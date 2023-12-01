Анізокорія

If the difference in size is greater in the dark, the smaller pupil is abnormal (because the pupil should dilate in the dark to let in more light). Common causes include Horner syndrome and physiologic anisocoria. An ophthalmologist can differentiate them because the small pupil in Horner syndrome does not dilate after instillation of an ocular dilating drop (eg, 10% cocaine). In physiologic anisocoria, the difference in pupil size may also be equal in light and dark.

If the difference in pupillary sizes is greater in light, the larger pupil is abnormal (because the pupil should constrict in the light to let in less light). If extraocular movements are impaired, particularly with ptosis, third cranial nerve palsy is likely. If extraocular movements are intact, an ophthalmologist can further differentiate among causes by instilling a drop of a pupillary constrictor (eg, 0.1% pilocarpine). If the large pupil constricts, the cause is probably Adie tonic pupil; if the large pupil does not constrict, the cause is probably pharmacologic or structural (eg, traumatic, surgical) damage to the iris.