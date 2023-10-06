Безпека лікарських препаратів при вагітності

Medications may be required for various indications during pregnancy. The most commonly used medications include antiemetics, antacids, antihistamines, analgesics, antimicrobials, diuretics, antidepressants, and tranquilizers. Substance use and misuse is also common. Despite this trend, firm evidence-based guidelines for safe use of medications during pregnancy are still lacking.
Нормативна інформація про безпеку лікарських препаратів під час вагітності
Until the 2010s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs into 5 categories of safety for use during pregnancy (A, B, C, D, X). However, few well-controlled studies of therapeutic drugs have been done in pregnant women. Most information about drug safety during pregnancy is derived from animal studies, uncontrolled studies, and postmarketing surveillance. Consequently, the FDA classification system led to confusion and difficulty applying available information to clinical decisions. In December 2014, the FDA responded by requiring that the pregnancy categories A, B, C, D, and X be removed from the labeling of all drugs.
Instead of categories, the FDA now requires that drug labels provide information about the specific drug in a consistent format (called the final rule, or Pregnancy and Lactation Labeling (Drugs) Final Rule [PLLR]).
The information required by the FDA has 3 subsections:
Pregnancy: Information relevant to the use of the drug in pregnant women (eg, dosing, fetal risks) and information about whether there is a registry that collects and maintains data on how pregnant women are affected by the drug
Lactation: Information about using the drug while breastfeeding (eg, the amount of drug in breast milk, potential effects on the breastfed child)
Females and males of reproductive potential: Information about pregnancy testing, contraception, and infertility as it relates to the drug
The pregnancy and lactation subsections each include 3 subheadings (risk summary, clinical considerations, and data) that provide more detail. The final rule does not apply to nonprescription (over-the-counter) drugs.
Перенесення та метаболізм лікарських препаратів під час вагітності
During pregnancy, medications are often required to treat certain disorders. In general, when potential benefit outweighs known risks, medications may be considered for treatment of disorders during pregnancy.
Not all medications or other substances in the maternal circulation cross the placenta (transfer) to the fetus. Some drugs that cross the placenta may have a direct toxic effect or a teratogenic effect. Drugs that do not cross the placenta may still harm the fetus by
Constricting placental vessels and thus impairing gas and nutrient exchange
Producing severe uterine hypertonia that results in anoxic injury
Altering maternal physiology (eg, causing hypotension)
For a list of some medications with adverse effects during pregnancy, see table Safety of Selected Drugs in Pregnancy.
Drugs diffuse across the placenta similarly to the way they cross other epithelial barriers (see Absorption). Whether and how quickly a drug crosses the placenta depend on the drug’s molecular weight, extent of its binding to another substance (eg, carrier protein), area available for exchange across the placental villi, and amount of drug metabolized by the placenta. Most drugs with a molecular weight of < 500 daltons readily cross the placenta and enter the fetal circulation. Substances with a high molecular weight (eg, protein-bound drugs) usually do not cross the placenta. One exception is immune globulin G, which may be used to treat disorders such as fetal alloimmune thrombocytopenia or fetal hemachromatosis. Generally, equilibration between maternal blood and fetal tissues takes at least 30 to 60 minutes; however, some drugs do not reach similar concentrations in the maternal and fetal circulation.
A drug’s effect on the fetus is determined largely by fetal age at exposure, placental permeability, maternal factors, drug potency, and drug dosage.
Fetal age affects the type of drug effect:
Before the 20th day after fertilization: Drugs given at this time typically have an all-or-nothing effect, killing the embryo or not affecting it at all. Teratogenesis is unlikely during this stage.
During organogenesis (between 20 and 56 days after fertilization): Teratogenesis is most likely at this stage. Drugs reaching the embryo during this stage may result in spontaneous abortion, a sublethal gross anatomic defect (true teratogenic effect), covert embryopathy (a permanent subtle metabolic or functional defect that may manifest later in life), or an increased risk of childhood cancer (eg, when the mother is given radioactive iodine to treat thyroid cancer); or the drugs may have no measurable effect.
After organogenesis (in the second and third trimesters): Teratogenesis is unlikely, but drugs may alter growth and function of normally formed fetal organs and tissues. As placental metabolism increases, doses must be higher for adverse fetal effects to occur.
Maternal factors include those that affect drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. For example, nausea and vomiting may decrease absorption of an oral drug.
The overall rate of major structural birth defects in the United States is approximately 3% (1); most malformations result from genetic, environmental, multifactorial, or unknown causes. It is difficult to determine the overall rate of congenital malformations caused by therapeutic drugs. As an example, in one study of 5504 cases of birth defects, only 20% had a definite cause and < 1% of cases with known causes were due to medications (2).
