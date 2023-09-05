Нетримання сечі у дітей

Urinary incontinence is defined as involuntary voiding of urine ≥ 2 times/month during the day or night; the incontinence may be intermittent or continuous. Revised terminology for the time of incontinence has been suggested (1, 2—see also the International Continence Society web site):
For urinary incontinence during the day: Diurnal incontinence (or diurnal wetting)
For urinary incontinence at night: Enuresis (or bed-wetting)
Diurnal (daytime) incontinence is usually not diagnosed until age 5 or 6. Nocturnal (nighttime) incontinence (that is, enuresis) is usually not diagnosed until age 7. Before this time, enuresis is typically referred to as nighttime wetting (3). These age limits are based on children who are developing typically and so may not be applicable to children with developmental delay. Both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence are symptoms—not diagnoses—and necessitate consideration of an underlying cause.
The age at which children attain urinary continence varies, but > 90% are continent during the day by age 5. Nighttime continence takes longer to achieve. Enuresis affects about 30% of children at age 4, 10% at age 7, 3% at age 12, and 1% at age 18. About 0.5% of adults continue to have nocturnal wetting episodes. Enuresis is more common among boys and when there is a family history of it (4).
Incontinence is classified as
Primary incontinence: Children have never achieved urinary continence for ≥ 6 months.
Secondary incontinence: Children developed incontinence after a period of at least 6 months of urinary control.
An organic cause is more likely in secondary incontinence. Even when there is no organic cause, appropriate treatment and parental education are essential because of the physical and psychologic impact of urine accidents (5).
Загальні джерела літератури
Pathophysiology of Urinary Incontinence In Children
Bladder function has a storage phase and a voiding phase. Abnormalities in either phase can cause primary or secondary incontinence (1).
In the storage phase, the bladder acts as a reservoir for urine. Storage capacity is affected by bladder size and compliance. Storage capacity increases as children grow. Compliance can be decreased by repeated infections or by outlet obstruction, with resulting bladder muscle hypertrophy. External compression of the bladder from the colon and/or rectum may also decrease urine storage.
In the voiding phase, bladder contraction synchronizes with the opening of the bladder neck and the external urinary sphincter. If there is dysfunction in the coordination or sequence of voiding, incontinence can occur. There are multiple reasons for dysfunction. One example is bladder irritation, which can lead to irregular contractions of the bladder and asynchrony of the voiding sequence, resulting in incontinence. Bladder irritation can result from a urinary tract infection (UTI) or from anything that presses on the bladder (eg, a dilated rectum caused by constipation) (2).
The maturation of the voiding pattern from infant to adult involves changing from the infant's reflex pattern of urination, in which bladder contractions occur unopposed by increased outlet resistance, to the adult pattern, in which bladder contractions are suppressed by the pontine micturition center. During maturation there is a transition phase in which detrusor contractions are opposed by external sphincter contraction (3). The external sphincter is under voluntary muscle control in the neurotypical patient. Development of control occurs during toilet training.
Довідкові матеріали щодо патофізіології
Etiology of Urinary Incontinence In Children
Urinary incontinence in children has different causes and treatments than urinary incontinence in adults. Although some abnormalities cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence, etiology typically varies depending on whether incontinence is nocturnal or diurnal, as well as primary or secondary. Most primary incontinence is nocturnal (ie, enuresis) and not due to an organic disorder. Enuresis can be divided into monosymptomatic (occurring only during sleep) and complex (other abnormalities are present, such as diurnal incontinence and/or urinary symptoms).
Енурез
Organic disorders account for about 30% of cases and are more common in complex compared to monosymptomatic enuresis.
The remaining majority of cases are of unclear etiology but are thought to be due to a combination of factors, including
Maturational delay
Uncompleted toilet training
Functionally small bladder capacity (the bladder is not actually small but contracts before it is completely full)
Increased nighttime urine volume
Difficulties in arousal from sleep
Family history (if one parent had nocturnal enuresis, there is a 30% chance offspring will have it, increasing to 70% if both parents were affected)
About 15% per year resolve with no intervention.
