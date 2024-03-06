Багатоводдя

Ultrasonographic measurement of amniotic fluid volume

Comprehensive ultrasonographic examination, including evaluation for fetal malformations

Maternal testing for causes suspected based on history

Polyhydramnios is usually suspected based on ultrasonographic findings or uterine size that is larger than expected for dates. However, qualitative estimates of amniotic fluid volume tend to be subjective. So if polyhydramnios is suspected, amniotic fluid should be assessed quantitatively using the amniotic fluid index (AFI) or single deepest pocket (SDP).

AFI ≥ 24 cm: AFI is the sum of the vertical depth of fluid measured in each quadrant of the uterus; normal AFI ranges from > 5 to < 24 cm.

SDP ≥ 8 cm: SDP is a measurement of the deepest pocket of amniotic fluid; normal SDP is ≥ 2 to < 8 cm.

It appears that neither AFI nor SDP is superior to the other in terms of preventing adverse perinatal outcomes. Each has limitations: AFI often results in overdiagnosis of oligohydramnios; SDP results in overdiagnosis of polyhydramnios (1, 2).

If polyhydramnios is present, further testing is recommended to determine the cause. The tests done depend on which causes are suspected clinically (usually based on history or other ultrasound findings). Tests may include Comprehensive ultrasonographic examination for fetal malformations (always recommended)

Maternal glucose challenge test

Amniocentesis and fetal karyotyping, if other ultrasound findings are present

Tests for clinically suspected hereditary disorders (eg, anemias), if the family history suggests risk