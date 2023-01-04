skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

нетримання калу

ЗаParswa Ansari, MD, Hofstra Northwell-Lenox Hill Hospital, New York
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2023

Fecal incontinence is involuntary defecation. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is a bowel management program and perineal exercises, but sometimes colostomy is needed.

(See also Evaluation of Anorectal Disorders.)

Fecal incontinence can result from

  • Injuries or diseases of the spinal cord

  • Congenital abnormalities

  • Accidental injuries to the rectum and anus

  • Rectal prolapse (procidentia)

  • Diabetes

  • Severe dementia

  • Fecal impaction

  • Extensive inflammatory processes

  • Tumors

  • Obstetric injuries

  • Operations involving division or dilation of the anal sphincters

Diagnosis of Fecal Incontinence

  • Clinical evaluation

  • Sometimes imaging tests, pelvic floor electromyography, and anorectal manometry

Physical examination should evaluate gross sphincter function and perianal sensation and rule out a rectal mass or rectal prolapse.

Anal sphincter endoscopic ultrasonography, pelvic and perineal MRIs, pelvic floor electromyography, and anorectal manometry are also useful.

Treatment of Fecal Incontinence

  • Program of stool regulation

  • Perineal exercises, sometimes with biofeedback

  • Sometimes a surgical procedure

(See also the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons’ 2015 clinical practice guideline for the treatment of fecal incontinence.)

Treatment of fecal incontinence includes a bowel management program to develop a predictable pattern of defecation. The program includes intake of adequate fluid and sufficient dietary bulk. Sitting on a toilet or using another customary defecatory stimulant (eg, coffee) encourages defecation. A suppository (eg, glycerin, bisacodyl) or a phosphate enema may also be used. If a regular defecatory pattern does not develop, a low-residue diet and oral loperamide may reduce the frequency of defecation.

Simple perineal exercises, in which the patient repeatedly contracts the sphincters, perineal muscles, and buttocks, may strengthen these structures and contribute to continence, particularly in mild cases. Biofeedback (to train the patient to use the sphincters maximally and to better appreciate physiologic stimuli) should be considered before recommending surgery in well-motivated patients who can understand and follow instructions and who have an anal sphincter capable of recognizing the cue of rectal distention. About 70% of such patients respond to biofeedback.

A defect in the sphincter as assessed by endoscopic ultrasonography can be sutured directly.

When there is insufficient residual sphincter for repair, particularly in patients < 50 years of age, a gracilis muscle can be transposed. However, the positive results of these procedures typically do not last long. Some centers attach a pacemaker to the gracilis muscle, whereas others use an artificial sphincter; these or other experimental procedures are available in only a few centers in the US, as research protocols.

Sacral nerve stimulation has shown promise in the treatment of fecal incontinence (1).

When all else fails, a colostomy can be considered.

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування

    1. Bordeianou LG, Thorsen AJ, Keller DS, et al. The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Fecal Incontinence. Dis Colon Rectum. 2023;66(5):647-661. doi:10.1097/DCR.0000000000002776

    Додаткова інформація

    The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

    1. American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons: Clinical practice guideline for the treatment of fecal incontinence (2015)

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.