Інфекційний артрит протезного суглоба

Infections are more common in prosthetic joints than in natural joints. They are frequently caused by perioperative inoculations of bacteria into the joint or by postoperative bacteremia resulting from skin infection, pneumonia, dental procedures, invasive instrumentation, urinary tract infection, or possibly falls.

Joint infections develop within 1 year of surgery in two thirds of cases. During the first few months after surgery, the causes are Staphylococcus aureus in about 50% of cases, mixed flora in 35%, gram-negative organisms in 10%, and anaerobes in 5%. Cutibacterium acnes is especially common in infected prosthetic shoulder joints and may require prolonged culture (up to 2 weeks) to detect. Candida species infect prosthetic joints in < 5% of cases.