Гострий інфекційний артрит

Synovial fluid examination is the cornerstone of diagnosis of acute joint infection (1). Fluid is examined grossly and sent for cell count and differential, Gram stain, aerobic and anaerobic culture, and crystal analysis. Foul-smelling synovial fluid suggests anaerobic infection. Fluid from an acutely infected joint usually reveals a white blood cell (WBC) count > 50,000 cells/mcL (50 × 109/L) (sometimes > 100,000 cells/mcL [100 × 109/L ]) consisting of > 95% polymorphonuclear leukocytes (2). WBC counts tend to be higher in nongonococcal bacterial than in gonococcal infectious arthritis. WBC counts may also be lower in early or partially treated infections; therefore, a white cell count < 50,000 cells/mcL does not exclude infectious arthritis (3,4).

Gram stain reveals organisms in only 50 to 75% of joints with acute bacterial arthritis, most often staphylococci. A positive Gram stain is suggestive (5), but false positive results occur. Cultures are definitive, but are limited in the presence of prior antibiotic use (6).

Inoculation of synovial fluid into aerobic blood culture bottles can improve detection of Kingella kingae (7).

The presence of crystals does not exclude coexisting infectious arthritis. Initial synovial fluid analysis cannot differentiate between infectious and other inflammatory synovial fluid (8). There is significant overlap between the synovial cell counts in fluids from patients with gout, calcium pyrophosphate crystal–associated arthritis, and infection. If differentiation is impossible by clinical means or synovial fluid examination, infectious arthritis should be assumed and treated, pending culture results.

Blood tests, such as blood cultures, complete blood count, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (or C-reactive protein), are usually obtained. However, normal results do not exclude infection. WBC count, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, or C-reactive protein may be increased in noninfectious joint inflammation (including gout) as well as infectious joint inflammation (4). The serum urate level should not be used to diagnose or exclude gout as the cause of the arthritis, because the level can be normal or even low in gout, and may be high, although unrelated to gout, in patients with an acute bacterial infection (8).

Molecular testing (eg, polymerase chain reaction) may be used to directly detect organisms in clinical specimens. Gonococci may be detected outside of the infected joint with nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) of specimens from the cervix, urethra, oropharynx, or rectum (9). The approach to diagnosing gonococcal arthritis is discussed in more detail below. Some difficult-to-cultivate organisms, such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Tropheryma whipplei, may be directly detected in synovial fluid using polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) may also be used as a tool for pathogen identification in difficult cases. mNGS has higher sensitivity compared with microbial culture and may be a useful diagnostic tool to test for pathogens in patients treated with antibiotics (10).

Radiographs of the involved joint are not diagnostic of acute infection but can exclude other conditions sometimes under consideration (eg, fractures). Abnormalities in early acute bacterial arthritis are limited to soft-tissue swelling and signs of synovial effusions (11). After 10 to 14 days of untreated bacterial infection, destructive changes of joint space narrowing (reflecting cartilage destruction) and erosions or foci of subchondral osteomyelitis may appear. Gas visible within the joints suggests infection with Escherichia coli or anaerobes.

MRI of Gonococcal Arthritis in the Wrist Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

MRI is considered if the joint is not easily accessible for examination and aspiration (eg, an axial joint). MRI or ultrasound can identify sites of effusion or abscess that can be aspirated or drained for both diagnosis and therapy (12). MRI can provide early suggestion of associated osteomyelitis (13). Bone scans using technetium-99m can be falsely negative in infectious arthritis. Also, because they show increased uptake with increased blood flow in inflamed synovial membranes and in metabolically active bone, they can be falsely positive in noninfectious inflammatory arthritis such as gout. Nuclear imaging and MRI do not distinguish infection from crystal-induced arthritis (11).