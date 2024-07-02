Бактеріємія

Bacteremia has many possible causes, including

Catheterization of an infected lower urinary tract

Surgical treatment of an abscess or infected wound

Colonization of indwelling devices, especially IV and intracardiac catheters, urethral catheters, and ostomy devices and tubes

Gram-negative bacteremia secondary to infection usually originates in the genitourinary or gastrointestinal tract or in the skin of patients with pressure injuries. Patients who are chronically ill or immunocompromised have an increased risk of gram-negative bacteremia. They may also develop bacteremia with gram-positive cocci and anaerobes, and are at risk of fungemia. Staphylococcal bacteremia is common among patients who inject illicit drugs, patients with IV catheters, and patients with complicated skin and soft-tissue infections. Bacteroides bacteremia may develop in patients with infections of the abdomen and the pelvis, particularly the female genital tract.

If an infection in the abdomen causes bacteremia, the organism is most likely a gram-negative bacillus. If an infection above the diaphragm causes bacteremia, the organism is most likely a gram-positive coccus or bacillus.