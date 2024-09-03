Випадання матки та верхівки

Symptoms tend to be minimal with mild uterine or apical prolapse. In more severe uterine or apical prolapse, vaginal or pelvic fullness, pressure, sexual dysfunction, and a sensation of organs falling out are common. The most common presenting symptom is a vaginal bulge, although this may be intermittent because spontaneous reduction can occur. Lower back pain may develop. Incomplete emptying of the bladder and constipation are possible.

If vaginal or cervical mucosa protrudes beyond the vagina, it may become dried, thickened, chronically inflamed, edematous, and ulcerated. Ulcers may be painful or bleed and need to be differentiated from vulvovaginal infection or dermatosis.

Uterine Prolapse Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Cystocele or rectocele is usually also present.

Vaginal Prolapse Зображення JIM VARNEY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Urinary incontinence is also commonly present. Alternatively, the descending pelvic organs may intermittently obstruct urine flow, causing urinary retention and overflow incontinence and masking stress incontinence. Urinary frequency and urge incontinence may accompany uterine or vaginal prolapse.