Безпечність окремих лікарських препаратів при вагітності
Examples
Adverse Effects
Comments
Antibiotics
Ototoxicity (eg, damage to fetal labyrinth), resulting in deafness
—
Gray baby syndrome
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis
—
Possibly arthralgia; theoretically, musculoskeletal defects (eg, impaired bone growth), but no proof of this effect
—
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis
Contraindicated during the first trimester, at term (38 to 42 weeks), during labor and delivery, and just before onset of labor
Primaquine
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis
—
Ototoxicity
—
Sulfonamides (except sulfasalazine, which has minimal fetal risk)
When given after about 34 weeks gestation, neonatal jaundice and, without treatment, kernicterus
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis
—
Slowed bone growth, enamel hypoplasia, permanent yellowing of the teeth, and increased susceptibility to cavities in offspring
Occasionally, liver failure in pregnant women
—
Increased risk of neural tube defects due to folate antagonism
Should be avoided during the first trimester
Anticoagulants
Low molecular weight heparin (eg, enoxaparin)
Thrombocytopenia and maternal bleeding
Compatible with pregnancy; does not cross placenta
Unfractionated heparin
Thrombocytopenia and maternal bleeding
Same as low molecular weight heparin
Factor Xa inhibitors (eg, rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban)
Inadequate human data; possible harm to the fetus because these drugs appear to cross the placenta
No antidote for reversal; to be avoided during pregnancy
When given during the first trimester, fetal warfarin syndrome (eg, nasal hypoplasia, bone stippling, bilateral optic atrophy, various degrees of intellectual disability)
When given during the second or third trimester, optic atrophy, cataracts, intellectual disability, microcephaly, microphthalmia, and fetal and maternal hemorrhage
Absolutely contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy
Carbamazepine
Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn
Risk of congenital malformations including neural tube defects
—
Lamotrigine
No appreciable increased risk with dosage up to 600 mg/day
Compatible with pregnancy
Lacosamide
No adequate data available on fetal risks associated with use in pregnant women [1]
Caution is advised, with consideration of whether the benefits outweigh the potential risks and of alternative treatment options
Levetiracetam
Minor skeletal malformations in animal studies, but no appreciable increased risk in humans
Compatible with pregnancy
Phenobarbital
Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn
Risk of congenital malformations
—
Phenytoin
Congenital malformations (eg, cleft lip, genitourinary defects such as hypospadias, cardiovascular defects
Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn
Persistent risk of congenital malformations despite folic acid supplementation
Trimethadione
High risk of congenital malformations (eg, cleft palate; cardiac, craniofacial, hand, and abdominal defects) and risk of spontaneous abortion
Almost always contraindicated during pregnancy
Valproate
Major congenital malformations (eg, neural tube defects such as meningomyelocele; cardiac, craniofacial, and limb defects)
Persistent risk of congenital malformations despite folic acid supplementation
Bupropion
Conflicting data on risk of congenital malformations from first trimester exposure
Dosing affected by hepatic or renal impairment
Citalopram
When given during the first trimester, increased risk of congenital malformations (particularly cardiac)
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Escitalopram
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Fluoxetine
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
Long half-life; drug-drug interactions possibly occurring for weeks after the drug is stopped
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Paroxetine
When given during the first trimester, increased risk of congenital malformations (particularly cardiac)
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
Use during pregnancy not recommended by some experts*
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Sertraline
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Venlafaxine
When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome
Dosing greatly affected by hepatic or renal impairment
Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional
Antiemetics
Doxylamine and pyridoxine (vitamin B6)
No evidence of increased risk of congenital malformations
—
Metoclopramide
Abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) or methemoglobinemia may potentially occur in neonates exposed during the third trimester and/or delivery [2]
Caution is advised, with consideration of whether the benefits outweigh the potential risks and of alternative treatment options
Ondansetron
No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies
When given during the first trimester, possible risk of congenital heart disease (evidence is weak)
Used during pregnancy only for hyperemesis gravidarum when other treatments are ineffective
Promethazine
No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies
Generally no increased risk of congenital malformations
Possibly decreased platelet aggregation in neonates
—
Amphotericin B
No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies
Monitoring recommended for systemic toxicities (electrolyte imbalance, renal dysfunction) in the mother
Fluconazole
Teratogenic at high doses in animal studies
No apparent increased risk of congenital malformations after a single dose of 150 mg/day
