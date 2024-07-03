Оцінка стану акушерського пацієнта

Ideally, patients planning to become pregnant and their partners should see an obstetric clinician for a preconception visit. At the visit, the clinician reviews general preventive measures available prior to pregnancy. The clinician also reviews the medical, obstetric, and family histories of both the patient and partner (or the donor, if donor sperm will be used and medical history of the donor is available). The clinician advises the patient about managing chronic diseases or medications or receiving vaccinations prior to pregnancy. The patient and partner are referred to genetic counseling, if appropriate.

As part of preconception care, clinicians should advise all women who are planning to or may become pregnant to take a vitamin that contains folic acid (folate) 400 to 800 mcg (0.4 to 0. 8 mg) once a day (1). Folate reduces risk of neural tube defects. If women have had a fetus or infant with a neural tube defect, the recommended daily dose is 4000 mcg (4 mg).

Once pregnant, women should have routine prenatal care to monitor the pregnancy and detect or prevent maternal or fetal complications. Also, visits every 1 to 4 weeks are required to monitor for and evaluate symptoms and signs of illness.

Specific obstetric disorders and nonobstetric disorders in pregnant women are discussed elsewhere in THE MANUAL.

The initial routine prenatal visit should occur between 6 and 8 weeks gestation.

Follow-up visits usually occur at:

About 4-week intervals until 28 weeks

2-week intervals from 28 to 36 weeks

Weekly from 36 weeks to delivery

Prenatal visits may be scheduled more frequently if there is a high risk of obstetric complications.

Prenatal care includes:

Screening and management of general medical disorders, infectious diseases, and psychiatric disorders

Screening for social determinants of health

Discussion of previous history of obstetric disorders (eg, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, preterm birth)

Offering screening for fetal chromosomal disorders

Taking measures to reduce fetal and maternal risks

Monitoring for new maternal disease or obstetric complications

Monitoring fetal growth and development

Health promotion and patient education

History Taking in the Obstetric Patient During the initial visit, clinicians should obtain a full medical history, including: Obstetric history, with the outcome of all previous pregnancies, including maternal and fetal complications (eg, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, congenital malformations, stillbirth)

Medical history, including surgical and psychiatric history

Family history, to identify any potential genetic disorders

Medications (including over-the-counter), supplements, illicit drug use, and potential toxic exposures

Social determinants of health

Risk factors for complications of pregnancy At the initial and subsequent visits, patients should be asked about symptoms of potential pregnancy complications (eg, vaginal bleeding, leakage of fluid, pelvic or abdominal pain, headache, changes in vision, edema of face or fingers, changes in frequency or intensity of fetal movement). Вагітність та здатність до дітородіння The basic obstetric history is documented in a specific format, noting gravidity and parity. Gravidity (G) is the number of confirmed pregnancies; a gravida is a term for a person who has had at least 1 pregnancy. Parity (P) is the number of deliveries at ≥ 20 weeks of gestation. The numbers for parity are recorded along with other pregnancy outcomes: Term deliveries (≥ 37 weeks)

Preterm deliveries (≥ 20 and < 37 weeks)

Abortions (including spontaneous pregnancy losses at < 20 weeks, induced abortions, ectopic pregnancies, or molar pregnancies)

Living children Multifetal gestation is counted as 1 pregnancy in terms of gravidity and for all parity numbers, with the exception of living children (eg, for a woman who has had a singleton pregnancy and a twins pregnancy and all children are living, this is noted as 3). In this documentation format, the numbers are recorded as: G (gravidity number) P (parity number, noted as 4 numbers for term pregnancies, preterm pregnancies, abortions, and living children) For example, the history of a patient who has had 1 term delivery, 1 set of twins born at 32 weeks, 1 spontaneous abortion, and 1 ectopic pregnancy is documented as G4 P1-1-2-3.

