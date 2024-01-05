Процедури пренатальної генетичної діагностики

Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is sometimes possible before implantation when in vitro fertilization is done; polar bodies from oocytes, blastomeres from 6- to 8-cell embryos, or a trophectoderm sample from the blastocyst is used. These tests are available only in specialized centers and are expensive. However, newer techniques may reduce costs and make such tests more widely available.

There are 3 forms of PGT:

PGT-M: Testing for monogenic (ie, single-gene) abnormalities

PGT-A: Testing for aneuploidy

PGT-SR: Testing for structural rearrangements such as unbalanced translocations

PGT-M is used primarily when the risk of certain mendelian disorders (eg, cystic fibrosis) in the fetus is high. PGT-A or PGT-SR is used when chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus is a risk.

PGT-A is used primarily for embryos from older women, but routine use is controversial (1). In a large multicenter randomized trial, ongoing pregnancy rates using frozen-thawed single embryo transfer after PGT-A or after morphologic evaluation did not differ significantly (2).