After higher doses (> 400 mg/day) taken for most or all of the first trimester, increased risk of various malformations
—
Miconazole
With oral use, adverse effects in animal studies
When applied to the skin, no significant risk of congenital malformations
Intravaginal use during the first trimester not shown to increase risk of congenital malformations
Terconazole
Adverse effects in animal studies
No significant risk of congenital malformations
Intravaginal use during the first trimester not shown to increase risk of congenital malformations
Antihistamine/anticholinergic drugs
Loratadine
Possible hypospadias (weak association)
—
Meclizine
Teratogenic in rodents, but no proof of this effect in humans
—
Chlorpropamide
Neonatal hypoglycemia
—
Glyburide
Neonatal hypoglycemia
Unknown long-term effects on fetus
Crosses the placenta
Metformin
Neonatal hypoglycemia
Unknown long-term effects on fetus
Crosses the placenta; generally considered safe in pregnancy
Tolbutamide
Neonatal hypoglycemia
—
Antihypertensives
When given during the second or third trimester, fetal hypocalvaria and hypoperfusion (which can cause renal defects), renal failure, and the oligohydramnios sequence (oligohydramnios, craniofacial deformities, limb contractures, and hypoplastic lung development)
—
Aldosterone antagonists
With spironolactone, possible feminization of a male fetus
With eplerenone, no increased risk of birth defects in animal studies
—
Beta-blockers [3]
Labetalol is the preferred beta-blocker in pregnancy due to its established fetal safety profile
Atenolol, propranolol, and other nonselective beta-blockers have been associated with fetal bradycardia, hypoglycemia, and possibly fetal growth restriction and preterm birth
—
Nifedipine and nicardipine are the preferred calcium channel blockers during pregnancy due to their safety profiles [3. 4, 5]
Considered safe in pregnancy
Prevention of normal maternal volume expansion, reducing placental perfusion and contributing to fetal growth restriction
Neonatal hyponatremia, hypokalemia, and thrombocytopenia
—
Antineoplastic drugs‡
Actinomycin
Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans
—
Busulfan
Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)
—
Chlorambucil
Same as those for busulfan
—
Colchicine
No increased risk of major birth defects or pregnancy loss has been found with maternal use throughout pregnancy (including first trimester) for familial Mediterranean fever or other rheumatic diseases [6]
—
Cyclophosphamide
Same as those for busulfan
—
Doxorubicin
Teratogenic in animals and humans
Potential for dose-dependent cardiac dysfunction
Use during pregnancy not recommended
Effective contraception recommended during pregnancy and for 6 months after treatment of male or female partner
Mercaptopurine
Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)
—
Methotrexate
Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)
Contraindicated during pregnancy except for ectopic pregnancy, which requires an initial and a follow-up visit to confirm a diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy to avoid harming the fetus if the pregnancy is intrauterine
Effective contraception recommended for 8 weeks after the last dose
Vinblastine
Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans
—
Vincristine
Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans
—
Antipsychotics and mood stabilizers
Aripiprazole
When given during the third trimester, associated with a risk for abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns [7]
Symptoms in the newborn may include agitation, feeding problems, hypertonia, hypotonia, respiratory distress, somnolence, and tremor; these effects may be self-limiting or require hospitalization
Haloperidol
Adverse effects in animal studies
When given during the first trimester, possibly limb malformations
When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate
—
Lurasidone
No evidence of adverse effects in animal studies
When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate
—
Adverse effects in animal studies
When given during the first trimester, teratogenic (cardiac malformations)
When given later in pregnancy, lethargy, hypotonia, poor feeding, hypothyroidism, goiter, and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus in the neonate
—
Olanzapine
Adverse effects in animal studies
When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate
—
Risperidone
Adverse effects in animal studies
Based on limited data, no increased teratogenic risk
When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate
—
Anxiolytics
When given late in pregnancy, respiratory depression or a neonatal withdrawal syndrome that can cause irritability, tremors, and hyperreflexia
—
Aspirin and other salicylate NSAIDs
Fetal kernicterus
With high doses, possibly first-trimester spontaneous abortion, delayed onset of labor, premature closing of the fetal ductus arteriosus, jaundice, occasionally maternal (intrapartum and postpartum) and/or neonatal hemorrhage, necrotizing enterocolitis, and oligohydramnios
With low doses (81 to 160 mg) of aspirin, no significant teratogenic risk
Use permitted for short durations during the second trimester if the fetus is carefully monitored
Nonsalicylate NSAIDs (eg, ibuprofen, indomethacin)
Does not appear to cause major malformations
Use in second trimester may increase risk of oligohydramnios
—
Opioids and partial agonists
Buprenorphine
Adverse effects but no teratogenicity in animal studies
Risk of a neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (neonatal abstinence syndrome)
Improved fetal outcomes compared with those when pregnant women use illicit substances
Codeine
Hydrocodone
Hydromorphone
Meperidine
Morphine
