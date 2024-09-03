Випадання передньої і задньої стінки піхви

Pelvic or vaginal fullness, pressure, and a sensation of organs falling out are common. Organs may bulge into the vaginal canal or through the vaginal opening (introitus), particularly during straining or coughing.

Mild prolapse may be asymptomatic.

Anterior vaginal wall prolapse can be accompanied by stress urinary incontinence if there is insufficient support of the urethra. Urinary retention may occur if prolapse causes a bladder angle that results in urethral obstruction.

Enteroceles may cause pelvic discomfort, vaginal pressure, and incomplete emptying of the bowels.

Rectoceles may cause constipation and incomplete defecation; patients may have to insert fingers into the vagina and apply pressure to the posterior vaginal wall (called splinting) and thus change the angle of the rectum so that they can defecate.

Patients may also experience sexual dysfunction, sometimes due to embarrassment about changes in anatomy or possible urinary or anal incontinence during sexual activity.