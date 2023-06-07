Огляд клостридіальних інфекцій

The pathogenic species produce tissue-destructive and neural exotoxins that are responsible for disease manifestations. Clostridia may become pathogenic when tissue oxygen tension and pH are low. Such an anaerobic environment may develop in ischemic or devitalized tissue, as occurs in primary arterial insufficiency or after severe penetrating or crushing injuries. The deeper and more severe the wound, the more prone the patient is to clostridial infection, especially if there is even minimal contamination by foreign matter.

Clostridial disease can also occur after injection of illicit drugs.

Serious noninfectious disease can occur after ingestion of home-canned foods in which clostridia have produced toxins.