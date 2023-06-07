Огляд анаеробних бактерій

Bacteria can be classified by their need and tolerance for oxygen:

Facultative: Grow aerobically or anaerobically in the presence or absence of oxygen

Microaerophilic: Require a low oxygen concentration (typically 2 to 10%) and, for many, a high carbon dioxide concentration (eg, 10%); grow very poorly anaerobically

Obligate anaerobic: Are incapable of aerobic metabolism but are variably tolerant of oxygen

Obligate anaerobes replicate at sites with low oxidation-reduction potential (eg, necrotic, devascularized tissue). Oxygen is toxic to them. Obligate anaerobes have been categorized based on their oxygen tolerance:

Strict: Tolerate only ≤ 0.5% oxygen

Moderate: Tolerate 2 to 8% oxygen

Aerotolerant anaerobes: Tolerate atmospheric oxygen for a limited time

The obligate anaerobes that commonly cause infection can tolerate atmospheric oxygen for at least 8 hours and frequently for up to 72 hours.

Obligate anaerobes are major components of the normal microflora on mucous membranes, especially of the oral cavity (gingival, odontogenic, and pharyngeal), lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and vagina; these anaerobes cause disease when normal mucosal barriers break down.

Gram-negative anaerobes and some of the infections they cause include

Bacteroides (most common): Intra-abdominal infections

Fusobacterium : Abscesses, wound infections, and pulmonary and intracranial infections

Porphyromonas : Aspiration pneumonia and periodontitis

Prevotella: Intra-abdominal, dental, gynecologic, and soft-tissue infections

Gram-positive anaerobes and some of the infections they cause include

Anaerobic infections are typically suppurative, causing abscess formation and tissue necrosis and sometimes septic thrombophlebitis, gas formation, or both. Many anaerobes produce tissue-destructive enzymes, as well as some of the most potent paralytic toxins known (eg, C. botulinum and C. tetani neurotoxins).

Usually, multiple species of anaerobes are present in infected tissues; aerobes are frequently also present (mixed anaerobic infections).

Clues to anaerobic infection include

Polymicrobial results on Gram stain or culture

Bacteria are seen on Gram stain, but aerobic cultures are sterile

Gas in pus or infected tissues

Foul odor of pus or infected tissues

Necrotic infected tissues

Site of infection near mucosa where anaerobic microflora normally reside