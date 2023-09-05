Нетримання сечі у дітей

Urinary incontinence is defined as involuntary voiding of urine ≥ 2 times/month during the day or night; the incontinence may be intermittent or continuous. Revised terminology for the time of incontinence has been suggested (1, 2—see also the International Continence Society web site):

For urinary incontinence during the day: Diurnal incontinence (or diurnal wetting)

For urinary incontinence at night: Enuresis (or bed-wetting)

Diurnal (daytime) incontinence is usually not diagnosed until age 5 or 6. Nocturnal (nighttime) incontinence (that is, enuresis) is usually not diagnosed until age 7. Before this time, enuresis is typically referred to as nighttime wetting (3). These age limits are based on children who are developing typically and so may not be applicable to children with developmental delay. Both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence are symptoms—not diagnoses—and necessitate consideration of an underlying cause.

The age at which children attain urinary continence varies, but > 90% are continent during the day by age 5. Nighttime continence takes longer to achieve. Enuresis affects about 30% of children at age 4, 10% at age 7, 3% at age 12, and 1% at age 18. About 0.5% of adults continue to have nocturnal wetting episodes. Enuresis is more common among boys and when there is a family history of it (4).

Incontinence is classified as

Primary incontinence: Children have never achieved urinary continence for ≥ 6 months.

Secondary incontinence: Children developed incontinence after a period of at least 6 months of urinary control.

An organic cause is more likely in secondary incontinence. Even when there is no organic cause, appropriate treatment and parental education are essential because of the physical and psychologic impact of urine accidents (5).

Etiology of Urinary Incontinence In Children Urinary incontinence in children has different causes and treatments than urinary incontinence in adults. Although some abnormalities cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence, etiology typically varies depending on whether incontinence is nocturnal or diurnal, as well as primary or secondary. Most primary incontinence is nocturnal (ie, enuresis) and not due to an organic disorder. Enuresis can be divided into monosymptomatic (occurring only during sleep) and complex (other abnormalities are present, such as diurnal incontinence and/or urinary symptoms). Енурез Organic disorders account for about 30% of cases and are more common in complex compared to monosymptomatic enuresis. The remaining majority of cases are of unclear etiology but are thought to be due to a combination of factors, including Maturational delay

Uncompleted toilet training

Functionally small bladder capacity (the bladder is not actually small but contracts before it is completely full)

Increased nighttime urine volume

Difficulties in arousal from sleep

Family history (if one parent had nocturnal enuresis, there is a 30% chance offspring will have it, increasing to 70% if both parents were affected) About 15% per year resolve with no intervention. The factors contributing to organic causes of enuresis include Conditions that increase urine volume (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, chronic renal failure, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease, sometimes sickle trait [hyposthenuria])

Conditions that increase bladder irritability (eg, UTI, pressure on the bladder by the rectum and sigmoid colon [caused by constipation])

Structural abnormalities (eg, ectopic ureter, which can cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence)

Abnormal sphincter weakness (eg, spina bifida, which can cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence) Таблиця Деякі фактори, що сприяють енурезу Таблиця Добове нетримання сечі Common causes of diurnal incontinence include Bladder irritability

Relative weakness of the detrusor muscle (making it difficult to inhibit incontinence)

Constipation

Urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding: girls who use an incorrect position during voiding (eg, with legs close together) or have redundant skinfolds may have reflux of urine into the vagina, which subsequently leaks out on standing

Structural abnormalities (eg, ectopic ureter)

Abnormal sphincter weakness (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord) Таблиця Деякі органічні причини добового нетримання сечі Таблиця

Treatment of Urinary Incontinence In Children The most important part of treatment is family education about the cause and clinical course of incontinence. Education helps decrease the negative psychologic impact of urine accidents and results in increased adherence with treatment. Successful treatment of urinary incontinence also depends on parent and child participation in the treatment plan. If the child is immature, not bothered by the incontinence, or unwilling to participate in the treatment plan, the plan should be postponed until the child is ready to participate. Treatment of urinary incontinence should be targeted toward any cause that is identified; however, frequently no cause is found. In such cases, the following treatments may be useful. Енурез Behavioral modifications should be first-line recommendations for patients with enuresis. Modifications include the following: Shifting liquid intake toward earlier times of the day—80% of daily liquid intake should be ingested before 5 PM