Physical Examination of the Obstetric Patient A full general examination, including blood pressure (BP), height, and weight, is done first. BP and weight should be measured at each prenatal visit. A urine specimen is collected and checked with a dipstick for protein and findings consistent with infection. In the initial obstetric examination, a complete pelvic examination is done to: Estimate the gestational age based on uterine size

Check for uterine abnormalities (eg, leiomyoma) or tenderness

Check for lesions, discharge, or bleeding

Obtain cervical samples for testing Pelvic examination is usually repeated only if symptoms (eg, vaginal bleeding or discharge, pelvic pain) are present. Starting at about 37 weeks, a sterile cervical digital examination may be done to check for cervical dilation and effacement. Gestational age can be estimated on physical examination, although these estimates are imprecise and estimated delivery date should be determined based on last menstrual period and ultrasound measurements. The usual approach to is as follows: < 12 weeks: Gestational age is estimated based on uterine size on bimanual pelvic examination. Traditionally, a general guide is that a 6-week pregnant uterus feels like a small orange, 8-week like a large orange, and 12-week like a grapefruit (1); precision may improve with clinical experience.

12 weeks: Uterine fundus is palpable at the level of the pubic symphysis.

16 weeks: Uterine fundus is at the midpoint between the level of the pubic symphysis and umbilicus.

20 weeks: Uterine fundus is at the level of the umbilicus.

> 20 weeks: Measurement from pubic symphysis to fundus in centimeters approximately correlates with gestational age. Physical examination to estimate gestational age is not accurate if there are reasons for additional uterine enlargement, such as uterine leiomyoma or multiple gestation. In late third trimester, palpation of the fetus through the abdomen is used to assess the fetal lie and estimate fetal weight (see figure Leopold Maneuver). Traditionally, clinical pelvimetry was performed to estimate pelvic capacity and describe pelvic type (gynecoid, android, anthropoid, or platypelloid), with the aim of predicting need for operative vaginal delivery or cesarean delivery. This was based on measurements of the pelvic inlet by pelvic examination, radiography, CT, or MRI. However, clinical pelvimetry is rarely used in current clinical practice because it has not be shown to be more effective than a trial of labor at predicting mode of delivery (2). Fetal heart rate is measured at each visit. Клінічний калькулятор Індекс маси тіла (індекс Кетле) Довідковий матеріал щодо фізикального обстеження 1. Margulies R, Miller L. Fruit size as a model for teaching first trimester uterine sizing in bimanual examination. Obstet Gynecol. 2001;98(2):341-344. doi:10.1016/s0029-7844(01)01406-5 2. Pattinson RC, Cuthbert A, Vannevel V: Pelvimetry for fetal cephalic presentations at or near term for deciding on mode of delivery. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2017;3(3):CD000161. Published 2017 Mar 30. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD000161.pub2

Symptoms and Signs of Pregnancy Pregnancy may cause breasts to enlarge and feel mildly tender because of increased levels of estrogen (primarily) and progesterone, similar to premenstrual breast enlargement. Nausea and vomiting may occur because of increased secretion of estrogen and the beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin (beta-hCG) by syncytial cells of the placenta, beginning 10 days after fertilization (see Conception and Prenatal Development). The corpus luteum in the ovary, stimulated by beta-hCG, continues secreting large amounts of estrogen and progesterone to maintain the pregnancy. Many women become fatigued at this time, and a few women notice abdominal bloating very early. Women usually begin to feel fetal movement between 16 and 20 weeks. During late pregnancy, lower-extremity edema and varicose veins are common; the main cause is compression of the inferior vena cava by the enlarged uterus.

Diagnosis of Pregnancy Urine or serum beta-hCG test Usually urine and occasionally blood tests are used to confirm or exclude pregnancy; results are typically accurate several days before a missed menstrual period and often as early as several days after conception. Pregnancy may also be confirmed with other findings, including: Presence of a gestational sac in the uterus, typically visible on ultrasound at about 4 to 5 weeks and typically corresponding to a serum beta-hCG level of about 1500 mIU/mL (a yolk sac can usually be seen in the gestational sac by 5 weeks)

Fetal heart motion visualized on ultrasound as early as 5 to 6 weeks

Fetal heart sounds, heard with a handheld Doppler ultrasound device, as early as 8 to 10 weeks if the uterus is accessible abdominally