The factors contributing to organic causes of enuresis include
Conditions that increase urine volume (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, chronic renal failure, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease, sometimes sickle trait [hyposthenuria])
Conditions that increase bladder irritability (eg, UTI, pressure on the bladder by the rectum and sigmoid colon [caused by constipation])
Structural abnormalities (eg, ectopic ureter, which can cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence)
Abnormal sphincter weakness (eg, spina bifida, which can cause both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence)
Деякі фактори, що сприяють енурезу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools
Encopresis
Abdominal discomfort
History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)
Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)
Sometimes abdominal x-ray
Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose
For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample
For sickle cell, sickle cell testing
Maturational delay
No diurnal incontinence
More common among boys and heavy sleepers
Possible family history of bed-wetting
Clinical evaluation alone
History of snoring with pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or longer followed by loud snorts
Excessive daytime sleepiness
Enlarged tonsils/adenoids
Polysomnography
Spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects), leading to urinary retention
Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities
Absence of ankle jerk reflex, cremasteric reflex, and anal wink
Lumbosacral x-rays
For occult conditions, spinal MRI
Stress
School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)
Clinical evaluation alone (including voiding diary)
Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency
Fever
Abdominal pain
Urinalysis
Urine culture
For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and voiding cystourethrogram
Добове нетримання сечі
Common causes of diurnal incontinence include
Bladder irritability
Relative weakness of the detrusor muscle (making it difficult to inhibit incontinence)
Urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding: girls who use an incorrect position during voiding (eg, with legs close together) or have redundant skinfolds may have reflux of urine into the vagina, which subsequently leaks out on standing
Structural abnormalities (eg, ectopic ureter)
Abnormal sphincter weakness (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord)
Деякі органічні причини добового нетримання сечі
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infrequent, hard-pebble, or very large stools
Sometimes encopresis, abdominal discomfort
History of a constipating diet (eg, excessive milk and dairy, few fruits and vegetables)
Usually clinical evaluation alone (including stooling diary)
Sometimes abdominal x-ray
Dysfunctional voiding secondary to lack of coordination of the detrusor muscle and urethral sphincter, not related to a neurologic cause
Often encopresis, VUR, and UTI
Possibly nocturnal and diurnal incontinence
Urodynamic studies to show dyssynergy of bladder musculature
Uroflow testing
Sometimes VCUG
Giggle incontinence
Voiding during laughing, almost exclusively in girls
At other times, completely normal voiding
Clinical evaluation alone
Increased urine output due to any cause (eg, diabetes mellitus, argininevasopressin deficiency [central diabetes insipidus], nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, excessive water intake, sickle cell disease or trait)
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, serum glucose
For diabetes insipidus, serum and blood osmolality and possibly urine sample
For sickle cell, sickle cell screen
Micturition deferral with overflow incontinence
In children, waiting to the last minute to void
Common among preschool children when absorbed in playing
Consistent history
Voiding diary
Neurogenic bladder secondary to spinal dysraphism (eg, spina bifida, tethered cord, occult defects) or nervous system defect
Obvious vertebral defects, protruding meningeal sac, lumbosacral dimple or hair tuft, lower-extremity weakness, decreased sensation in lower extremities
Lumbosacral x-rays
For occult conditions, spinal MRI
Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder
Urodynamic studies
Overactive bladder
Urinary urgency (essential for diagnosis); frequency and nocturia also common
Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (eg, squatting or Vincent curtsy sign)
History consistent with symptoms or overactive bladder
Sometimes consideration of voiding diary, urodynamic studies, uroflow testing
Sleep problems, school difficulties (eg, delinquency, poor grades)
Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age
Evaluation by sexual abuse experts
Stress*
School difficulties, social isolation or difficulties, family stress (eg, divorce, separation)
Clinical evaluation alone
Structural abnormality (eg, ectopic ureter, posterior urethral valves)
In children, full diurnal continence never achieved
Nocturnal and diurnal incontinence in girls, history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, vaginal discharge
Possible history of UTIs, history of other urinary tract abnormalities
Ultrasonography of the kidneys
Nuclear renal flow scan or IV urography
CT of abdomen and pelvis or MRI urography
Dysuria, hematuria, frequency, urgency
Fever
Abdominal pain
Urinalysis
Urine culture
For patients with pyelonephritis, ultrasonography and VCUG
Vaginal reflux (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding) due to any cause (including labial adhesions)
Dribbling when standing after urination
Clinical evaluation alone†
* Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is acute.
