Нетримання сечі у дорослих

Established incontinence is caused by a persistent problem affecting nerves or muscles. Mechanisms usually used to describe these problems are bladder outlet incompetence or obstruction, detrusor overactivity or underactivity, detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia, or a combination (see table Causes of Established Incontinence). However, these mechanisms are also involved in some transient causes.

Outlet incompetence is a common cause of stress incontinence. In women, it is usually due to weakness of the pelvic floor or of the endopelvic fascia. Such weakness commonly results from multiple vaginal deliveries, pelvic surgery (including hysterectomy), age-related changes (including atrophic urethritis), or a combination. As a result, the vesicourethral junction descends, the bladder neck and urethra become hypermobile, and pressure in the urethra falls below that of the bladder. In men, a common cause is damage to the sphincter or to the bladder neck and posterior urethra after radical prostatectomy.

Outlet obstruction is a common cause of incontinence in men, although most men with obstruction are not incontinent. Obstruction in men commonly results from benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostate cancer, or urethral stricture. In both sexes, fecal impaction can cause obstruction. In women, outlet obstruction can result from previous surgery for incontinence or from a prolapsed cystocele that causes the urethra to kink during straining to void.

Obstruction leads to a chronically overdistended bladder, which loses its ability to contract; then the bladder does not empty completely, resulting in overflow. Obstruction also may lead to detrusor overactivity and urge incontinence. If the detrusor muscle loses its ability to contract, overflow incontinence may follow. Some causes of outlet obstruction (eg, large bladder diverticula, cystoceles, bladder infections, calculi, and tumors) are reversible.

Detrusor overactivity is a common cause of urge incontinence in older and younger patients. The detrusor muscle contracts intermittently for no apparent reason, usually when the bladder is partially or nearly full. Detrusor overactivity may be idiopathic or may result from dysfunction of the frontal micturition inhibitory center (commonly due to age-related changes, dementia, or stroke) or outlet obstruction. Detrusor overactivity (hyperactivity) with impaired contractility is a variant of urge incontinence characterized by urgency, frequency, a weak flow rate, urinary retention, bladder trabeculation, and a postvoid residual volume of > 50 mL. This variant may mimic prostatism in men or stress incontinence in women.

Overactive bladder is a term sometimes used to describe urinary urgency (with or without incontinence) that is often accompanied by urinary frequency and nocturia.

Detrusor underactivity causes urinary retention and overflow incontinence in about 5% of patients with incontinence. It may be caused by injury to the spinal cord or to nerve roots supplying the bladder (eg, by disk compression, tumor, or surgery), by peripheral or autonomic neuropathies, or by other neurologic disorders (see table Causes of Established Incontinence). Anticholinergics and opioids greatly decrease detrusor contractility; these drugs are common transient causes. The detrusor may become underactive in men with chronic outlet obstruction as the detrusor is replaced by fibrosis and connective tissue, preventing the bladder from emptying even when the obstruction is removed. In women, detrusor underactivity is usually idiopathic. Less severe detrusor weakness is common among older women. Such weakness does not cause incontinence but can complicate treatment if other causes of incontinence coexist.

Detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia (loss of coordination between bladder contraction and external urinary sphincter relaxation) may cause outlet obstruction, with resultant overflow incontinence. Dyssynergia is often due to a spinal cord lesion that interrupts pathways to the pontine micturition center, which coordinates sphincter relaxation and bladder contraction. Rather than relaxing when the bladder contracts, the sphincter contracts, obstructing the bladder outlet. Dyssynergia causes severe trabeculation, diverticula, a “Christmas tree” deformation of the bladder seen on cystogram, hydronephrosis, and renal failure.

Functional impairment (eg, cognitive impairment, reduced mobility, reduced manual dexterity, coexisting disorders, lack of motivation), particularly in older patients, may contribute to established incontinence but rarely causes it.