Fetal movements felt by the examining physician after 20 weeks

Estimated Date of Delivery in Pregnancy The estimated date of delivery (EDD) is based on the last menstrual period (LMP). One way to calculate the EDD is to subtract 3 months from the LMP and add 7 days (Naegele's rule). Other methods are: The date of conception + 266 days

The last menstrual period (LMP) + 280 days (40 weeks) for women with regular, 28-day menstrual cycles

The LMP + 280 days + (cycle length – 28 days) for women with regular menstrual cycles other than 28 days duration Delivery up to 3 weeks earlier or 2 weeks later than the estimated date is considered normal. Delivery before 37 weeks gestation is considered preterm; delivery after 42 weeks gestation is considered postterm. When periods are regular, the menstrual history is a relatively reliable method of determining EDD. When other information is lacking, first trimester ultrasound provides the most accurate estimate of gestational age. When the date of conception is unknown and menstrual cycles are irregular or information about them is not available, ultrasound may be the sole source of the EDD. If there is uncertainty about menstrual dating, the gestational age based on the last menstrual period and based on the first fetal ultrasound in the current pregnancy are compared. If these age estimates are inconsistent, the EDD (and, thus, the estimated gestational age) may be changed, depending on the number of weeks and the degree of inconsistency. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) (see Methods for Estimating Due Date) recommends using the date based on ultrasonographic measurements if it differs from the menstrual date by: At ≥ 8 6/7 weeks of gestation: > 5 days

At 9 to 15 6/7 weeks of gestation: > 7 days

At 16 to 21 6/7 weeks of gestation: > 10 days

At 22 to 27 6/7 weeks of gestation: > 14 days

At ≥ 28 weeks of gestation: > 21 days Reconciling the menstrual and ultrasonographic dates is done only after the first ultrasound in the current pregnancy—EDD is not changed based on subsequent ultrasounds. Because ultrasonographic estimates are less accurate later in pregnancy, second and third trimester ultrasonographic results should rarely be used to change estimated gestational age, and, if changing the estimated date of delivery is considered, a specialist in fetal ultrasonography should be consulted.

Management of the Obstetric Patient Preexisting maternal disease or risk factors for obstetric complications or maternal or fetal issues that present during pregnancy are managed, as appropriate. Prenatal care also includes counseling about health promotion and anticipatory guidance to prepare patients for labor, delivery, and newborn care. Couples are encouraged to attend childbirth classes. High-risk pregnancies require close monitoring, specialized care, and a multidisciplinary medical team, and sometimes referral to a perinatal center. Perinatal centers offer many specialty and subspecialty services provided by maternal, fetal, and neonatal specialists. Close monitoring throughout the pregnancy may involve management of chronic diseases and increased frequency of prenatal visits, blood tests, and ultrasonography and other types of fetal monitoring. Communication with the pregnant woman and her family is essential to involve the patient in shared decision-making, develop a care plan, and provide emotional support. Симптоми, які потребують оцінки Patients are counseled about normal pregnancy changes, sensations, and fetal movement, diet, weight gain, mental health, recommended preventive measures, and health promotion. They are also counseled about concerning symptoms for which they should contact their obstetric clinician, including vaginal bleeding, persistent uterine contractions, leakage of fluid, fever, dysuria, urinary frequency, urinary urgency, decreased fetal movement, severe persistent pain (headache, pain in the pelvic, abdomen, back, calves), faintness or dizziness, shortness of breath, edema of the face, hands, or asymmetric edema of the calves, and visual changes. Multiparous women with a history of rapid labor should notify the physician at the first symptom of labor. Харчування та харчові добавки To provide nutrition for the fetus, the average number of additional calories pregnant patients who begin pregnancy with a body mass index (BMI) in the normal range require varies by trimester: first trimester, no additional calories; second trimester, approximately 340 kcal extra daily; third trimester, approximately 450 kcal extra daily. See Eat Healthy During Pregnancy: Quick Tips. Most calories should come from protein. If maternal weight gain is excessive (> 1.4 kg/month during the early months) or inadequate (< 0.9 kg/month), diet must be modified further. For prevention, all pregnant women and women who are planning to or may become pregnant should take folic acid (folate) supplements, 0.4 to 0.8 mg orally once a day (1). Women who have had a fetus with spina bifida should take 4 mg once a day, starting 3 months before conception and continuing through 12 weeks of gestation (2). Most prenatal vitamins contain the recommended daily allowance of ferrous iron during pregnancy (27 mg) (3). In patients with iron deficiency anemia, a higher dose is needed (eg, 325 mg ferrous sulfate [65 mg elemental iron]). Iron is usually taken daily but may be taken every other day if a patient has bothersome gastrointestinal effects, especially constipation. Pregnant patients should also be counseled on safe food handling practices, including avoiding certain seafood with high mercury levels and foods with a high risk of contamination by Listeria, such as: Raw or rare fish, shellfish, meat, poultry, or eggs

