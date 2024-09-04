Ентеральне харчування

Enteral nutrition is indicated for patients who have a functioning gastrointestinal (GI) tract but cannot ingest enough nutrients orally because they are unable or unwilling to take oral feedings (1).
Compared with parenteral nutrition, enteral nutrition has the following advantages:
Better preservation of the structure and function of the GI tract
Lower cost
Probably fewer complications, particularly infections
Specific indications for enteral nutrition include the following:
Prolonged anorexia
Dysphagia secondary to stroke or other neurologic disorder
Inability to take oral feedings due to head or neck trauma
Critical illnesses (eg, burns) causing metabolic stress
Mechanical ventilation with inability to take oral nutrition
Other indications may include nutritional optimization for malnourished patients before surgery, for patients undergoing small-bowel adaptation after massive intestinal resection (after stabilization), or for those with malabsorptive disorders (eg, Crohn disease) who require a peptide-based enteral formula.
Довідковий матеріал загального характеру
1. Bechtold ML, Brown PM, Escuro A, et al. When is enteral nutrition indicated?. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2022;46(7):1470-1496. doi:10.1002/jpen.2364
Типи та введення шлункових зондів
If tube feeding is needed for ≤ 4 to 6 weeks, a small-caliber, soft nasogastric or nasoenteric (eg, nasoduodenal, nasojejunal) tube made of silicone or polyurethane is usually used.
If a nasal injury or deformity makes nasal placement difficult or if tube feeding is needed for > 4 to 6 weeks, a gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube should be placed.
Jejunostomy tubes are useful for patients with contraindications to gastrostomy (eg, gastrectomy, bowel obstruction proximal to the jejunum). However, these tubes do not pose less risk of tracheobronchial aspiration than gastrostomy tubes, as is often thought. Jejunostomy tubes are easily dislodged and should be used for patients who must have jejunal access (eg, after esophagectomy or gastrectomy).
In patients who are ventilated mechanically, orogastric or other oroenteric tubes can be placed.
Цінні поради та підводні камені
In alert patients, nasogastric or nasoenteric tubes may be placed blindly at the bedside; correct placement is confirmed with radiography. Otherwise, tubes may be placed endoscopically, surgically, or by using interventional radiology. Choice often depends on physician capabilities and patient preference; however, surgical placement is used if endoscopic and radiologic placement is unavailable, technically impossible, or unsafe (eg, because of overlying bowel). Open or laparoscopic techniques can be used.
(See also How To Insert a Nasogastric Tube.)
Суміші для ентерального харчування
Liquid formulas for enteral nutrition may be polymeric, partially hydrolyzed, or completely hydrolyzed. Formulas for specific disorders are available. Modular products are available to adjust a feeding regimen to meet a patient's individual needs.
Polymeric formulas contain intact protein, carbohydrate, and fat, and some formulas contain added fiber. These products are designed to provide a complete, balanced diet and to meet needs for micronutrients. They are the most commonly used formulas. Most commercially available products are lactose free; products that contain milk are generally made with lactose-free milk and are intended for oral consumption and not for an enteral tube. Formulas made from blenderized foods are also available commercially or can be prepared at home.
Partially or completely hydrolyzed formulas have protein that is broken down into small peptides (partially hydrolyzed) or free amino acids (completely hydrolyzed, sometimes called elemental). These formulas are low in fat with a high percentage of fat as medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. These formulas are designed for patients with malabsorption disorders. Partially or completely hydrolyzed formulas are commercially available.
Specialized formulas include partially hydrolyzed or completely hydrolyzed formulas but also include those designed for specific disorders such as renal disease or diabetes. Other disorder-specific formulas include those to support wound healing or to modify the immune response to trauma or metabolic stress. Some specialty formulas meet an important clinical need (for example, for patients with renal failure who require potassium, phosphorus, and fluid restriction), whereas other specialty formulas may not have strong evidence that clinical outcomes justify their expense. Specialized formulas are commercially available.
Modular products contain a single nutrient or occasionally 2 nutrients. Protein modular products can be used in addition to a commercially available polymeric formula to increase the total protein delivery to a patient with high protein demands. Combined products such as those with only carbohydrate and fat may be used for patients who require additional energy without additional protein; these are often mixed into food but may be used to supplement an enteral formula. Fiber modular products are available as soluble fiber or a blend of soluble and insoluble fiber for patients who may need additional fiber to help manage diarrhea or constipation. Modular products are commercially available.
Введення ентерального харчування
Enteral nutrition administration depends on the type of feeding tube and tolerance to feeding.
Nasogastric or gastrostomy tube feeding may be provided as bolus feedings several times/day. Bolus feeding is more physiologic and may be preferred for stable patients with diabetes because it allows for insulin dosing tailored to the carbohydrate content of each bolus. The total daily volume of formula is divided into 4 to 6 separate feedings that are injected through the tube with a syringe or infused by gravity from an elevated bag. Patients should be sitting upright at 30 to 45° during tube feeding and for 1 to 2 hours afterward to minimize incidence of aspiration pneumonia and to allow gravity to help gastric emptying. If patients do not tolerate bolus feeding because of nausea or vomiting (and do not improve with a change in enteral formula), continuous feeding may be indicated.