† Physician should note improvement with instruction on proper method of voiding to discourage retention of urine in vagina (eg, sitting backward on toilet or with knees wide apart).
UTI = urinary tract infection; VCUG = voiding cystourethrogram; VUR = vesicoureteral reflux.
Evaluation of Urinary Incontinence In Children
Evaluation should always include assessment for constipation (which can be a contributing factor to both nocturnal and diurnal incontinence).
Історія
History is the most important diagnostic tool in the evaluation of a child with urinary incontinence. Although there are many technological advances that can support the evaluation, no diagnostic tool can replace the sympathetic and discriminating ear of the physician (1).
History of present illness inquires about onset of symptoms (ie, primary vs secondary), timing of symptoms (eg, at night, during the day, only after voiding), and whether symptoms are continuous (ie, constant dribbling) or intermittent. Noting the age at initial toilet training and whether complete dryness has been achieved since toilet training was completed is important. Recording a voiding schedule (voiding diary), including timing, frequency, and volume of voids, can be helpful. Important associated symptoms include polydipsia, dysuria, urgency, frequency, dribbling, and straining. Position during voiding and strength of urine stream should be noted. To prevent leakage, children with incontinence may use holding maneuvers, such as crossing their legs or squatting (sometimes with their hand or heel pushed against their perineum). In some children, holding maneuvers can increase their risk of UTIs. Similar to the voiding diary, a stooling diary can help identify constipation.
Review of systems should seek symptoms suggesting a cause, including frequency, size, and consistency of stools (constipation); fever, abdominal pain, dysuria, and hematuria (UTI); perianal itching and vaginitis (pinworm infection); polyuria and polydipsia (diabetes insipidus or diabetes mellitus); and snoring or breathing pauses during sleep (sleep apnea). Children should be screened for the possibility of sexual abuse, which, although an uncommon cause, is too important to miss.
Past medical history should identify known possible causes, including perinatal insults or birth defects (eg, spina bifida), neurologic disorders, renal disorders, and history of UTIs. Any current or previous treatments for incontinence and how they were actually instituted should be noted, as well as a list of current medications.
Developmental history should note developmental delay or other developmental disorders related to voiding dysfunction (eg, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which increases the likelihood of incontinence).
Family history should note the presence of enuresis and any urologic disorders.
Social history should note any stressors occurring near the onset of symptoms, including difficulties at school, with friends, or at home; although incontinence is not a psychologic disorder, a brief period of wetting may occur during stress.
Clinicians also should ask about the impact of incontinence on the child because it also affects treatment decisions.
Фізикальне обстеження
Examination begins with review of vital signs for fever (UTI), signs of weight loss (diabetes), and hypertension (renal disorder). Examination of the head and neck should note enlarged tonsils, mouth breathing, or poor growth (sleep apnea). Abdominal examination should note any masses consistent with stool or a full bladder.
In girls, genital examination should note any labial adhesions, scarring, or findings suggesting sexual abuse. An ectopic ureteral orifice is often difficult to see but should be sought. In boys, examination should check for meatal irritation or any lesions on the glans or around the anus or rectum. In either sex, perianal excoriations can suggest pinworms.
The spine should be examined for any midline defects (eg, deep sacral dimple, sacral hair patch). A complete neurologic evaluation is essential and should specifically target lower-extremity strength, sensation and deep tendon reflexes, sacral reflexes (eg, anal wink), and, in boys, cremasteric reflex to identify possible spinal dysraphism. A rectal examination may be useful to detect constipation or decreased rectal tone.
