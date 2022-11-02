Гарячка від укусу пацюків

Streptobacillary rat-bite fever is caused by the pleomorphic gram-negative bacillus S. moniliformis, an organism present in the oropharynx of healthy rats. Epidemics have been associated with ingestion of unpasteurized milk contaminated by S. moniliformis (Haverhill fever), but infection is usually a consequence of a bite by a wild rat or mouse. Other rodents and weasels have also been implicated.

The primary wound usually heals promptly, but after an incubation period of 1 to 22 (usually < 10) days, a viral-like syndrome develops abruptly, causing chills, fever, vomiting, headache, and back and joint pains. Most patients develop a morbilliform, petechial, or vesicular rash on the hands and feet about 3 days later. Migratory polyarthralgia or septic arthritis, usually affecting the large joints asymmetrically, develops in many patients within 1 week and, if untreated, may persist for several days or months. Fever may return, occurring irregularly over a period of weeks to months.

Bacterial endocarditis, septic arthritis, and abscesses in the brain or other tissues are rare but serious. Some patients have infected pericardial effusion and infected amniotic fluid.

Haverhill fever (erythema arthriticum epidemicum) resembles percutaneously acquired rat-bite fever but with more prominent pharyngitis and vomiting.