Limiting liquids 2 hours before sleep

Double voiding (voiding twice consecutively) before sleep

Managing constipation appropriately The most effective long-term strategy, when no organic causes are present, is a bed-wetting alarm. Although labor intensive, the success rate can be as high as 70% when children are motivated to end the enuresis, and the family is able to adhere. It can take up to 4 months of nightly use for complete resolution of symptoms. The alarm triggers when wetting occurs. Although children initially continue to have wetting episodes, over time, they learn to associate the sensation of a full bladder with the alarm and then wake up to void prior to an enuretic event. These alarms are readily available online without prescription. An alarm should not be used by children with complex enuresis or children with reduced bladder capacity (as evidenced by voiding diary). These children should be treated the same as children with diurnal incontinence. It is essential to avoid punitive approaches because these undermine treatment and lead only to poor self-esteem. Medications such as desmopressin (DDAVP) and imipramine (see table Oral Medications Used for Incontinence in Children) can decrease nighttime wetting episodes. However, results are not sustained in most patients when the treatment is stopped; parents and children should be forewarned of this to help limit disappointment. DDAVP is preferable to imipramine because of the rare potential of sudden death with imipramine use. Добове нетримання сечі It is important to treat any underlying constipation. Information from the voiding diary can help identify children with reduced functional bladder capacity, frequency and urgency of urination, and urinary infrequency, all of whom may present with urinary incontinence. General measures may include Urgency containment exercises: Children are directed to go to the bathroom as soon as they feel the urge to urinate. They then hold the urine as long as they can and, when they can hold it no longer, start to urinate and then stop and start the urine stream. This exercise strengthens the sphincter and gives children confidence that they can make it to the bathroom before they have an accident.

Gradual lengthening of voiding intervals (if detrusor instability or dysfunctional voiding is suspected)

Changes in behaviors (eg, delayed urination) through positive reinforcement and scheduled urination (time voiding): Children are reminded to urinate by a clock that vibrates or sounds an alarm (preferable to having a parent in the reminder role).

Use of correct voiding methods to discourage retention of urine in the vagina: In girls experiencing vaginal pooling of urine, treatment is to encourage sitting facing backward on the toilet or with the knees wide apart, which will spread the introitus and allow direct flow of urine into the toilet.

Biofeedback: This conservative, nonsurgical therapy is used to treat bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, urgency, and pelvic pain and to re-educate the pelvic floor muscles to restore and maintain health. With this therapy, children can be evaluated for and instructed in the proper isolation, exercise, and use of the pelvic floor muscles and abdomen muscles to promote synergistic coordinated voiding (1). For labial adhesions, a conjugated estrogen or triamcinolone 0.5% cream may also be used. Medication (see table Oral Medications Used for Incontinence in Children) is sometimes helpful but is not typically first-line therapy. Anticholinergics (oxybutynin and tolterodine) may benefit patients with diurnal incontinence due to voiding dysfunction when behavioral therapy or physiotherapy is unsuccessful. Medications for enuresis may be useful in decreasing nighttime wetting episodes and are sometimes useful to encourage dryness during overnight events such as sleepovers. Anticholinergics that are prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder in adults (eg, solifenacin, darifenacin) have shown effectiveness in children. Similarly, the beta3-receptor agonist mirabegron has been used in children to treat symptoms of urinary incontinence due to detrusor muscle overactivity refractory to anticholinergics (2). Таблиця Пероральні лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування нетримання у дітей* Таблиця Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Rae A, Renson, C: Biofeedback in the treatment of functional voiding disorders. In Pediatric Incontinence, Evaluation and Clinical Management, edited by Franco I, Austin P, Bauer S, von Gontard A, Homsy I. Chichester, John Wiley & Sons Ltd., 2015, pp. 145–152. 2. Johnson EK, Bauer SB: Neurogenic voiding dysfunction and functional voiding disorders: Evaluation and nonsurgical management. In The Kelalis-King-Belman Textbook of Clinical Pediatric Urology, ed. 6, edited by Docimo S, Canning D, Khoury A, Salle JLP. Boca Raton, CRC Press, 2019, pp. 820–852.

Ключові моменти Primary urinary incontinence most frequently manifests as nocturnal incontinence (enuresis).

Constipation should be considered as a contributing source.

Most enuresis abates with maturation (15%/year), but at least 0.5% of adults have nighttime wetting episodes.

Organic causes of incontinence are infrequent but should be considered.

Alarms are the most effective treatment for maturational-related enuresis.

Other treatments include behavioral interventions and sometimes medications.

Parental education is essential to the child’s outcome and well-being.