Ознаки небезпеки
Findings of particular concern are
Signs or concerns of sexual abuse
Excessive thirst, polyuria, and weight loss
Prolonged primary diurnal incontinence (beyond age 6 years)
Any neurologic signs, especially in the lower extremities
Physical signs of neurologic impairment
New-onset incontinence after dryness for > 1 year
Інтерпретація результатів
Usually, primary enuresis occurs in children with an otherwise unremarkable history and examination and probably represents maturational delay. A small percentage of children have a treatable medical disorder; sometimes findings suggest possible causes (see table Some Factors Contributing to Enuresis).
For children who are being evaluated for enuresis, it is important to determine whether diurnal symptoms of urgency, frequency, body posturing or holding maneuvers, and incontinence are present. Children with these symptoms have complex enuresis, and management should be directed primarily toward controlling the diurnal symptoms.
In diurnal incontinence, dysfunctional voiding is suggested by intermittent incontinence preceded by a sense of urgency, a history of being distracted by play, or a combination. Incontinence after urination (due to lack of total bladder emptying) can also be part of the history.
Incontinence caused by a UTI is likely a discrete episode rather than a chronic, intermittent problem and may be accompanied by typical symptoms (eg, urgency, frequency, pain on urination); however, other causes of incontinence can result in secondary UTI.
Constipation should be considered in the absence of other findings in children who have hard or unusually large stools and difficulty with elimination (and sometimes palpable stool on examination).
Sleep apnea should be considered with a history of excessive daytime sleepiness and disrupted sleep; parents may provide a history of snoring or respiratory pauses.
Anal or rectal itching (especially at night), vaginitis, urethritis, or a combination can be an indication of pinworms.
Excessive thirst, diurnal incontinence and enuresis, and weight loss suggest a possible organic cause (eg, diabetes mellitus).
Stress or sexual abuse can be difficult to ascertain but should be considered. Sexual abuse is an uncommon cause but is too important to miss.
Дослідження
Diagnosis of incontinence is often apparent after history and physical examination.
Urinalysis and urine culture usually are done routinely for both sexes (see How To Catheterize the Bladder in a Female Child and see How To Catheterize the Bladder in a Male Child).
Further testing is useful mainly when history, physical examination, or both suggest an organic cause (see table Some Factors Contributing to Enuresis and table Some Organic Causes of Diurnal Incontinence). Ultrasonography of the kidneys and bladder is often done to verify that the renal and urinary tract anatomy is normal (2). Ultrasonography also can be used to assess rectal diameter, and, if constipation is suspected, an abdominal x-ray may be done to confirm a large stool burden. Uroflow testing can show a staccato voiding pattern in patients with dysfunctional voiding.
Довідкові матеріали щодо обстеження
Treatment of Urinary Incontinence In Children
The most important part of treatment is family education about the cause and clinical course of incontinence. Education helps decrease the negative psychologic impact of urine accidents and results in increased adherence with treatment.
Successful treatment of urinary incontinence also depends on parent and child participation in the treatment plan. If the child is immature, not bothered by the incontinence, or unwilling to participate in the treatment plan, the plan should be postponed until the child is ready to participate.
Treatment of urinary incontinence should be targeted toward any cause that is identified; however, frequently no cause is found. In such cases, the following treatments may be useful.
Енурез
Behavioral modifications should be first-line recommendations for patients with enuresis. Modifications include the following:
Shifting liquid intake toward earlier times of the day—80% of daily liquid intake should be ingested before 5 PM
Limiting liquids 2 hours before sleep
Double voiding (voiding twice consecutively) before sleep
Managing constipation appropriately
The most effective long-term strategy, when no organic causes are present, is a bed-wetting alarm. Although labor intensive, the success rate can be as high as 70% when children are motivated to end the enuresis, and the family is able to adhere. It can take up to 4 months of nightly use for complete resolution of symptoms. The alarm triggers when wetting occurs. Although children initially continue to have wetting episodes, over time, they learn to associate the sensation of a full bladder with the alarm and then wake up to void prior to an enuretic event. These alarms are readily available online without prescription. An alarm should not be used by children with complex enuresis or children with reduced bladder capacity (as evidenced by voiding diary). These children should be treated the same as children with diurnal incontinence. It is essential to avoid punitive approaches because these undermine treatment and lead only to poor self-esteem.
