Позаматкова вагітність

(вагітність невідомої локалізації)

ЗаAparna Sridhar, MD, UCLA Health
Переглянуто/перевірено жовт. 2023

Ectopic pregnancy is the implantation of a pregnancy in a site other than the endometrial lining of the uterine cavity—ie, in the fallopian tube, uterine cornua, cervix, ovary, or abdominal or pelvic cavity. Ectopic pregnancy is a life-threatening condition for a pregnant woman; such pregnancies cannot be carried to term and eventually rupture or involute. Early symptoms and signs include pelvic pain and vaginal bleeding. Hemorrhagic shock can occur with rupture. Diagnosis is by measurement of the beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin and ultrasonography. Treatment is with laparoscopic or open surgical resection or with methotrexate.

Ectopic pregnancy can cause life-threatening hemorrhage, and if it is suspected, the patient should be evaluated and treated as soon as possible. Incidence of ectopic pregnancy is approximately 2/100 diagnosed pregnancies (1). Patients with possible ectopic pregnancy or other cause of early pregnancy failure often present with symptoms early in pregnancy, when ultrasonography is not able to confirm the anatomic location or viability of the pregnancy. Therefore, these pregnancies are referred to as pregnancy of unknown location.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

  1. 1. Van Den Eeden SK, Shan J, Bruce C, Glasser M: Ectopic pregnancy rate and treatment utilization in a large managed care organization. Obstet Gynecol 105 (5 Pt 1):1052–1057, 2015. doi: 10.1097/01.AOG.0000158860.26939.2d

Etiology of Ectopic Pregnancy

Most ectopic pregnancies are located in the fallopian tube, and any history of infection or surgery that increases the risk of tubal adhesions or other abnormalities increases risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Factors that particularly increase risk of ectopic pregnancy include

  • Prior ectopic pregnancy

  • Prior pelvic surgery, particularly tubal surgery, including tubal sterilization

  • Tubal abnormalities or damage (eg, due to ascending infection or surgery)

  • Assisted reproductive technologies used in current pregnancy, particularly with history of tubal infertility or multiple embryo transfer

Other risk factors for ectopic pregnancy include

Overall, becoming pregnant is much less likely in patients who have had tubal sterilization or have an intrauterine device (IUD) in place; however, when pregnancy does occur in these patients, risk of ectopic pregnancy is increased (eg, approximately 53% in pregnancies in current IUD users) (1).

Довідковий матеріал щодо етіології

  1. 1. Backman T, Rauramo I, Huhtala S, Koskenvuo M: Pregnancy during the use of levonorgestrel intrauterine system. Am J Obstet Gynecol 190(1):50-54, 2004. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2003.07.021

Pathophysiology of Ectopic Pregnancy

The most common site of ectopic implantation is a fallopian tube, followed by the uterine cornua (referred to as a cornual or an interstitial pregnancy). Pregnancies implanted in the cervix, a cesarean scar, an ovary, or the abdomen are rare.

Heterotopic pregnancy (simultaneous ectopic and intrauterine pregnancies) occurs in only 1/10,000 to 30,000 pregnancies but may be more common among women who have had ovulation induction or used assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization and gamete intrafallopian tube transfer (GIFT); in these women, the overall reported ectopic pregnancy rate is 1 to 2% (1).

The anatomic structure containing the fetus usually ruptures after about 6 to 16 weeks. Rupture results in bleeding that can be gradual or rapid enough to cause hemorrhagic shock. The later in the pregnancy the rupture occurs, the more rapidly blood is lost and the higher the risk of death.

Довідковий матеріал щодо патофізіології

  1. 1. Perkins KM, Boulet SL, Kissin DM, et al: Risk of ectopic pregnancy associated with assisted reproductive technology in the United States, 2001-2011. Obstet Gynecol 125 (1):70–78, 2015. doi: 10.1097/AOG.0000000000000584

Symptoms and Signs of Ectopic Pregnancy

Symptoms of ectopic pregnancy vary and may be absent until rupture occurs.

Most patients have pelvic pain (which can be dull, sharp, or crampy), vaginal bleeding, or both. Patients who have irregular menses may not be aware that they are pregnant.

Rupture may be heralded by sudden, severe pain, followed by syncope or by symptoms and signs of hemorrhagic shock or peritonitis. Rapid hemorrhage is more likely in ruptured cornual pregnancies.

Cervical motion tenderness, unilateral or bilateral adnexal tenderness, or an adnexal mass may be present. Pelvic examination should be done carefully because excessive pressure may rupture the pregnancy. The uterus may be slightly enlarged (but often less than anticipated based on date of the last menstrual period).

