Огляд анаеробних бактерій

Bacteria can be classified by their need and tolerance for oxygen:
Facultative: Grow aerobically or anaerobically in the presence or absence of oxygen
Microaerophilic: Require a low oxygen concentration (typically 2 to 10%) and, for many, a high carbon dioxide concentration (eg, 10%); grow very poorly anaerobically
Obligate anaerobic: Are incapable of aerobic metabolism but are variably tolerant of oxygen
Obligate anaerobes replicate at sites with low oxidation-reduction potential (eg, necrotic, devascularized tissue). Oxygen is toxic to them. Obligate anaerobes have been categorized based on their oxygen tolerance:
Strict: Tolerate only ≤ 0.5% oxygen
Moderate: Tolerate 2 to 8% oxygen
Aerotolerant anaerobes: Tolerate atmospheric oxygen for a limited time
The obligate anaerobes that commonly cause infection can tolerate atmospheric oxygen for at least 8 hours and frequently for up to 72 hours.
Obligate anaerobes are major components of the normal microflora on mucous membranes, especially of the oral cavity (gingival, odontogenic, and pharyngeal), lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and vagina; these anaerobes cause disease when normal mucosal barriers break down.
Gram-negative anaerobes and some of the infections they cause include
Bacteroides (most common): Intra-abdominal infections
Fusobacterium: Abscesses, wound infections, and pulmonary and intracranial infections
Porphyromonas: Aspiration pneumonia and periodontitis
Prevotella: Intra-abdominal, dental, gynecologic, and soft-tissue infections
Gram-positive anaerobes and some of the infections they cause include
Actinomyces: Head, neck, abdominal, bone, and pelvic infections and aspiration pneumonia (actinomycosis)
Clostridia: Intra-abdominal infections (eg, clostridial necrotizing enteritis), soft-tissue infections, and gas gangrene due to C. perfringens; food poisoning due to C. perfringens type A; botulism and infant botulism due to C. botulinum; tetanus due to C. tetani; and Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile–induced colitis and diarrhea (pseudomembranous colitis)
Peptostreptococcus and Finegoldia (formerly Peptostreptococcus magnus): Oral, respiratory, bone and joint, soft-tissue, and intra-abdominal infections
Cutibacterium (formerly Propionibacterium): Foreign body infections (eg, in a cerebrospinal fluid shunt, prosthetic joint, or cardiac device); acne vulgaris
Anaerobic infections are typically suppurative, causing abscess formation and tissue necrosis and sometimes septic thrombophlebitis, gas formation, or both. Many anaerobes produce tissue-destructive enzymes, as well as some of the most potent paralytic toxins known (eg, C. botulinum and C. tetani neurotoxins).
Usually, multiple species of anaerobes are present in infected tissues; aerobes are frequently also present (mixed anaerobic infections).
Clues to anaerobic infection include
Polymicrobial results on Gram stain or culture
Bacteria are seen on Gram stain, but aerobic cultures are sterile
Gas in pus or infected tissues
Foul odor of pus or infected tissues
Necrotic infected tissues
Site of infection near mucosa where anaerobic microflora normally reside
Аналізи
Specimens for anaerobic culture should be obtained by aspiration or biopsy from normally sterile sites. Delivery to the laboratory should be prompt, and transport devices should provide an oxygen-free atmosphere of carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Swabs are best transported in an anaerobically sterilized, semisolid medium such as the anaerobic pre-reduced formulation of Cary-Blair transport medium.