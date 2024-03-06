Гемолітична хвороба плода та новонародженого

Maternal blood and Rh typing and reflex antibody screening

Serial antibody level measurements and middle cerebral artery blood flow measurements for pregnancies considered at risk

Cell-free fetal DNA screening

At the first prenatal visit, all women are screened for blood type, Rh type, and anti-Rho(D) and other antibodies that are formed in response to antigens and that can cause hemolytic disease of the fetus and neonate (reflex antibody screening).

If women have Rh-negative blood and test positive for anti-Rho(D) or they test positive for another antibody that can cause hemolytic disease of the fetus and neonate, the father’s blood type and zygosity (if paternity is certain) are determined. If he has Rh-negative blood and is negative for the antigen corresponding to the antibody identified in the mother, no further testing is necessary. If he has Rh-positive blood or has the antigen, maternal anti-Rh antibody titers are measured.

If maternal anti-Rh antibody titers are positive but less than a laboratory-specific critical value (usually 1:8 to 1:32), they are measured every 2 to 4 weeks after 20 weeks. If the critical value is exceeded, fetal middle cerebral artery (MCA) blood flow is measured at intervals of 1 to 2 weeks depending on the initial blood flow result and patient history; the purpose is to detect high-output heart failure, indicating high risk of anemia. Elevated blood flow for gestational age should prompt consideration of percutaneous umbilical blood sampling and intrauterine blood transfusion.

If paternity is reasonably certain and the father is likely to be heterozygous for Rho(D), the fetus’s Rh type is determined. If fetal blood is Rh positive or status is unknown and if MCA blood flow is elevated, fetal anemia is likely.

When Rho(D) status is uncertain, noninvasive cell-free fetal DNA screening of maternal blood for the RHD gene can be done. Noninvasive testing of other genes (eg, RHCE, KEL) is available in Europe.