In neonates of women addicted to opioids, withdrawal symptoms possibly occurring 6 hours to 8 days after birth
With high doses given in the hour before delivery, possibly neonatal CNS depression and bradycardia
—
Methadone
Adverse effects in animal studies
Specific effects of methadone in pregnant women possibly difficult to differentiate from effects of concomitant drugs (eg, illicit drugs)
Risk of a neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome
Improved fetal outcomes compared with those when pregnant women use illicit substances
Possible need for acute short-acting analgesics to supplement maintenance dosing during labor and delivery
Retinoids
Isotretinoin
High teratogenic risk (eg, multiple congenital malformations), spontaneous abortion, and intellectual disability
Contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients who may become pregnant
Sex hormones
Danazol
When given during the first 14 weeks, masculinization of a female fetus’s genitals (eg, pseudohermaphroditism)
Contraindicated during pregnancy
Hormonal contraceptives
Exposure to estrogen-progestin contraceptives prior to conception or during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of major birth defects [8, 9]
Exposure to medroxyprogesterone acetate does not appear to increase risk of major birth defects [10], although some data suggest an increased risk of birth defects when progestogens are taken during first 4 months of pregnancy (hypospadias in males and clitoral enlargement and labial fusion in females) [11]
No indication for use during pregnancy; should be discontinued
17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate
When taken in second or third trimester, associated with an increased risk of gestational diabetes (weak association) [12]
Contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy
Progesterone (oral or vaginal)
Exposure during pregnancy not associated with increased risk of major birth defects [13]
—
Thyroid medications
Levothyroxine
Preferred treatment of maternal hypothyroidism with established safety profile
—
Methimazole
Fetal goiter, facial dysmorphism,neonatal scalp defects (aplasia cutis), and other potential abnormalities
Contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy
Propylthiouracil
Fetal goiter and maternal hepatotoxicity and agranulocytosis
Typically used in the first trimester of pregnancy
Radioactive iodine (131I)
Destruction of the fetal thyroid gland or, when the drug is given near the end of the first trimester, severe fetal hyperthyroidism
Increased risk of childhood cancer
Absolutely contraindicated during pregnancy
Saturated solution of potassium iodide
Large fetal goiter, which may obstruct breathing in neonates
—
Triiodothyronine
Fetal goiter
Ultrasonography to monitor the fetus for potential goiter
Vaccines [14]
No safety concerns for pregnant people, or for fetuses or neonates, found in early data from safety monitoring systems [15]
—
No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or neonates [16]
—
Tetanus, reduced diphtheria toxoid, acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine
No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or neonates [17]
—
Live-virus vaccines such as the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine; polio vaccine; varicella vaccine; and yellow fever vaccine
With rubella and varicella vaccines, potential infection of the placenta and developing fetus
With other live vaccines, potential but unknown risks
Contraindicated in patients who are or may be pregnant
Others
Corticosteroids
When used during the first trimester, possibly orofacial clefts
—
Hydroxychloroquine
No increased risk at usual doses
May be started in the first trimester for risk reduction
Isoniazid
Possible transient increases in maternal aminotransferase levels, peripheral neuropathy
Not to be used with other hepatotoxic drugs
Pseudoephedrine
Placental vasoconstriction and possible risk of gastroschisis
—
Nirmatrelvir-ritonavir
Use considered for pregnant patients with early mild to moderate COVID-19, particularly for patients with at least one additional risk factor for severe disease
Vitamin A
Congenital malformations
In the amount typically present in prenatal vitamins (5000 IU/day), no association with teratogenic risk, but possible risk with doses > 10,000 IU/day during early pregnancy
Vitamin K
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis
—
* The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends avoiding paroxetine use during pregnancy (see ACOG Committee Opinion No. 354: Treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors during pregnancy).
† The antiseizure drugs brivaracetam and eslicarbazepine are available; there is little to no information about their effects during pregnancy.
‡ The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of cancer during pregnancy advised that, generally, if chemotherapy is indicated, it should not be given during the first trimester but may begin during the second trimester; the last chemotherapy dose should be given ≥ 3 weeks before anticipated delivery, and chemotherapy should not be given after week 33 of gestation. Peccatori FA, Azim HA Jr, Orecchia R, et al: Cancer, pregnancy and fertility: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Ann Oncol 24 Suppl 6:vi160-vi170, 2013. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdt199
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ACIP = Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CNS = central nervous system; G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; OB/GYN = obstetrics and gynecology.
Вакцини під час вагітності
Immunization is as effective in women who are pregnant as in those who are not.
