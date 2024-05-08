Інфіковані укуси кисті

A small puncture wound, particularly from a human or cat bite, may involve significant injury to the tendon, joint capsule, or articular cartilage. The most common cause of human bites is a tooth-induced injury to the metacarpophalangeal joint as a result of a punch to the mouth (clenched fist injury). The oral flora of humans includes Eikenella corrodens, staphylococci, streptococci, and anaerobes. Patients with clenched fist injuries tend to wait hours or days after the wound occurs before seeking medical attention, which increases the severity of the infection. Animal bites usually contain multiple potential pathogens, including Pasteurella multocida (particularly in cat bites), staphylococci, streptococci, and anaerobes. Serious complications include infectious arthritis and osteomyelitis.
(See also Overview and Evaluation of Hand Disorders.)
Diagnosis of Infected Bite Wounds
Clinical evaluation
Usually radiographs
Usually wound cultures
Erythema and pain localized to the bite suggest infection. Tenderness along the course of a tendon suggests spread to the tendon sheath. Pain worsening significantly with motion suggests infection of a joint or tendon sheath.
Although the diagnosis of infected bite wounds of the hand is clinical, radiographs should be taken to detect fracture or teeth or other foreign bodies that could be a nidus of continuing infection.
Treatment of Infected Bite Wounds
Debridement
Antibiotics
Treatment of infected bite wounds of the hand includes surgical debridement, with the wound left open, and antibiotics.
Empiric antibiotics for outpatient treatment usually include monotherapy with amoxicillin/clavulanate 500 mg orally 3 times a day or combined therapy with penicillin 500 mg orally 4 times a day (for E. corrodens, P. multocida, streptococci, and anaerobes) plus either a cephalosporin (eg, cephalexin 500 mg orally 4 times a day) or semisynthetic penicillin (eg, dicloxacillin 500 mg orally 4 times a day) for staphylococci. In areas where MRSA is prevalent, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, clindamycin, doxycycline, or linezolid should be used instead of a cephalosporin. If the patient is allergic to penicillin, clindamycin 300 mg orally every 6 hours can be used.
The hand should be splinted in the functional position and elevated. However, prolonged immobilization of the fingers should be avoided to prevent joint stiffness and ensure functional recovery.
Noninfected bite wounds may require surgical debridement and prophylaxis with 50% of the dose of antibiotic used to treat infected wounds.
Шина у функціональному положенні (розгинання зап'ястка на 20 градусів, згинання п'ястково-фалангового суглоба на 60 градусів, невелике згинання в міжфалангових суглобах)