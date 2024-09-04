No single approach is uniformly accepted. Many clinicians presumptively give antibiotics for cystitis without any testing (sometimes not even urinalysis) in young, otherwise healthy women presenting with classic dysuria, frequency, and urgency and without red flag findings. Others evaluate everyone with a clean-catch midstream urine sample for urinalysis and culture. Urine culture is recommended in patients with risk factors for multidrug-resistant infections. Some clinicians defer culture unless dipstick testing detects white blood cells (WBCs). In women of childbearing age, a pregnancy test is done (UTI during pregnancy is of concern because it may increase the risk of preterm labor or premature rupture of the membranes). Vaginal discharge warrants a wet mount. Many clinicians routinely obtain samples of cervical (women) or urethral (men) exudate for STI testing (gonococcus and chlamydia culture or polymerase chain reaction [PCR]) because many infected patients do not have a typical presentation.

A finding of > 105 bacteria colony-forming units (CFU)/mL suggests infection. In symptomatic patients, sometimes counts as low as 102 or 103 CFUs indicate UTI. WBCs detected with urinalysis in patients with sterile cultures are nonspecific and may occur with an STI, vulvovaginitis, prostatitis, tuberculosis (TB), tumor, interstitial nephritis, or other causes. Red blood cells detected with urinalysis in patients with no WBCs and sterile cultures may be due to cancer, calculus, foreign body, glomerular abnormalities, or recent instrumentation of the urinary tract.

Cystoscopy and imaging of the urinary tract may be indicated to check for obstruction, anatomic abnormalities, cancer, or other problems in patients who have no response to antibiotics, recurrent symptoms, or hematuria without infection. Rectovesicular fistula should be considered in men with recurrent lower urinary tract infections or those with polymicrobial infections. Pregnant patients, males, older patients, and patients with prolonged or recurrent dysuria need closer attention and a more thorough investigation.