Інфіковані укуси кисті

Debridement

Antibiotics

Treatment of infected bite wounds of the hand includes surgical debridement, with the wound left open, and antibiotics.

Empiric antibiotics for outpatient treatment usually include monotherapy with amoxicillin/clavulanate 500 mg orally 3 times a day or combined therapy with penicillin 500 mg orally 4 times a day (for E. corrodens, P. multocida, streptococci, and anaerobes) plus either a cephalosporin (eg, cephalexin 500 mg orally 4 times a day) or semisynthetic penicillin (eg, dicloxacillin 500 mg orally 4 times a day) for staphylococci. In areas where MRSA is prevalent, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, clindamycin, doxycycline, or linezolid should be used instead of a cephalosporin. If the patient is allergic to penicillin, clindamycin 300 mg orally every 6 hours can be used.

The hand should be splinted in the functional position and elevated. However, prolonged immobilization of the fingers should be avoided to prevent joint stiffness and ensure functional recovery.

Noninfected bite wounds may require surgical debridement and prophylaxis with 50% of the dose of antibiotic used to treat infected wounds.