Nasoduodenal, nasojejunal, or jejunostomy tube feeding requires an enteral feeding pump. Bolus feeding is not appropriate because the small intestine does not have the reservoir capacity to tolerate large volumes of formula over a short period of time. Feedings are typically started with a continuous infusion and then may be infused over a shorter period of time at a higher rate (ie, cycling) to allow the patient to have some time without feeding for activities of daily living. As with bolus feeding, patients should be sitting upright at 30 to 45° during tube feeding to reduce risk of aspiration pneumonia.
Pump-assisted feeding may be started at 20 to 30 mL/hour then advanced by 10 to 20 mL/hour every 4 to 8 hours until the goal rate required to provide the goal volume is achieved. The goal volume for formula is the patient's energy requirements divided by the kcal/mL of the formula (eg, for a daily energy requirement of 2400 kcal and a formula of 1 kcal/mL, 2400 mL/day or 100 mL/hour if flow is continuous). Post-pyloric feeding can be started at a lower rate and advanced slowly if the clinician is concerned that the patient may not tolerate the enteral formula (eg, develops abdominal discomfort, bloating, or diarrhea). The maximum rate of jejunal feedings is typically 125 mL/hour; however, some patients may tolerate a higher rate.
Bolus feeding is typically started with half of the desired goal volume and advanced with subsequent bolus feedings until the goal volume and frequency are achieved.
Water requirements must be met with additional water flushes via syringe through the enteral access device. Formulas range in caloric density from 1.0 to 2.0 kcal/mL; as the concentration increases, water content per kcal decreases. Clinicians should calculate the patient's water requirements (a common method for enteral nutrition is to use 1 mL water/kcal provided), subtract the amount of water provided from the formula (obtained from product information from the manufacturer), and then divide the remaining water into 4 to 6 water flushes/day. Patients with jejunal access may not tolerate large-volume water flushes (eg, > 150 to 200 mL) and may need more frequent small-volume flushes to meet hydration needs. The minimum recommended water flush is 30 mL every 4 hours to maintain tube patency. Water given with medications should also be added to the patient's total water delivery. For patients who are hospitalized, fluid deficits can be made up using IV fluids, particularly if fluid losses (eg, due to vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, or fever) exceed normal amounts.
Ускладнення ентерального харчування
Complications of enteral nutrition are common, and some can be serious (see table Complications of Enteral Nutrition).
Ускладнення ентерального харчування
Complication
Effects
Comments
Tube-related
Presence of tube
Damage to the nose, pharynx, or esophagus
Sinusitis
The tube, particularly if large, can irritate tissues, causing them to erode.
Sinus ostia can become blocked.
Blockage of tube lumen
Inadequate feeding
Thick feedings or pills can block the lumen, particularly of small tubes. Sometimes blockages can be dissolved by instilling a solution of pancreatic enzymes or other commercial products. Flushing the tube with water routinely reduces risk of clogs.
Misplacement of a nasogastric tube intracranially
Brain trauma, infection
A tube may be misplaced intracranially if the cribriform plate is disrupted by severe facial trauma.
Misplacement of a nasogastric or orogastric tube in the tracheobronchial tree
Pneumonia
Responsive patients immediately cough and gag. Obtunded patients have few immediate symptoms.
If misplacement is not recognized, feedings enter the lungs, causing pneumonia.
Dislodgement of a gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube
Peritonitis
After being dislodged, a tube may be replaced into the peritoneal cavity. If tubes were originally placed using invasive techniques, replacement is more difficult and more likely to cause complications.
Formula-related
Intolerance of one of the formula’s main nutrient components
Diarrhea, gastrointestinal discomfort,* nausea, vomiting, mesenteric ischemia (occasionally)
Intolerance occurs in up to 20% of all patients and in 50% of patients who are critically ill. Intolerance is more common with bolus feedings.
Osmotic diarrhea
Frequent, loose stools
Sorbitol, often contained in liquid medication preparations given through feeding tubes, can exacerbate diarrhea.
Nutrient imbalances
Electrolyte disturbances, hyperglycemia, volume overload, hyperosmolarity
Body weight and blood levels of electrolytes, glucose, magnesium, and phosphate should be frequently monitored (daily during the first week).
Other
Reflux of tube feedings or difficulty with oropharyngeal secretions
Aspiration
If patients have either of these conditions, aspiration may occur even though tubes are placed correctly and the head of the bed is elevated.
* Gastrointestinal discomfort may have other causes, including reduced compliance of the stomach due to shrinkage caused by lack of feeding, distention due to volume of feeding, and decreased gastric emptying due to dysfunction of the pylorus.
Ключові моменти
Consider enteral nutrition for patients who have a functioning gastrointestinal tract but cannot ingest enough nutrients orally because they are unable or unwilling to take oral feedings.
If tube feeding is expected to last > 4 to 6 weeks, consider a gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube, placed endoscopically, surgically, or radiologically.
A polymeric formula is the most commonly used and usually the simplest formula to give.
Keep patients sitting upright at 30 to 45° during tube feeding and for 1 to 2 hours afterward to minimize incidence of nosocomial aspiration pneumonia and to allow gravity to help gastric emptying.
Check patients periodically for complications of tube feedings (eg, tube-related, formula-related, aspiration).