Біологічний зворотний зв'язок

With the help of a therapist or with training, patients can then use information from biofeedback to modify the function or to relax, thereby lessening the effects of conditions such as pain, stress, anxiety (1), insomnia, and headaches. There are many different types of biofeedback, including neurofeedback, which specifically monitors brain activity with electroencephalography and provides a response.

Biofeedback is also used in patients with pelvic floor disorders (with efficacy, 2) and to increase awareness of heart rate variability to improve sports performance (3). Heart rate variability biofeedback has also been studied for a variety of chronic and mental health or neurologic disorders (eg, sleep disorders) (4). Neurofeedback appears to be effective in cognitive performance and the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) (5).