Unpasteurized juice, milk, or cheese

Lunch or deli meats, smoked seafood, and hot dogs (unless heated to a steaming hot temperature)

Prepared meat or seafood salads like ham salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad

Raw sprouts, including alfalfa, clover, radish, and mung bean sprouts

Таблиця Рекомендації щодо збільшення ваги під час вагітності*

Фізична активність Exercise during pregnancy has minimal risks and has demonstrated benefits for most pregnant women, including maintenance or improvement of physical fitness, control of gestational weight gain, reduction in low back pain, and possibly a reduction in risk of developing gestational diabetes or preeclampsia (4). Moderate exercise is not a direct cause of any adverse pregnancy outcome; however, pregnant women may be at greater risk of injuries to joints, falling, and abdominal trauma. Abdominal trauma can result in placental abruption, which can lead to fetal morbidity or death. Sexual activity can be continued throughout pregnancy unless vaginal bleeding, pelvic or vaginal pain, vaginal discharge, leakage of amniotic fluid, or uterine contractions occur.

Лікарські препарати, вживання психоактивних речовин та вплив токсичних речовин Clinicians should review the patient's medications and nutritional supplements to address drug safety in pregnancy and determine if any medications or supplements need to be discontinued, adjusted, or changed. Consuming caffeine in small amounts (eg, 1 cup of coffee a day) appears to pose little or no risk to the fetus. Pregnant patients should not use alcohol, tobacco (and should avoid exposure to secondhand smoke), cannabis, or illicit drugs. Patients with substance use disorders should be managed by a multidisciplinary team with appropriate expertise, including an obstetrician, addiction specialist, and pediatrician. Pregnant patients should also avoid the following: Direct handling of cat litter (due to risk of toxoplasmosis)

Prolonged temperature elevation (eg, in a hot tub or sauna)

Exposure to people with active viral infections (eg, rubella, erythema infectiosum [fifth disease], varicella) Exposure to toxic environmental agents during pregnancy has been associated with adverse reproductive and developmental health outcomes, including infertility, miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, neurodevelopmental delay, and childhood cancer (5). The risk of adverse outcome depends on the toxin and extent of the exposure. Obstetric clinicians should include questions about environmental health as part of the medical history. Patients should be advised to avoid or minimize exposure to specific agents, such as lead, pesticides, solvents, and phthalates. Personal care products used during pregnancy should have no phthalates, parabens, oxybenzone, or triclosan. Cosmetic and personal care products labeled "fragrance-free" are less likely to contain toxins than those labelled "unscented."

Профілактика перинатальних ускладнень For pregnant patients with a Rh-negative blood type, Rho(D) immune globulin is given to prevent alloimmunization, which could result in hemolytic disease of the fetus and neonate. Rho(D) immune globulin is given at 28 weeks, before any episode or procedure that may cause fetal-maternal hemorrhage, and after delivery. For pregnant patients with increased risk of preeclampsia, low-dose aspirin (81 mg/day) is recommended for prevention. Aspirin is started at 12 to 28 weeks of gestation (ideally before 16 weeks) and continued until delivery.

Психосоціальні проблеми Screening for depression and anxiety should be done at the first prenatal visit and repeated in third trimester and postpartum. Screening should also be done for intimate partner violence. Patients should be asked about barriers to accessing care or that require support or accommodations (eg, physical or cognitive disabilities, language barriers, personal, family, social, religious, or financial issues). Clinicians should give patients information and help patients access available resources.