Medications such as desmopressin (DDAVP) and imipramine (see table Oral Medications Used for Incontinence in Children) can decrease nighttime wetting episodes. However, results are not sustained in most patients when the treatment is stopped; parents and children should be forewarned of this to help limit disappointment. DDAVP is preferable to imipramine because of the rare potential of sudden death with imipramine use.
Добове нетримання сечі
It is important to treat any underlying constipation. Information from the voiding diary can help identify children with reduced functional bladder capacity, frequency and urgency of urination, and urinary infrequency, all of whom may present with urinary incontinence.
General measures may include
Urgency containment exercises: Children are directed to go to the bathroom as soon as they feel the urge to urinate. They then hold the urine as long as they can and, when they can hold it no longer, start to urinate and then stop and start the urine stream. This exercise strengthens the sphincter and gives children confidence that they can make it to the bathroom before they have an accident.
Gradual lengthening of voiding intervals (if detrusor instability or dysfunctional voiding is suspected)
Changes in behaviors (eg, delayed urination) through positive reinforcement and scheduled urination (time voiding): Children are reminded to urinate by a clock that vibrates or sounds an alarm (preferable to having a parent in the reminder role).
Use of correct voiding methods to discourage retention of urine in the vagina: In girls experiencing vaginal pooling of urine, treatment is to encourage sitting facing backward on the toilet or with the knees wide apart, which will spread the introitus and allow direct flow of urine into the toilet.
Biofeedback: This conservative, nonsurgical therapy is used to treat bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, urgency, and pelvic pain and to re-educate the pelvic floor muscles to restore and maintain health. With this therapy, children can be evaluated for and instructed in the proper isolation, exercise, and use of the pelvic floor muscles and abdomen muscles to promote synergistic coordinated voiding (1).
For labial adhesions, a conjugated estrogen or triamcinolone 0.5% cream may also be used.
Medication (see table Oral Medications Used for Incontinence in Children) is sometimes helpful but is not typically first-line therapy. Anticholinergics (oxybutynin and tolterodine) may benefit patients with diurnal incontinence due to voiding dysfunction when behavioral therapy or physiotherapy is unsuccessful. Medications for enuresis may be useful in decreasing nighttime wetting episodes and are sometimes useful to encourage dryness during overnight events such as sleepovers.
Anticholinergics that are prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder in adults (eg, solifenacin, darifenacin) have shown effectiveness in children. Similarly, the beta3-receptor agonist mirabegron has been used in children to treat symptoms of urinary incontinence due to detrusor muscle overactivity refractory to anticholinergics (2).
Пероральні лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування нетримання у дітей*
Medication
Some Adverse Effects
Voiding dysfunction in diurnal incontinence (bladder overactivity)
Oxybutynin
Confusion, dizziness, increased temperature, flushing, constipation, dry mouth
Tolterodine
Constipation, flushing, dry mouth
Solifenacin
Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision
Darifenacin
Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision
Mirabegron
Headache, gastrointestinal effects, nasopharyngitis, hypertension
Enuresis
Desmopressin (DDAVP)
Intranasal DDAVP is no longer recommended because of the risk of dilutional hyponatremia.
Imipramine
Rarely, death†
Possible nervousness, personality change, disordered sleep, cardiac arrhythmias‡
Should be used only for therapy-resistant cases given risk–benefit profile
* These medications are mostly used as 2nd-line therapy. Treatment of the underlying disorder and behavioral therapy should be used first.
† Sudden death of unclear etiology has been reported. This medication is now rarely used.
‡ ECG should be done to identify prolongation of the QT interval and/or the corrected QT (QTc) interval, which contraindicate use of imipramine.
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
Ключові моменти
Primary urinary incontinence most frequently manifests as nocturnal incontinence (enuresis).
Constipation should be considered as a contributing source.
Most enuresis abates with maturation (15%/year), but at least 0.5% of adults have nighttime wetting episodes.
Organic causes of incontinence are infrequent but should be considered.
Alarms are the most effective treatment for maturational-related enuresis.
Other treatments include behavioral interventions and sometimes medications.
Parental education is essential to the child’s outcome and well-being.
