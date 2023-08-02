Стриктура уретри

Urethral stricture is scarring that obstructs the anterior urethral lumen.

Urethral stricture can be

Congenital

Acquired

Anything that damages the urethral epithelium or corpus spongiosum can cause acquired stricture (1).

Common causes include

Trauma

Sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea

Unknown causes (idiopathic strictures)

Trauma, the most common cause, may result from a straddle injury or, occasionally, an iatrogenic injury (eg, after traumatic endoscopy or catheterization).

Less common causes include

Symptoms and Signs of Urethral Stricture Symptoms may not develop until the urethral lumen has been decreased considerably. Strictures may cause a double urine stream, obstructive voiding symptoms (eg, weak urinary stream, hesitancy, incomplete emptying), or recurrent urinary tract infections (including prostatitis). A urethral diverticulum may develop, sometimes accompanied by abscess formation and, rarely, a fistula with extravasation of urine into the scrotum and perineum.

Diagnosis of Urethral Stricture Retrograde urethrography or cystoscopy Urethral stricture is usually suspected when urethral catheterization is difficult. It should also be considered in males with gradual onset of obstructive symptoms or recurrent urinary tract infections, particularly if they have risk factors or are young. Diagnosis of urethral stricture is usually confirmed by retrograde urethrography or cystoscopy.