Influenza vaccine is recommended for all pregnant women during influenza season.
The tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap) vaccine is recommended for all pregnant women during the third trimester.
The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for all people 5 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future. Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing. These data suggest that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. (See also CDC: COVID-19 Vaccines While Pregnant or Breastfeeding.)
In August 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved use of a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in pregnant individuals between 32 to 36 weeks of gestation, with a warning to avoid use prior to 32 weeks. Clinical trials have found increased rates of preterm birth, preeclampsia in pregnant patients, and low birth weight and jaundice in infants following prenatal administration of RSV vaccine versus placebo; further study is needed to evaluate these potential risks (3).
Other vaccines should be reserved for situations in which the woman or fetus is at significant risk of exposure to a hazardous infection and risk of adverse effects from the vaccine is low. Vaccinations for cholera, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, plague, poliomyelitis, rabies, typhoid, and yellow fever may be given during pregnancy if risk of infection is substantial.
Live-virus vaccines should not be given to women who are or may be pregnant. Rubella vaccine, an attenuated live-virus vaccine, may cause subclinical placental and fetal infection. However, no defects in neonates have been attributed to rubella vaccine, and women vaccinated inadvertently during early pregnancy need not be advised to terminate pregnancy based solely on theoretical risk from the vaccine. Varicella vaccine is another attenuated live-virus vaccine that can potentially infect the fetus; risk is highest between 13 weeks and 22 weeks gestation. This vaccine is contraindicated during pregnancy.
Противірусні засоби під час вагітності
Some antivirals (eg, zidovudine and ritonavir for HIV infection) have been safely used during pregnancy for many years. However, some antivirals may have significant risks for the fetus.
Pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19. For pregnant patients with early mild to moderate COVID-19, the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends use of either nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (4) or remdesivir (5), if indicated. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises that use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir may be considered, particularly for patients with at least one additional risk factor for severe disease. For pregnant patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the NIH recommends use of baricitinib or tocilizumab, if indicated.
Antivirals for influenza should be started as soon as possible, without waiting for test results to confirm the diagnosis, because treatment within 48 hours of illness onset is most effective. However, treatment at any point during the infection reduces risk of severe complications. Controlled clinical studies of zanamivir and oseltamivir have not been done in pregnant women; however, many observational studies indicate that their use during pregnancy does not increase risk of adverse effects. There are fewer data about the safety of peramivir during pregnancy and no data about baloxavir in pregnant women. Health care professionals should tell pregnant women what the symptoms and signs of influenza are and advise them to seek treatment as soon as symptoms begin.
Acyclovir (oral and topical) appears to be safe during pregnancy.
Антидепресанти під час вагітності
Antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), are commonly used during pregnancy because the prevalence of clinical depression during pregnancy is high (7 to 12% in one review) (6). Physiologic and psychosocial changes during pregnancy can affect depression (possibly worsening it) and possibly reduce the response to antidepressants. Ideally, a multidisciplinary team that includes an obstetrician and a psychiatric specialist should manage depression during pregnancy.
Pregnant women who are taking antidepressants should be asked about depressive symptoms at each prenatal visit, and appropriate fetal testing should be done. It may include the following:
A detailed evaluation of fetal anatomy during the second trimester
If a pregnant woman takes paroxetine, echocardiography to evaluate the fetus's heart because in some studies, paroxetine appeared to increase the risk of congenital cardiac anomalies
To reduce the risk of withdrawal symptoms in the neonate, clinicians should consider tapering the dose of all antidepressants to the lowest effective dose during the third trimester. However, the benefits of tapering must be carefully balanced against the risk of symptom recurrence and postpartum depression. Postpartum depression is common, often unrecognized, and should be treated promptly. Periodic visits with a psychiatrist and/or social workers may be helpful.
Довідкові матеріали
Більше інформації
The FDA's Content and Format of Labeling for Human Prescription Drug and Biological Products; Requirements for Pregnancy and Lactation Labeling: This document discusses the change in labeling for pregnancy, which eliminates the pregnancy categories (A, B, C, D, X) and replaces them with more helpful and detailed information. The new labeling requires a summary of the risks of drug use during pregnancy and lactation, data to support that summary, and relevant information to help health care professionals make prescribing decisions and advise women about drug use during pregnancy and lactation.
Teratogen Information System: This web site provides resources to help clinicians determine the risks of drugs (and of environmental exposures [eg, vaccines, infections]) during pregnancy. It provides expert information about > 1700 drugs (including 200 of the most frequently prescribed drugs). Clinical and experimental literature is summarized, and based on that information, teratogenic risk is assigned. A subscription is required.