize incidence of aspiration pneumonia and to allow gravity to help gastric emptying. If patients do not tolerate bolus feeding because of nausea or vomiting (and do not improve with a change in enteral formula), continuous feeding may be indicated.

Nasoduodenal, nasojejunal, or jejunostomy tube feeding requires an enteral feeding pump. Bolus feeding is not appropriate because the small intestine does not have the reservoir capacity to tolerate large volumes of formula over a short period of time. Feedings are typically started with a continuous infusion and then may be infused over a shorter period of time at a higher rate (ie, cycling) to allow the patient to have some time without feeding for activities of daily living. As with bolus feeding, patients should be sitting upright at 30 to 45° during tube feeding to reduce risk of aspiration pneumonia.

Pump-assisted feeding may be started at 20 to 30 mL/hour then advanced by 10 to 20 mL/hour every 4 to 8 hours until the goal rate required to provide the goal volume is achieved. The goal volume for formula is the patient's energy requirements divided by the kcal/mL of the formula (eg, for a daily energy requirement of 2400 kcal and a formula of 1 kcal/mL, 2400 mL/day or 100 mL/hour if flow is continuous). Post-pyloric feeding can be started at a lower rate and advanced slowly if the clinician is concerned that the patient may not tolerate the enteral formula (eg, develops abdominal discomfort, bloating, or diarrhea). The maximum rate of jejunal feedings is typically 125 mL/hour; however, some patients may tolerate a higher rate.

Bolus feeding is typically started with half of the desired goal volume and advanced with subsequent bolus feedings until the goal volume and frequency are achieved.

Water requirements must be met with additional water flushes via syringe through the enteral access device. Formulas range in caloric density from 1.0 to 2.0 kcal/mL; as the concentration increases, water content per kcal decreases. Clinicians should calculate the patient's water requirements (a common method for enteral nutrition is to use 1 mL water/kcal provided), subtract the amount of water provided from the formula (obtained from product information from the manufacturer), and then divide the remaining water into 4 to 6 water flushes/day. Patients with jejunal access may not tolerate large-volume water flushes (eg, > 150 to 200 mL) and may need more frequent small-volume flushes to meet hydration needs. The minimum recommended water flush is 30 mL every 4 hours to maintain tube patency. Water given with medications should also be added to the patient's total water delivery. For patients who are hospitalized, fluid deficits can be made up using IV fluids, particularly if fluid losses (eg, due to vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, or fever) exceed normal amounts.