Інфекції слизових оболонок, викликані хламідіями та мікоплазмами

Testing urine or self-collected vaginal swabs using NAAT is especially useful for screening asymptomatic people at high risk of STIs because genital examination is not necessary. Screening recommendations vary by sex, age, sexual practices, and setting. The following are based on the CDC's Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Treatment Guidelines, 2021.

Women are screened annually if they are sexually active and < 25 years of age or if they are ≥ 25 years of age, sexually active, and have one or more of the following risk factors:

Have a history of a prior STI

Engage in high-risk sexual behavior (eg, have a new sex partner or multiple sex partners; engage in sex work; or use condoms inconsistently when not in a mutually monogamous relationship)

Have a partner who has an STI or engages in high-risk behavior (eg, a sex partner who has concurrent partners)

Have a history of incarceration

Pregnant women who are < 25 years or who are ≥ 25 years with one or more of the risk factors are screened during their first prenatal visit and again during their 3rd trimester if risk remains high.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) recommends that all pregnant women be tested for chlamydia early in pregnancy, with a repeat test in the 3rd trimester for women with risk factors. It recommends testing for gonorrhea in pregnant women ≤ 25 years and for those living in an area where gonorrhea is common. (See ACOG: Routine Tests During Pregnancy.)

Heterosexually active men are not routinely screened except for those in clinical settings with a high prevalence of chlamydial infection (eg, adolescent clinics, STI clinics, correctional facilities).

Men who have sex with men are screened at least annually if they have been sexually active within the previous year (for insertive intercourse, urine screen; for receptive intercourse, rectal swab; and for oral intercourse, pharyngeal swab), regardless of condom use. Those at increased risk (eg, with HIV infection, receive preexposure prophylaxis with antiretrovirals, have multiple sex partners, or whose partner has multiple partners) should be screened more frequently, at 3 to 6-month intervals.

Transgender and gender diverse people are screened if they are sexually active on the basis of sexual practices and anatomy (eg, annual screening for all people with a cervix who are < 25 years old; if ≥ 25 years old, people with a cervix should be screened annually if at increased risk; rectal swab based on reported sexual behaviors and exposure).

