Patrick J. Shenot, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Urology, Neurourology, Voiding Disorders
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center, Stony Brook, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Urology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Neurourology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Сертифікати
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education, Thomas Jefferson University,2015
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2008-2021
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі