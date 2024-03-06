Гіперемезис Гравідарум

Temporary suspension of oral intake, followed by gradual resumption

Fluids, thiamin, multivitamins, and electrolytes as needed

Antiemetics if needed

Rarely, total parenteral nutrition

At first, patients are given nothing by mouth. Initial treatment is IV fluid resuscitation, beginning with 2 L of Ringer's lactate infused over 3 hours to maintain a urine output of > 100 mL/hour (1). If dextrose is given, thiamin 100 mg should be given IV first, to prevent Wernicke encephalopathy. This dose of thiamin should be given daily for 3 days.

Subsequent fluid requirements vary with patient response but may be as much as 1 L every 4 hours or so for up to 3 days.

Electrolyte deficiencies are treated; potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus are replaced as needed. Care must be taken not to correct low plasma sodium levels too quickly because too rapid correction can cause osmotic demyelination syndrome.

Vomiting that persists after initial fluid and electrolyte replacement is treated with antiemetics and other medications taken as needed:

Vitamin B6 10 to 25 mg orally every 8 hours or every 6 hours

Doxylamine 12.5 mg orally every 8 hours or every 6 hours (can be taken in addition to vitamin B6)

Promethazine 12.5 to 25 mg orally, IM, or rectally every 4 to 8 hours

Metoclopramide 5 to 10 mg IV or orally every 6 to 8 hours

Ondansetron 8 mg orally or IM every 12 hours (for use before 10 weeks gestation, potential risks of congenital defects should be considered)

Prochlorperazine 5 to 10 mg orally, IV, or IM every 6 hours OR 25 mg rectally 2 times a day, as needed

After dehydration and acute vomiting resolve, small amounts of oral fluids are given. Patients who cannot tolerate any oral fluids after IV rehydration and antiemetics may need to be hospitalized or given IV therapy at home and take nothing by mouth for a longer period (sometimes several days or more). Once patients tolerate fluids, they can eat small, bland meals, and diet is expanded as tolerated. IV vitamin therapy is required initially and until vitamins can be taken by mouth.

If treatment is ineffective, corticosteroids may be tried; eg, methylprednisolone 16 mg every 8 hours orally or IV may be given for 3 days, then tapered over 2 weeks to the lowest effective dose. Corticosteroids should be used for < 6 weeks and with extreme caution. They should not be used during fetal organogenesis (between 20 and 56 days after fertilization); use of these drugs during the first trimester is weakly associated with facial clefting. The mechanism for corticosteroids’ effect on nausea is unclear. In extreme cases, total parenteral nutrition (TPN) has been used, although its use is generally discouraged.

Rarely, progressive weight loss, jaundice, or persistent tachycardia may occur despite treatment. In such cases,termination of the pregnancy may be offered, if it is available.