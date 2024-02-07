Оцінювання пацієнта із симптомами з боку суглобів

The clinician should focus on systemic and extra-articular symptoms as well as joint symptoms (1). Many symptoms and clinical findings, including the following, can be associated with various joint disorders and provide clues to the diagnosis of a specific systemic disorder:

Fever

Chills

Malaise

Weight loss

Raynaud phenomenon

Rash

Mucosal ulcers

Eye redness or pain

Photosensitive rashes

Dysesthesias

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Cardiopulmonary symptoms

Pain is the most common symptom of joint disorders (see Pain in and Around a Single Joint and Pain in Multiple Joints). The history should address the character, location, severity, factors that aggravate or relieve pain, and time frame (new-onset or recurrent). The clinician must determine whether pain is worse when first moving a joint or after prolonged use and whether it is present upon waking or develops during the day. Pain originating from superficial structures is usually more readily localized than pain originating from deeper structures. Pain originating in small distal joints tends to be better localized than pain originating in large proximal joints. Joint pain can be referred from extra-articular structures or from other joints. Arthritis often causes aching pain, whereas neuropathies often cause a deep, boring pain or a superficial burning pain.

Stiffness refers to difficulty in moving a joint, but to patients, stiffness also may mean weakness, fatigue, or fixed limitation of motion. The clinician must separate the inability to move a joint from reluctance to move a joint because of pain. Characteristics of stiffness may suggest a cause, as in the following:

Discomfort that occurs with motion when attempting to move a joint after a period of rest occurs in systemic rheumatic disease.

Stiffness is more severe and prolonged with increasing severity of joint inflammation.

The theater sign (short-lived knee or hip stiffness upon standing that necessitates walking slowly after sitting for several hours) is common in osteoarthritis.

Morning stiffness in peripheral joints that lasts > 1 hour can be an important early symptom of joint inflammation, such as in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, or chronic viral arthritis.

In the low back, morning stiffness that lasts > 1 hour and lessens with movement may reflect spondylitis.

Fatigue is a desire to rest that reflects exhaustion. It differs from weakness, inability to move, and reluctance to move because of pain with movement. Fatigue may reflect activity of a systemic inflammatory disorder as well as other disorders. Clinicians should try to distinguish fatigue from sleepiness.

Instability (buckling of a joint) suggests an internal joint derangement or weakness of the ligaments or other periarticular structures that stabilize the joint, which are assessed by stress testing on physical examination. Buckling occurs most often in the knee.

Таблиця Як за характерними ознаками розрізнити запальні та незапальні захворювання суглобів Таблиця