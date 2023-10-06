Безпека лікарських препаратів при вагітності

During pregnancy, medications are often required to treat certain disorders. In general, when potential benefit outweighs known risks, medications may be considered for treatment of disorders during pregnancy.

Not all medications or other substances in the maternal circulation cross the placenta (transfer) to the fetus. Some drugs that cross the placenta may have a direct toxic effect or a teratogenic effect. Drugs that do not cross the placenta may still harm the fetus by

Constricting placental vessels and thus impairing gas and nutrient exchange

Producing severe uterine hypertonia that results in anoxic injury

Altering maternal physiology (eg, causing hypotension)

For a list of some medications with adverse effects during pregnancy, see table Safety of Selected Drugs in Pregnancy.

Drugs diffuse across the placenta similarly to the way they cross other epithelial barriers (see Absorption). Whether and how quickly a drug crosses the placenta depend on the drug’s molecular weight, extent of its binding to another substance (eg, carrier protein), area available for exchange across the placental villi, and amount of drug metabolized by the placenta. Most drugs with a molecular weight of < 500 daltons readily cross the placenta and enter the fetal circulation. Substances with a high molecular weight (eg, protein-bound drugs) usually do not cross the placenta. One exception is immune globulin G, which may be used to treat disorders such as fetal alloimmune thrombocytopenia or fetal hemachromatosis. Generally, equilibration between maternal blood and fetal tissues takes at least 30 to 60 minutes; however, some drugs do not reach similar concentrations in the maternal and fetal circulation.

A drug’s effect on the fetus is determined largely by fetal age at exposure, placental permeability, maternal factors, drug potency, and drug dosage.

Fetal age affects the type of drug effect:

Before the 20th day after fertilization: Drugs given at this time typically have an all-or-nothing effect, killing the embryo or not affecting it at all. Teratogenesis is unlikely during this stage.

During organogenesis (between 20 and 56 days after fertilization): Teratogenesis is most likely at this stage. Drugs reaching the embryo during this stage may result in spontaneous abortion, a sublethal gross anatomic defect (true teratogenic effect), covert embryopathy (a permanent subtle metabolic or functional defect that may manifest later in life), or an increased risk of childhood cancer (eg, when the mother is given radioactive iodine to treat thyroid cancer); or the drugs may have no measurable effect.

After organogenesis (in the second and third trimesters): Teratogenesis is unlikely, but drugs may alter growth and function of normally formed fetal organs and tissues. As placental metabolism increases, doses must be higher for adverse fetal effects to occur.

Maternal factors include those that affect drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. For example, nausea and vomiting may decrease absorption of an oral drug.

The overall rate of major structural birth defects in the United States is approximately 3% (1); most malformations result from genetic, environmental, multifactorial, or unknown causes. It is difficult to determine the overall rate of congenital malformations caused by therapeutic drugs. As an example, in one study of 5504 cases of birth defects, only 20% had a definite cause and < 1% of cases with known causes were due to medications (2).