Diagnosis of Ectopic Pregnancy

  • Quantitative serum beta–human chorionic gonadotropin (beta-hCG)

  • Pelvic ultrasonography

  • Sometimes laparoscopy

Ectopic pregnancy is suspected in any female patient of reproductive age with pelvic pain, vaginal bleeding, or unexplained syncope or hemorrhagic shock, regardless of menstrual, contraceptive, and sexual history. Findings of physical (including pelvic) examination are neither sensitive nor specific.

A ruptured ectopic pregnancy is a surgical emergency because it causes maternal hemorrhage and risk of death; prompt diagnosis is essential.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

  • Suspect ectopic pregnancy in any female patient of reproductive age with pelvic pain, vaginal bleeding, or unexplained syncope or hemorrhagic shock, regardless of menstrual, contraceptive, and sexual history and examination findings.

The first step in diagnosis is a urine pregnancy test, which is approximately 99% sensitive for pregnancy (ectopic and otherwise). If urine beta-hCG is negative and if clinical findings do not strongly suggest ectopic pregnancy, further evaluation is unnecessary unless symptoms recur or worsen. If urine beta-hCG is positive or if clinical findings strongly suggest ectopic pregnancy and pregnancy may be too early to detect based on urine beta-hCG, quantitative serum beta-hCG and pelvic ultrasonography should be done.

If ultrasonography detects an intrauterine pregnancy, a concurrent ectopic pregnancy (heterotopic pregnancy) is extremely unlikely except in women who have used assisted reproductive technologies (which increase risk of heterotopic pregnancy, although it is still rare in these patients). However, cornual and interstitial pregnancies may appear to be intrauterine pregnancies on ultrasound.

Ultrasonographic findings diagnostic of an intrauterine pregnancy are a gestational sac with a yolk sac or an embryo (with or without a heartbeat) within the uterine cavity. In addition to absence of an intrauterine pregnancy, ultrasonographic findings suggesting ectopic pregnancy include a complex (mixed solid and cystic) pelvic mass, particularly in the adnexa, and echogenic free fluid in the cul-de-sac.

If serum beta-hCG is above a certain level (called the discriminatory zone), ultrasonography should be able to detect a gestational sac with a yolk sac; the presence of a yolk sac confirms an intrauterine pregnancy. The appropriate hCG threshold for the discriminatory zone for women with suspected ectopic pregnancy has been reevaluated. To minimize overdiagnosis of ectopic pregnancy and preserve desired intrauterine pregnancies, the recommended threshold has been increased to 3500 mIU/mL) (1).

If the beta-hCG level is below the discriminatory zone and ultrasonography is unremarkable, patients may have an early intrauterine pregnancy or an ectopic pregnancy. If clinical evaluation suggests ectopic pregnancy with active bleeding or rupture (eg, signs of significant hemorrhage or peritoneal irritation), diagnostic laparoscopy may be necessary for diagnosis and treatment.

If ectopic pregnancy has not been confirmed and the patient is stable, serum levels of beta-hCG are measured serially on an outpatient basis (typically every 2 days). Normally, the level doubles every 1.4 to 2.1 days up to 41 days; in ectopic pregnancy (and in potential spontaneous abortions), levels may be lower than expected by dates and usually do not double as rapidly. If beta-hCG levels do not increase as expected or if they decrease, diagnosis of spontaneous abortion or ectopic pregnancy is likely.

Диференційний діагноз

Bleeding is common in early pregnancy (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy for differential diagnosis).

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі причини кровотечі з піхви під час раннього строку вагітності

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Obstetric disorders

Ectopic pregnancy

Vaginal bleeding with or without abdominal or pelvic pain (often sudden, localized, and constant, not crampy)

Closed cervical os

No fetal heart sounds

Possible hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy is ruptured

Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Sometimes, endometrial sampling

Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy

Threatened abortion

Vaginal bleeding with or without crampy abdominal pain

Closed cervical os

Fetal heart rate auscultation

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Inevitable abortion

Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain

Open cervical os (dilated cervix)

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Incomplete abortion

Vaginal bleeding with crampy abdominal pain

Open or closed cervical os

Products of conception often seen or felt through os

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Complete abortion

Mild vaginal bleeding at presentation but usually a history of significant vaginal bleeding immediately preceding visit; sometimes, with mild, crampy abdominal pain

Closed cervical os; uterus is nonpregnant size

Evaluation as for threatened abortion

Septic abortion

Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)

Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain

Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge

Uterine tenderness

Open cervical os

Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Gestational trophoblastic disease (hydatidiform mole)

Vaginal bleeding, with or without crampy abdominal pain

Larger-than-expected uterine size, often elevated blood pressure, severe vomiting

If more advanced, sometimes passage of grapelike tissue from the vagina

Evaluation as for threatened abortion plus thyroid tests, creatinine, liver tests, chest x-ray

Ruptured corpus luteum cyst

Localized abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding, sometimes nausea and vomiting

Sudden onset of symptoms

Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy

Gynecologic or other disorders

Trauma

History or suspicion of physical trauma (eg, motor vehicle accident, laceration of the cervix or vagina due to instrumentation or sexual assault, sometimes a complication of chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis)

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography (to evaluate fetus)

Other imaging studies (to evaluate for injury or internal bleeding)

Questions about possible intimate partner violence or sexual assault, if suspected

Vaginitis

Spotting or scant bleeding with vaginal discharge

Sometimes, dyspareunia

Evaluation for vaginitis and STIs

Cervicitis

Mucopurulent cervical discharge

Sometimes, scant vaginal bleeding

Sometimes, cervical motion tenderness, abdominal pain, or both

Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Cervical polyp

Scant vaginal bleeding, no pain

Polypoid mass protruding from cervix

Pelvic examination

Histology of specimen after biopsy or removal

Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.

* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.

Pelvic pain or pressure is also a common pregnancy symptom (see table Some Causes of Pelvic Pain During Early Pregnancy for differential diagnosis).

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі причини болю у малому тазі під час раннього строку вагітності

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Obstetric disorders

Normal changes of pregnancy, including those due to stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues

Crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower back, or a combination

Sometimes, with movement, sudden sharp pain (round ligament pain)

Routine prenatal evaluation with maternal vital signs, abdominal examination, sometimes pelvic examination, and fetal heart rate auscultation (depending on gestational age)

Sometimes, pelvic ultrasonography

Evaluation for ectopic pregnancy or other conditions, if suspected

Ectopic pregnancy

Abdominal or pelvic pain, which is often sudden, localized, and constant (not crampy), usually with vaginal bleeding

Closed cervical os

No fetal heart sounds

Possibly hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy has ruptured

Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Sometimes, endometrial sampling

Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy

Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed)

Crampy, diffuse, lower abdominal pain, often with vaginal bleeding

Open or closed cervical os depending on the type of abortion (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding)

Fetal heart rate auscultation

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Septic abortion

Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)

Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain

Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge

Uterine tenderness

Open cervical os

Evaluation as for spontaneous abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Gynecologic disorders

Uterine fibroid degeneration

Sudden onset of pelvic pain, dull or sharp, usually severe, often with nausea, vomiting, and fever

Sometimes, vaginal bleeding

Uterine tenderness

Ultrasonography

MRI (used only if diagnosis is uncertain)

Adnexal (ovarian) torsion

Sudden onset of localized pelvic pain, which may be severe and intermittent (if torsion spontaneously resolves)

Often, nausea, vomiting

Doppler ultrasonography

Ruptured corpus luteum cyst

Localized abdominal or pelvic pain

Sometimes, vaginal bleeding

Usually, sudden onset

Ultrasonography

Complete blood count

Pelvic inflammatory disease (uncommon during pregnancy)

Purulent cervicovaginal discharge

Significant cervical motion, uterine, and/or adnexal tenderness

Often, fever and/or abnormal vaginal bleeding

Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

White blood cell count

Benign or malignant ovarian tumor

Dull abdominal pain or pressure

Sometimes, weight loss

Sometimes, abdominal distension and ascites

Sometimes, ovarian cancer risk factors

Ultrasonography

Tumor markers

Sometimes, diagnostic laparoscopy

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome

Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy

Dull abdominal pain or pressure

If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation

Ultrasonography

Complete blood count

Comprehensive metabolic panel

Nongynecologic disorders

Appendicitis

Usually, continuous diffuse or localized abdominal pain, tenderness

Possibly atypical location (eg, right upper quadrant) or qualities (milder, crampy, no peritoneal signs) compared with pain in nonpregnant patients; appendix may be in a different position due to enlarged uterus

Sometimes, peritoneal signs

Sometimes, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite

Pelvic/abdominal ultrasonography, followed by MRI if ultrasonography is inconclusive; consideration of CT if MRI is not readily available

White blood cell count or C-reactive protein

Urinary tract infection

Suprapubic discomfort, often with bladder symptoms (eg, burning, frequency, urgency)

Sometimes, fever, chills, and/or flank pain (risk of pyelonephritis is increased in pregnancy)

Urinalysis and culture

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Variable pains (crampy or constant) in no consistent location, often with diarrhea and sometimes with mucus or blood

Sometimes, fever

Usually, a known history of IBD

Sometimes, fecal calprotectin

Sometimes, endoscopy

Bowel obstruction

Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery, have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination

Colicky pain, vomiting, no bowel movements or flatus

Distended, tympanitic abdomen

Usually, history of abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraadominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination

May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis

Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy

Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasonography results are equivocal)

Gastroenteritis

Usually, vomiting, diarrhea

No peritoneal signs

Sometimes, stool tests (if bacterial or parasitic infection is suspected)

Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.

* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.

Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики

  1. 1. Doubilet PM, Benson CB, Bourne T, et al: Diagnostic criteria for nonviable pregnancy early in the first trimester. N Engl J Med 369(15):1443-1451, 2013. doi:10.1056/NEJMra1302417

Treatment of Ectopic Pregnancy

  • Usually, methotrexate for small, unruptured ectopic pregnancies

  • Surgical resection if rupture is suspected or criteria are not met for methotrexate treatment

  • Rho(D) immune globulin if the woman is Rh-negative

Метотрексат

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises that patients with a tubal pregnancy may be treated with methotrexate if none of the following absolute contraindications is present:

  • Intrauterine pregnancy

  • Ruptured ectopic pregnancy

  • Hemodynamically unstable

  • Sensitivity to methotrexate

  • Evidence of immunodeficiency

  • Moderate to severe anemia, leukopenia, or thrombocytopenia

  • Active pulmonary disease or peptic ulcer disease

  • Clinically important hepatic or renal dysfunction

  • Breastfeeding

  • Unable to participate in follow-up surveillance

Additionally, the following relative contraindications should be considered:

  • Embryonic cardiac activity detected by transvaginal ultrasonography

  • High initial hCG concentration

  • Ectopic pregnancy > 4 cm in size (as imaged on transvaginal ultrasonography)

  • Refusal to accept blood donation

In a commonly used protocol, beta-hCG is measured on day 1, and the patient is given a single dose of methotrexate 50 mg/m2 IM. Beta-hCG measurement is repeated on days 4 and 7. If the beta-hCG level does not decrease by 15% from day 4 to 7, a 2nd dose of methotrexate or surgery is needed. Alternatively, other protocols can be used.

The beta-hCG level is then measured weekly until it is undetectable. Success rates with methotrexate are approximately 90%; 9% of women have complications that require hospitalization (1).

Usually, methotrexate can be used, but surgery is indicated when rupture is suspected, the patient is not able to comply with follow-up surveillance after methotrexate therapy, or methotrexate is ineffective.

Хірургічна резекція

Hemodynamically unstable patients require immediate laparotomy and treatment of hemorrhagic shock.

For stable patients, surgical treatment is usually laparoscopic surgery; sometimes laparotomy is required. If possible, salpingotomy is done to conserve the tube, and the ectopic pregnancy is removed.

Salpingectomy is indicated in any of the following cases:

  • The ectopic pregnancy has ruptured.

  • Hemorrhage continues after salpingotomy.

  • The tube has been reconstructed.

  • The ectopic pregnancy represents a failure of a previous sterilization procedure, particularly if the pregnancy is in the blind-ending distal segment in women who have had a previous partial salpingectomy.

Only the irreversibly damaged portion of the tube is removed, maximizing the chance that tubal repair can restore fertility. The tube may or may not be repaired. After a cornual pregnancy, the tube and ovary involved can usually be salvaged, but occasionally repair is impossible, making hysterectomy necessary.

All patients who are Rh-negative, whether managed with methotrexate or surgery, are given Rho(D) immune globulin.

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування

  1. 1. Barnhart KT, Gosman G, Ashby R, Sammel M: The medical management of ectopic pregnancy: a meta-analysis comparing "single dose" and "multidose" regimens. Obstet Gynecol 101(4):778-784, 2003. doi:10.1016/s0029-7844(02)03158-7

Prognosis for Ectopic Pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy is fatal to the fetus, but if treatment occurs before rupture, maternal death is rare. In the United States in 2018, the mortality rate due to ectopic pregnancies was 0.8 deaths per 100,0000 live births (1).

Довідковий матеріал щодо прогнозу

  1. 1. Hoyert DL, Miniño AM: Maternal mortality in the United States. Changes in coding, publication, and data release, 2018. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol 69 no 2. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2020.

Ключові моменти

  • Ectopic pregnancy is the implantation of a pregnancy in a site other than the endometrial lining of the uterine cavity; the most common site for ectopic pregnancies is a fallopian tube.

  • Symptoms can include pelvic pain and vaginal bleeding in a pregnant woman, but the woman may not be aware she is pregnant and symptoms may be absent until rupture occurs, sometimes with catastrophic results.

  • Suspect ectopic pregnancy in any female of reproductive age with pelvic pain, vaginal bleeding, or unexplained syncope or hemorrhagic shock.

  • If a urine pregnancy test is positive or clinical findings suggest ectopic pregnancy, determine quantitative serum beta-hCG and do pelvic ultrasonography.

  • Treatment usually involves methotrexate, but surgical resection is done if rupture is suspected or criteria are not met for methotrexate treatment.

