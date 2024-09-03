Загальні відомості про пролапс тазових органів (ПТО)

Pelvic organ prolapse results from laxities (similar to hernias) in the ligaments, fascia, and muscles supporting the pelvic organs (pelvic floor—see figure Pelvic Organ Prolapse). Pelvic organ prolapse is a common gynecologic issue. Prevalence is difficult to determine, and reported rates vary (in one study of 8,000 women, 8.3% reported symptomatic prolapse) (1). Treatment is based on symptoms.

Pelvic Floor Muscles (Sagittal) Зображення

Pelvic Floor Muscles (Inferior) Зображення

Pelvic organ prolapse affects various anatomic structures of the female reproductive tract and pelvic floor, and includes

Anterior vaginal wall prolapse

Posterior vaginal wall prolapse

Apical prolapse (vaginal vault prolapse)

Uterine prolapse

Prolapse of the vaginal wall allows surrounding organs to protrude into the vagina; commonly used terms include cystocele, urethrocele, enterocele, and rectocele, depending on the organ. Procidentia is collapse of the anterior and posterior vaginal walls and apical prolapse. Usually, prolapse involves multiple sites.

Пролапс органів малого тазу

Risk Factors for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Common risk factors include (2) Parity; additional obstetric history risk factors include prolonged second stage of labor, vaginal delivery, operative vaginal delivery, and high-birthweight infant

Obesity

Increasing age

Injury (eg, due to pelvic surgery)

Chronic increased intraabdominal pressure (ie, due to constipation, lifting heavy items, chronic respiratory disorders) Less common risk factors include sacral nerve disorders and connective tissue disorders.